Nicola Peltz’s Reaction To Brooklyn Beckham’s Red-Carpet Move Has Fans Badly Questioning Their Relationship

Brooklyn Beckham walked away from his famous family to build a life with Nicola Peltz, but that hasn’t stopped netizens from questioning whether the couple is truly content in their marriage.
The latest speculation arose after the actress appeared to pull a face at her husband as he tried to help her on the red carpet at the Deauville Film Festival on Tuesday, September 8.
“She hates him,” one person remarked after the interaction.
Nicola also faced criticism for receiving the Rising Star Award over the weekend, with some questioning why she was being honored in her 30s despite having acted since childhood.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s red-carpet moment left social media convinced all was not well between them
Francois G. Durand/Getty Images
Nicola and Brooklyn attended the film festival in support of veteran actress Faye Dunaway, who was set to receive the Icon Award.
The spouses looked elegant as ever, with Nicola dressed in a frilled Alberta Ferretti gown and Brooklyn complementing her look in a black suit with a crisp white shirt.
After briefly posing side by side, Brooklyn stepped away to give his wife her moment in the spotlight.
However, before doing so, he stopped to adjust the train of her dress.
Instead of receiving a warm smile or a thank you in response, though, he was met with what netizens called “a glare” from Nicola.
And thus began the chatter about the state of their relationship.
“Her body language truly tells enough. They’re faking it hard,” one wrote.
“She looks like someone who regrets every decision that led to that moment,” added another.
A third noted that Nicola “acts like a princess” and Brooklyn often “looks like her bodyguard,” while a fourth quipped, “He gave up his family to become a glorified lackey.”
“My god, when will this end?” asked a fifth.
Some believed Brooklyn’s “overprotective” behavior towards Nicola might be irritating her
Brooklyn demonstrated a fiercely protective attitude towards his wife during their fallout with his parents, David and Victoria, as well as his siblings.
In an explosive January 2026 Instagram statement, he accused the Beckhams of manipulating press stories to damage Nicola’s reputation and claimed that the night before their wedding, his family undermined her in his eyes by stating that she was “not blood.”
Francois G. Durand/Getty Images
He followed this up with a public vow to stand by and defend Nicola’s honor in a Valentine’s Day tribute.
“I love you more than you know, and I will forever protect and love you,” he said.
The model-turned-chef proved his words when he shut down a troll last week after they commented on Nicola’s appearance, calling her “sickly.”
He wrote: “Don’t ever talk about my wife. She’s absolutely beautiful, and you should never comment on a woman’s body. It’s disgraceful.”
His warning, however, did nothing to stop netizens from attacking Nicola, with one comparing her to Meghan Markle.
“I’m the winner, and he is my servant… Meghan the second,” one wrote.
Fans rallied behind Nicola, arguing her critics lacked a supportive man in their lives
“He is so attentive, and she is so sweet,” a person said, claiming detractors would “lose an arm and a limb” for a bond like theirs.
“He is a man who chose love over everything,” reminded a second.
“Gorgeous couple,” a third noted.
A fourth, meanwhile, pointed to the PDA the pair displayed before the viral red-carpet moment.
Brooklyn was captured planting a kiss on Nicola’s temple on more than one occasion, while at one point they were seen embracing each other by the boundary ropes.
“They clearly can’t get enough of each other,” the fan wrote.
Nicola called Brooklyn her “everything” while receiving the Rising Star Award
The couple stopped at the Kineo Awards, held during the Venice Film Festival, on Saturday, September 5, before arriving in France this week.
There, Nicola was awarded the Rising Star trophy for her work not only as an actress but also as a producer and budding filmmaker.
Her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz, her mother, Claudia, and her brother, Bradley, were there to share her big moment with her.
As she took the stage to accept the award, she said she wasn’t good at being on stage.
The actress then turned her attention to her loved ones.
“My family is my everything. My mum, dad, Diesel, Brad and Brooklyn, thank you. You always believe in me. To have your support is the reason why I can reach the stars in the first place,” she conveyed.
Behind the scenes, though, Nicola’s award reportedly caused incredulity among industry figures.
The Daily Mail reported that it left several questioning what she has done to merit the accolade at 31, after first appearing on screen at age 11.
“It is unbelievable that anyone would give her a Rising Star award,” a source said.
“Her super-rich dad has bankrolled her career for years. It’s nepotism at its absolute worst.”
“Harry and Meghan 2.0 – younger and dumber,” a netizen said about Nicola and Brooklyn
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