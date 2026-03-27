“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

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Some people live by the rules, others completely obliterate them and think absolutely nothing of doing so. These rebels aren’t going as far as toppling governments, or burning down buildings. They’re doing just enough to go against the grain and make a statement without causing danger or destruction.

It’s the pup who rips off a “no dogs” sign and carries it down the road in an act of paw-fect protest, it’s the person drinking Pepsi out of a Dr Pepper cup, or the worker who fills the “forks” draw with dozens of plastic spoons. These are the first-world anarchists making life a little more chaotic and a lot more funny for the rest of us.

Their brilliance is often showcased in an online gallery dedicated to celebrating those who dare to scream, “I won’t do what you tell me!” The First World Anarchists page is a wall of boldness ranging from petty to baffling to downright clever. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of their best posts to inspire you to treat the rules as simple suggestions every now and again.

#1 Man Who Kept His Boat Beside His House Was Ordered By The City To Put Up A Fence To Hide The Boat From View

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: RolandMT32

#2 Bought The 4th Of July M&ms Specifically To Do This

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: riptydefr

#3 Love How They Just Don’t Care

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Mahouxa

The world would be pretty chaotic if rules and laws didn’t exist. They help to keep us safe, and ensure that things run smoothly. But often, in daily life, it’s not the strict regulations that save us. It’s the unspoken codes of conduct that we somehow know to follow, even if we aren’t told to.

Social norms are unwritten expectations about how people should behave. From standing in a queue, to returning your trolley cart, or putting your litter in the trash can, these seemingly small things help society to function like a well-oiled machine.

#4 I’m Bringing My Sausages On This Bus

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: blush_chunkymunky8

#5 He Cant Read

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Koyaanisquatsi_

#6 Rejected

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: randomguy471471

Researchers have found that people tend to follow rules even when there is no punishment or reward involved.

In one study involving more than 14,000 participants, up to 70% of them followed an arbitrary rule even if breaking it wouldn’t land them in hot water. The researchers concluded that rule-following is largely driven by social expectations and internal respect for the rules. Not fear…

It’s a case of doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.

#7 Fourth Dimension Shattered

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Creative-Category-60

#8 Good Dog !

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_Curtain

#9 If Only There Was A Mark So One Could Put It Back On The Same Way It Came Out

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: RedEd024

That’s not to say that people respect all the rules. There are some that are consistently broken by rebels and angels alike.

Let’s call them “phantom rules.” Think of things like speeding just a little, jaywalking, or “borrowing” pens from colleagues. In these cases, those breaking the rules don’t consider themselves “rule-breakers.” They’re merely bending the rules to suit their circumstances as and when convenient.

#10 Your Laws Can’t Contain Me

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: necromike37

#11 Does Not Follow Directions

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: threeravyn

#12 This Car At The Chick Fil A Drive Thru

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: cobalt26

#13 Bird Has More Aura Than My Hair Follicle

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Drinking Diet Pepsi In A Dr Pepper Cup

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: IHaveNeverLeftUtah

#15 Spread Anarchy

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: lol62056

#16 Do Not Use?

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: RolandMT32

#17 Our Postman Is An Anarchist

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Dr-Enforcicle

#18 I Won’t Do What You Tell Me!

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Nomsfud

#19 Not What I Expected When I Opened The Drawer

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: PeteyVonPants

#20 Merry Christmas Fellow Anarchists

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: notmyidealusername

#21 Anarchy In The EU

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: mantasm_lt

#22 If It Fits, It Ships

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: 0peRightBehindYa

#23 The Club I’ve Been At Tonight Had A “No Pictures” Sign. So Of Course I Took A Picture Of It

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: GoedekeMichels

#24 Finally

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: sw00pr

#25 Out Of Order? I Think Not

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: strangeperson67

#26 I Took This Photo With My Cell Phone

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Dr-Enforcicle

#27 My Wife Just Used This. It’s Wednesday

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Marco_Escuandola

#28 In Honor Of The Sun Setting On This Sub, Here’s A Picture Of My Cat Using Her Pineapple House However She Pleases

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: alazz

#29 Vending Right Beside A Sign Prohibiting It

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: sliceoflife_daisuki

#30 I Eat Lunchables At Night

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: what_could_gowrong

#31 You Can’t Tell Me What To Do!

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: spacedad

#32 Pepperidge Farm Top Sliced Hot Dog Buns

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: PmMeBurritos

#33 A Menace To Society

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: moose_trax

#34 N O S M O K I N G

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: ALSX3

#35 Be Ungovernable

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Aik2

#36 No One Tells Us Which Escalator Steps To Use

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: thunchultha

#37 I Won’t Even Title This Post!

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Fragrant_Ad7231

#38 Someone Left A Mcdonald’s Cup At A Whataburger

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Dazzling-Yam-4308

#39 Become Ungovernable

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: rpodovich

#40 Always In Stock

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Prefect_Ford

#41 100% Original Post

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: DavyB

#42 If I Give Her A Cig She’d Be A Bigger First World Anarchist Than Any Of Us

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: HyperDrive_Mustang

#43 You Can’t Tell Me What To Do!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Sufficient_Willow21

#44 Taking Down Tesla One Cheese Slice At The Time

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Maycrofy

#45 What Do You Think They’ll Do To Me?

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Greedy-Stage-120

#46 Think My New Sunshade Will Be Effective?

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: EternallyXIII

#47 Oc: I Plead Guilty

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Coacola Pespi

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: serial-Designation_S

#49 No Swimming

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: prooforneverhappened

#50 Gotta Defeat The Matrix!

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: gutterandstars

#51 Pup Cup Anarchy

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: d0tamon

#52 Can’t Have Anything Nice Around Here

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Chivz_Mate

#53 Drinking Hilo Tap Water With My Portland Water Bottle

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: caption-oblivious

#54 Swimming Pool Rules

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Minute_Cherry434

#55 This Is Donut Anarchy: My Friend’s Co-Worker Cut A Piece Out Of Every Donut In The Box

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: thatpaulallen

#56 Enjoying My 8 O’clock Coffee Before 7am

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: BardicInspirations94

#57 This Is Officially A Dog Park Now

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: CalvinIsMyDog

#58 Absolute Madness

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Mollysaurus

#59 Thought This Belonged Here

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#60 Out Of Control Over Here

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: kamarkamakerworks

#61 You’re Not The Boss Of Me, Box

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Marco_Escuandola

#62 I’ll Remove Whatever The Hell I Want

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Dr-Enforcicle

#63 I’m Gonna

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#64 I Love Dogs

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Marco_Escuandola

#65 I’ll Get As Close As I Please

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Dr-Enforcicle

#66 I Had Other Plans As Soon As I Saw The Sign

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: Rice-em

#67 A [sbarro Alcador Roadster] Seen In Berlin

“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Image source: JTR1756

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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