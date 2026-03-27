“Be Ungovernable”: 67 First-World Anarchists Who Aren’t Afraid To Do Or Say What Many Others Are Thinking (New Pics)

Some people live by the rules, others completely obliterate them and think absolutely nothing of doing so. These rebels aren’t going as far as toppling governments, or burning down buildings. They’re doing just enough to go against the grain and make a statement without causing danger or destruction.
It’s the pup who rips off a “no dogs” sign and carries it down the road in an act of paw-fect protest, it’s the person drinking Pepsi out of a Dr Pepper cup, or the worker who fills the “forks” draw with dozens of plastic spoons. These are the first-world anarchists making life a little more chaotic and a lot more funny for the rest of us.
Their brilliance is often showcased in an online gallery dedicated to celebrating those who dare to scream, “I won’t do what you tell me!” The First World Anarchists page is a wall of boldness ranging from petty to baffling to downright clever. Bored Panda has put together a compilation of their best posts to inspire you to treat the rules as simple suggestions every now and again.
#1 Man Who Kept His Boat Beside His House Was Ordered By The City To Put Up A Fence To Hide The Boat From View
Image source: RolandMT32
#2 Bought The 4th Of July M&ms Specifically To Do This
Image source: riptydefr
#3 Love How They Just Don’t Care
Image source: Mahouxa
The world would be pretty chaotic if rules and laws didn’t exist. They help to keep us safe, and ensure that things run smoothly. But often, in daily life, it’s not the strict regulations that save us. It’s the unspoken codes of conduct that we somehow know to follow, even if we aren’t told to.
Social norms are unwritten expectations about how people should behave. From standing in a queue, to returning your trolley cart, or putting your litter in the trash can, these seemingly small things help society to function like a well-oiled machine.
#4 I’m Bringing My Sausages On This Bus
Image source: blush_chunkymunky8
#5 He Cant Read
Image source: Koyaanisquatsi_
#6 Rejected
Image source: randomguy471471
Researchers have found that people tend to follow rules even when there is no punishment or reward involved.
In one study involving more than 14,000 participants, up to 70% of them followed an arbitrary rule even if breaking it wouldn’t land them in hot water. The researchers concluded that rule-following is largely driven by social expectations and internal respect for the rules. Not fear…
It’s a case of doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.
#7 Fourth Dimension Shattered
Image source: Creative-Category-60
#8 Good Dog !
Image source: Lord_Curtain
#9 If Only There Was A Mark So One Could Put It Back On The Same Way It Came Out
Image source: RedEd024
That’s not to say that people respect all the rules. There are some that are consistently broken by rebels and angels alike.
Let’s call them “phantom rules.” Think of things like speeding just a little, jaywalking, or “borrowing” pens from colleagues. In these cases, those breaking the rules don’t consider themselves “rule-breakers.” They’re merely bending the rules to suit their circumstances as and when convenient.
#10 Your Laws Can’t Contain Me
Image source: necromike37
#11 Does Not Follow Directions
Image source: threeravyn
#12 This Car At The Chick Fil A Drive Thru
Image source: cobalt26
#13 Bird Has More Aura Than My Hair Follicle
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Drinking Diet Pepsi In A Dr Pepper Cup
Image source: IHaveNeverLeftUtah
#15 Spread Anarchy
Image source: lol62056
#16 Do Not Use?
Image source: RolandMT32
#17 Our Postman Is An Anarchist
Image source: Dr-Enforcicle
#18 I Won’t Do What You Tell Me!
Image source: Nomsfud
#19 Not What I Expected When I Opened The Drawer
Image source: PeteyVonPants
#20 Merry Christmas Fellow Anarchists
Image source: notmyidealusername
#21 Anarchy In The EU
Image source: mantasm_lt
#22 If It Fits, It Ships
Image source: 0peRightBehindYa
#23 The Club I’ve Been At Tonight Had A “No Pictures” Sign. So Of Course I Took A Picture Of It
Image source: GoedekeMichels
#24 Finally
Image source: sw00pr
#25 Out Of Order? I Think Not
Image source: strangeperson67
#26 I Took This Photo With My Cell Phone
Image source: Dr-Enforcicle
#27 My Wife Just Used This. It’s Wednesday
Image source: Marco_Escuandola
#28 In Honor Of The Sun Setting On This Sub, Here’s A Picture Of My Cat Using Her Pineapple House However She Pleases
Image source: alazz
#29 Vending Right Beside A Sign Prohibiting It
Image source: sliceoflife_daisuki
#30 I Eat Lunchables At Night
Image source: what_could_gowrong
#31 You Can’t Tell Me What To Do!
Image source: spacedad
#32 Pepperidge Farm Top Sliced Hot Dog Buns
Image source: PmMeBurritos
#33 A Menace To Society
Image source: moose_trax
#34 N O S M O K I N G
Image source: ALSX3
#35 Be Ungovernable
Image source: Aik2
#36 No One Tells Us Which Escalator Steps To Use
Image source: thunchultha
#37 I Won’t Even Title This Post!
Image source: Fragrant_Ad7231
#38 Someone Left A Mcdonald’s Cup At A Whataburger
Image source: Dazzling-Yam-4308
#39 Become Ungovernable
Image source: rpodovich
#40 Always In Stock
Image source: Prefect_Ford
#41 100% Original Post
Image source: DavyB
#42 If I Give Her A Cig She’d Be A Bigger First World Anarchist Than Any Of Us
Image source: HyperDrive_Mustang
#43 You Can’t Tell Me What To Do!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Image source: Sufficient_Willow21
#44 Taking Down Tesla One Cheese Slice At The Time
Image source: Maycrofy
#45 What Do You Think They’ll Do To Me?
Image source: Greedy-Stage-120
#46 Think My New Sunshade Will Be Effective?
Image source: EternallyXIII
#47 Oc: I Plead Guilty
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Coacola Pespi
Image source: serial-Designation_S
#49 No Swimming
Image source: prooforneverhappened
#50 Gotta Defeat The Matrix!
Image source: gutterandstars
#51 Pup Cup Anarchy
Image source: d0tamon
#52 Can’t Have Anything Nice Around Here
Image source: Chivz_Mate
#53 Drinking Hilo Tap Water With My Portland Water Bottle
Image source: caption-oblivious
#54 Swimming Pool Rules
Image source: Minute_Cherry434
#55 This Is Donut Anarchy: My Friend’s Co-Worker Cut A Piece Out Of Every Donut In The Box
Image source: thatpaulallen
#56 Enjoying My 8 O’clock Coffee Before 7am
Image source: BardicInspirations94
#57 This Is Officially A Dog Park Now
Image source: CalvinIsMyDog
#58 Absolute Madness
Image source: Mollysaurus
#59 Thought This Belonged Here
Image source: reddit.com
#60 Out Of Control Over Here
Image source: kamarkamakerworks
#61 You’re Not The Boss Of Me, Box
Image source: Marco_Escuandola
#62 I’ll Remove Whatever The Hell I Want
Image source: Dr-Enforcicle
#63 I’m Gonna
Image source: reddit.com
#64 I Love Dogs
Image source: Marco_Escuandola
#65 I’ll Get As Close As I Please
Image source: Dr-Enforcicle
#66 I Had Other Plans As Soon As I Saw The Sign
Image source: Rice-em
#67 A [sbarro Alcador Roadster] Seen In Berlin
Image source: JTR1756
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