Nicola And Brooklyn Beckham’s Marriage Comes Under Scrutiny As Viewers Notice Odd Detail In Viral Clip

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s marriage has once again come under scrutiny after a brief interaction between the couple at Paris Fashion Week caught viewers’ attention.
In a viral clip, fans began dissecting the pair’s body language and expressions, with one X user asking, “Please tell me I’m not the only one who noticed this.”
What seemed like a harmless interaction quickly sparked a wave of criticism, with some viewers accusing Nicola of coming across as self-absorbed and questioning the couple’s dynamic.
“Narcissism at its best,” one person bluntly declared.
Netizens ripped apart Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham’s dynamic over a tiny interaction that went viral at the Balenciaga show
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Balenciaga
The couple attended Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, October 1, where they appeared together in coordinated dark looks.
Brooklyn wore a black leather jacket and sunglasses, while Nicola opted for a black cropped top and low-rise skirt.
But it was not their fashion choices that ultimately grabbed some viewers’ attention.
In a brief clip shared online, Nicola was seen reaching toward her husband and lifting his chin, seemingly positioning his sunglasses so she could see her own reflection in the lenses.
The X account @RVealingthenarc drew attention to the moment with the caption, “Nicola lifting Brooklyn’s CHIN so she can check herself out in his sunglasses. Please tell me I’m not the only one who noticed this.”
While Nicola appeared to be smiling in the clip, Brooklyn’s reaction was difficult to make out because his back was toward the camera.
Still, commenters debated whether the moment was simply playful or whether it offered a glimpse into the couple’s dynamic.
Viewers dragged Nicola over the sunglasses moment as comparisons to Meghan Markle and Kanye West flooded the comments
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
“She seriously gives [Meghan] Markle vibes,” one person wrote, while another added, “She’s the new Markle.”
“To be fair, they are equally shallow and vain… but if the roles were reversed in this interaction… would it still be cute then?” another commenter questioned.
Others went even further, with one person writing, “It is the weirdest thing that she is so proud of something she did not choose or work for. She is Kanye levels of self-obsession.”
Another commenter joked, “OMG! he’s her walking mirror, that’s why she keeps him around.”
One commenter also speculated about the couple’s relationship, writing, “Problem is I’ve seen pairs like this up close. Manipulative women brainwashing men into believing their families don’t want them happy & they are the only person who does.”
The viral moment comes as Brooklyn and Nicola remain at the center of an ongoing Beckham family rift
Others wrote, “Imagine a man was positioning his girlfriend’s head just to see his own reflection in her glasses. It gets creepy.”
“The guy pushes the family away. It never ends well. You will never see her be anything but nice in public.”
The scrutiny comes amid Brooklyn’s very public fallout with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
Brooklyn and Nicola were both in Paris while Victoria presented her Spring/Summer 2027 collection at the Conciergerie, with David and their other children attending the show.
Brooklyn, however, was seen at a Balenciaga show instead.
The decision inevitably drew attention because of the couple’s already strained relationship with Brooklyn’s parents.
Brooklyn and Nicola’s decision to skip Victoria Beckham’s Paris fashion show added another layer to their family drama
For some viewers, the timing made the sunglasses clip feel like another piece of an increasingly scrutinized celebrity marriage.
“It’s terribly sad for his parents to see him treated like this… but he deserves that wife of his… can’t help but laugh,” one commenter wrote.
In January 2026, Brooklyn published a lengthy statement on Instagram saying he did not want to reconcile with his family and accusing his parents of trying to damage his relationship with Nicola.
He also alleged that his mother canceled plans to make Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute and claimed she had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at their 2022 wedding.
The couple also renewed their wedding vows in August 2025 in New York without David, Victoria, or Brooklyn’s younger siblings, a decision that further fueled speculation about the family divide.
Since January, communication between Brooklyn and his parents has reportedly been handled through their respective legal teams.
“What the hell! He is just another accessory or assistant to her,” one netizen wrote
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