Nico Hiraga never had plans on breaking into the entertainment industry. However, when he made his first on-screen appearance in 2017, it quickly became clear that he was born to be a star. In the years since, he has continued to land acting opportunities and many would agree that he has a bright future ahead of him. While some people may think his good looks are the only thing he has going for him, Nico is proving that he is a very talented person. Although he has yet to make an on-screen appearance in 2022, Nico has several projects in the works including the TV series The Idol. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Nico Hiraga.
1. He’s a California Native
Nico was born and raised in the San Francisco area and he is very proud of where he’s from. He comes from a close family that has been supportive of his acting journey. Nico has a deep appreciation for the beautiful weather and stunning beaches and it doesn’t look like he has plans to leave the area.
2. He Is Passionate About Human Rights
Nico is a pretty laid-back person, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t things that he takes seriously. He is someone who isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes in and he has used his platform to show his support for things like the Black Lives Matter movement.
3. He’s a Skater
Skating has been a big part of Nico’s life since he was a kid. At one point in time, his goal was to become a professional skater. Unfortunately, though, he suffered an injury that made his chances of skating as a career unlikely. That didn’t make him give up skating completely, though. He loves getting on his skateboard and exploring some of his favorite places in the San Francisco area.
4. He Was in a Music Video
As mentioned earlier, Nico’s good looks are probably the first thing people know about him. That alone has opened up opportunities for him to step into the music industry. He has appeared in two music videos, one for Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Brutal” and another for the Tame Impala song “My Life”.
5. He’s a Writer
At this point in his journey in the entertainment industry, Nico has spent most of his time focus on acting. However, he has shown an interest in other areas. In 2017, he wrote and starred in a short film called Summer of 17. Nico also enjoys writing poetry. It’ll be interesting to see if he decides to take on more writing opportunities in the future.
6. He Isn’t Interested in Fame
Fame is often a byproduct of working in the entertainment industry, but it was never something that Nico was actively pursuing. He told High Snobiety, “At the end of the day, I have no interest in being famous. I don’t go to these big Hollywood functions. I’d rather be at a tiny little SF apartment in the hood with my buddies drinking a Colt 40. Honestly, throw back to your roots. Never forget where you came from.”
7. He Comes From a Diverse Background
Nico was born to a Japanese father and a white mother. While talking to Goat, he said, “I love being biracial and a person of color. I take a lot of pride in it. My family originates from all over the world, from Europe to Asia. There are people out there that’ll frown upon just the way you look, and that in itself just makes me want to puff my chest out more.”
8. He Has A Great Sense of Style
Fashion is a major part of self-expression for lots of people, and Nico is one of them. He loves being able to share a part of his personality through his clothing and he doesn’t shy away from experimenting with different looks. Although his style is mostly casual, he also knows how to dress it up when necessary.
9. He Was Never Really Into School
In several interviews, Nico has commented on how he was never a very studious person. Instead of focusing on his school work, he always preferred to be out skating with his friends. While some may have thought these habits would lead to failure, things have turned out rather well for him.
10. He Doesn’t Judge Others
Nico is a very nonjudgmental person, and that’s probably one of his favorite things about himself. He told Goat, “I grew up around a lot of different types of people, like the LGBTQ community. I realized at a young age that you just are. You’re just existing, everyone’s just existing. You only live once—right now—so it’s like, f**king might as well be yourself and who you are. I’m still going to show you the equal amount of love that you deserve and that you show me.”