Rediscover 57 Fan Favorite Nickelodeon Shows from the 2000s

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and relive the nostalgic 2000s. It was a time when flip phones were all the rage, and the internet still screeched as it connected. But amidst the Y2K panic and cargo pants fashion, Nickelodeon was crafting some of the most iconic and beloved shows that became synonymous with our childhood.
And while the ’90s cartoons were great — it’s enough to mention Ren & Stimpy to understand what we’re talking about — the 2000s smoothed out the rough edges and gave the viewers a whole new world of kids’ programming. So, we present our list of the best Nickelodeon shows from the 2000s — from cartoons to variety shows; you’ll find them all here!
The old Nickelodeon shows gave us iconic animated series like SpongeBob SquarePants and The Fairly Oddparents. These Nickelodeon cartoons were unlike anything else at the time and still haven’t met their match today in their originality, creativity, and heartfelt messages underneath the laughter.
Then there was also the live-action series — from sitcoms about teens to sketch shows appealing to adults, it was prime television! Whether you loved chanting “I’m ready!” with SpongeBob or secretly wished for your own set of fairy godparents, the Nickelodeon 2000s shows not only entertained but also became an integral part of growing up.
So join us as we reminisce about the best Nickelodeon shows from the 2000s. Every old Nickelodeon show on our list will take you down memory lane. So get ready for a nostalgia-filled journey — it’s time to celebrate the shows that shaped a generation!
#1 SpongeBob SquarePants
1999 – Current | Seasons: 14
So, it’s a sponge living under the sea in a pineapple, hanging out with a starfish, a crab, a pet snail, and a squirrel. And that’s just to name a few odd characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, an animated series that became a real phenomenon throughout the years of its run. Created by the legendary animator and marine science educator Stephen Hillenburg, this series is full of imagination and the most unbelievable adventures experienced by the weirdest characters. It was, and still is, something completely different compared to all the rest of the animated series.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#2 iCarly
2007 – 2012 | Seasons: 7
iCarly follows the story of Carly Shay, who creates a viral web show called iCarly. The show (just like the show within the show) became a viral hit. And no wonder – it’s fun, full of comedy and heartwarming moments acted out by a talented and adorable cast!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#3 The Fairly OddParents
2001 – 2016 | Seasons: 10
Meet Timmy Turner, the protagonist of The Fairly OddParents animated series created by Butch Hartman. Timmy is an ordinary boy living in a not-so-ordinary environment – he’s neglected by his parents and terrorized by his babysitter. One fine day, though, our Timmy is granted two fairy godparents, who fulfill his every wish to improve his miserable life! Of course, those wishes are very likely to backfire on him, but that’s the root of all the adventures Timmy embarks on daily. The series is creative, the premise is original, and the animation is done expertly – what’s there not to like?
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#4 Rugrats
1991 – 2006 | Seasons: 9
In all fairness, the legendary animated series Rugrats first aired in 1991; however, because it continued well into the 2000s, we couldn’t resist putting it on our list. If you need your memory refreshed, Rugrats centers around a group of toddlers living their life to the fullest with the help of their imaginations. There are also their (mostly) clueless parents and one older girl, Angelica, who keeps sabotaging the youngsters’ fun. The series was widely successful both among the audiences and critics, with some of them naming Rugrats as the best-animated kids’ series ever!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#5 Avatar: The Last Airbender
2005 – 2008 | Seasons: 3
In Avatar: The Last Airbender, certain people have telekinetic powers, allowing them to control one of four elements – water, fire, earth, and air. Then there’s the Avatar – the chosen one who can control all four and whose mission is to keep a peaceful balance among the nations. This Avatar is Aang, and together with his friends, they set out on extraordinary adventures to restore said balance. The series is ingenious with the excitement it creates, the nice moral messages it gives, and, of course, the most loveable characters in the most unexpected situations.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#6 The Adventures Of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
2002 – 2006 | Seasons: 3
The Adventures Of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, or Jimmy Neutron for short, is an animated series based on a 2001 movie of the same name. As the name suggests, Jimmy is an eleven-year-old genius who goes on various adventures with his friends. However, being a genius doesn’t save him from mishaps and blunders on these adventures, especially when his inventions decide not to cooperate with their mission. Jimmy Neutron is a genuinely fun series, offering a clever plot, loveable characters, and plenty of hilarious gags!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#7 Drake & Josh
2004 – 2007 | Seasons: 4
Drake & Josh is a sitcom about two teenage stepbrothers trying to co-live despite their completely opposite personalities and overcome the inevitable ups and downs of being a teen.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#8 Blue’s Clues
1996 – 2006, and 2019 – Current
Blue’s Clues is a flagship series that brought a lot of recognition to Nickelodeon. It’s an irresistible show that’s entertaining and helps kids strengthen their cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills. If that’s not enough for you, the show’s also unbearably adorable and empowering. Undoubtedly, a series worthy of praise and a loyal following!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#9 Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide
2004 – 2007 | Seasons: 3
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, or for short, Ned’s Declassified, follows the lives of Ned, Jennifer, and Simon as they navigate their lives through seventh and eighth grade. During the course, Ned gathers some vital information to survive these years, and the audience gets to benefit from it! While the youngsters shouldn’t take everything in Ned’s Declassified as a manual, it still does a pretty fair job of being relatable, understandable, and loved by audiences of a certain age.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#10 Hey Arnold!
1996 – 2004 | Seasons: 5
The series follows the life of one Arnold Shortman, a fourth-grader living with his paternal grandparents in the fictional town of Hillwood, Washington. Together with his friends, Arnold is trying to navigate the challenges of urban life while dealing with various problems encountered along the way. Although Arnold is the series’ protagonist, even minor characters get an episode dedicated to them – an unusual yet ingenious idea to keep the series fresh and interesting. And as for older audiences, Hey Arnold! gives an insightful glimpse into the rundown streets and decrepit cities we lived in.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#11 CatDog
1998 – 2005 | Seasons: 4
CatDog, one of Nickelodeon’s weirder animated series, follows the life of conjoined brothers of different species – a cat and a dog. This, of course, is the main conflict of the series, and a good conflict always leads to plenty of adventures and fun. At least for us, the viewers, not necessarily for the CatDog himself. Although Cat and Dog are best friends and brothers, their polar opposite personalities often cause many blunders when they try to complete any task at hand. It’s a pretty kooky series with unexpected plot twists and characters, but that’s exactly what we love about it!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#12 Danny Phantom
2004 – 2007 | Seasons: 3
Danny Phantom is an animated action-adventure series created for Nickelodeon by Butch Hartman. It seems that Danny Phantom borrows a bit from some anime series in the department of its premise, as it follows a boy who unknowingly crosses a portal to the ghost world and becomes a ghost-human hybrid himself. But who could disagree that this premise sounds hella fun, borrowed or not? So, after becoming this hybrid, Danny sets out to save his hometown and, subsequently, the world from ghost attacks with two of his friends, the only people aware of his double life. The series became popular because of its high entertainment value, original storytelling, and awesome design.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#13 Zoey 101
2005 – 2008 | Seasons: 4
Zoey 101 is a comedy-drama series created for Nickelodeon by Dan Schneider, starring Britney’s little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as the titular Zoey. The series centers around Zoey and her brother Dustin attending a fictional boarding school with their friends. And you know how it goes with boarding schools – it’s ripe with teenage drama and scattered with heartwarming episodes. The series became wildly popular among the younger audiences, and all the criticism it got was from the elders, who claimed it to be quite unrealistic. But what do they know, right?
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#14 The Backyardigans
2004 – 2013 | Seasons: 4
The Backyardigans, a computer-animated series, follows the adventures of five animal neighbors as they embark (or rather imagine embarking) onto various extraordinary adventures right in their backyard. Not only does The Backyardigans span many different genres and settings, but there is also a different musical genre dedicated to each episode, with four original songs in its soundtrack. Together with the music comes the characters’ choreographed dance and song performances, which enliven each episode tremendously, elevating our heroes’ backyard adventures a notch further.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#15 Franklin
1997 – 2004 | Seasons: 3
Okay, you’re right, Franklin isn’t a Nickelodeon-made cartoon, but since the turtle is so cute and it did have its run on the channel, we’ve decided it would be a shame not to include it on our list. The animated series is based on Franklin The Turtle books by Brenda Clark and Paulette Bourgeois. It follows the life and adventures of the eponymous anthropomorphic turtle. It’s a beautifully made series for the youngest ones, celebrating childhood innocence and helping kids learn about their world.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#16 Rocket Power
1999 – 2004 | Seasons: 4
Rocket Power centers on a group of friends who are extreme sports enthusiasts in the fictional town of Ocean Shores. The show captures the essence of youth culture and the thrill of action sports like skateboarding and surfing.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#17 The Penguins Of Madagascar
2008 – 2015 | Seasons: 3
After DreamWorks’ great success with the feature film Madagascar, the studio cooperated with Nickelodeon in creating a spin-off series centering around the cheeky penguins that we’ve already met in the movie. There are nine of them, and they are set to go on various missions to protect their home in the Central Park Zoo. It’s loud, colorful, funny, and exuberant – exactly the ingredients needed for a successful animated series!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#18 The Wild Thornberrys
1998 – 2004 | Seasons: 5
The Wild Thornberrys follows the adventures of Eliza Thornberry, a girl who can talk to animals, along with her trusty sidekick Darwin, a chimpanzee. The Thornberry family travels the world in their mobile home, capturing wildlife footage. It’s a very clever show that’s both funny and educational. Tim Curry, who plays Nigel Thornberry steals the show with his witty one-liners.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#19 The Amanda Show
1999 – 2002 | Seasons: 3
The Amanda Show is a show-within-a-show. Recurring sketches included a spoof of Judge Judy, a game show like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and one dedicated to Blockbuster. The talented and loveable cast elevates this sketch comedy to new heights, and if you haven’t checked it, do it now (even if you consider yourself too ‘old’ for it)!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#20 My Life As A Teenage Robot
2003 – 2009 | Seasons: 3
My Life As A Teenage Robot, an animated superhero comedy, follows the life of a robot girl named XJ-9 / Jenny. Jenny lives in the fictional town of Tremorton, and although she’s trying her best to live her life as a ‘normal’ teenager, her duty to save the world always comes in the way. There are your usual teenage problems, like schoolwork and romances, but there are also the awesome adventures of an Earth-saving robot. All in all, this series can boast about its original storytelling, fun setting, and undeniably cool characters.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#21 Kenan & Kel
1996 – 2003 | Seasons: 4
“Who loves orange soda? Kel loves orange soda!” If you don’t remember this iconic line, then perhaps it’s time to binge-watch this hilarious show. It follows the misadventures of two best friends, Kenan and Kel, with opposing personalities. Kenan is scheming and ambitious but often finds himself entangled in Kel’s hilarious antics. The duo have a comedic chemistry like no other.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#22 Back At The Barnyard
2007 – 2010 | Seasons: 2
Back At The Barnyard follows the silly adventures of Otis the cow and his farm animal friends from the OG movie Barnyard. The gang lives through plenty of misadventures while trying to hide their anthropomorphism secret from their human keepers. Okay, so both the movie and the series suffered criticism mainly because of its depiction of bulls having udders, but it is a genuinely fun watch nonetheless. So let’s just not focus on the bull udders, shall we?
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#23 All That
1994 – 2020 | Seasons: 11
All That was the equivalent of Saturday Night Live but for kids. The sketch comedy show had plenty of memorable sketches like Good Burger and Vital Information and became a launching pad for stars like Kenan Thompson and Amanda Bynes. The satirical skits are still entertaining today.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#24 Big Time Rush
2009 – 2013 | Seasons: 4
Big Time Rush is a musical comedy like no other, and for the simplest reason ever — the band members. What’s so different about them? Well, the four guys, Kendall, James, Carlos, and Logan, are hockey players from Duluth, Minnesota – an occupation that’s as far from performing in a boy band as it can be! Naturally, the guys fall into plenty of Hollywood misadventures trying to hit it big in the pop music world with the support of their mega-producer. By 2009, Nickelodeon’s producers had the art of making a sitcom down to a science, so although there’s not much original content in Big Time Rush, you’ll still find yourself entertained!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#25 Invader Zim
2001 – 2006 | Seasons: 2
Invader Zim is a quirky dark comedy that will leave you in splits. The show follows the misadventures of an inept alien named Zim, sent to Earth by his alien overlords to conquer it. Despite his lack of competence, Zim attempts to outsmart Earth’s inhabitants. This show has some graphic scenes that may gross you out. Remember the giant zit that can mind-control people? Or the alien babies that merge into a giant mass! Definitely not suitable for kids under 10.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#26 Dora The Explorer
2000 – 2019 | Seasons: 9
Dora the Explorer is geared towards preschoolers. It follows Dora and Boots on interactive adventures and promotes learning through play and exploration. Small kids will love this show as it teaches new words, colors, and shapes.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#27 Fanboy And Chum Chum
2009 – 2014 | Seasons: 2
If you like silly humor, you will love this show. The series centers around two energetic best friends who constantly find themselves in trouble but always find a way out, thanks to their playful charm. The show also gave rise to the “but awesome” memes.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#28 The Angry Beavers
1997 – 2001 | Seasons: 4
The Angry Beavers follows the comedic escapades of two beaver brothers, Daggett and Norbert, as they navigate the challenges of building their own dam and living in the wild. The show became a favorite for its slapstick humor.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#29 Are You Afraid Of The Dark?
1992 – 2022 | Seasons: 10
The spooky show originally ran in the 90s and had two revivals due to its immense popularity. The show features a group of teenagers known as the Midnight Society, who share spooky stories around a campfire. Some of the episodes are pretty scary (especially The Frozen Ghost, featuring Melissa Joan Hart), so we’ll recommend it only for kids aged 10 or older.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#30 All Grown Up!
2003 – 2008 | Seasons: 5
All Grown Up! is the spin-off of Rugrats. In this show, the rugrats have grown up into adolescents. Angelica is (finally) nicer, Chuckie is a risk-taker, and Dil is a genius. A very refreshing sequel that adults can enjoy, too.
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#31 Go, Diego, Go!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#32 As Told By Ginger
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#33 Chalkzone
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#34 Wonder Pets!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#35 Little Bear
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#36 Max & Ruby
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#37 Bob The Builder
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#38 Lazytown
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#39 Catscratch
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#40 Nick News With Linda Ellerbee
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#41 The Naked Brothers Band
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#42 My Dad The Rock Star
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#43 Kablam!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#44 El Tigre: The Adventures Of Manny Rivera
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#45 Unfabulous
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#46 100 Deeds For Eddie McDowd
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#47 True Jackson, VP
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#48 Oswald
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#49 The Mighty B!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#50 Maggie And The Ferocious Beast
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#51 Just Jordan
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#52 The Troop
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#53 Tak And The Power Of Juju
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#54 Caitlin’s Way
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#55 Brainsurge
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#56 Mr. Meaty
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
#57 Romeo!
Image source: Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Follow Us