Hey Pandas, What’s An Obscure Video Game From Your Childhood? (Closed)

by

yknow, like a game that, when you asked your friends on the playground about, they had no clue what you were talking about

Doesnt have to be THAT obscure, they can be underrated ones too

#1

Ill add one myself to use as a template-
Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing (2010)
I remember I had this game on the DS, Xbox 360, and mobile
It was a really good Mario Kart clone and, looking back, had a really good soundtrack and tons of extra content

#2

Vanguard released by SNK in 1981. You fly a spaceship from left to right through a cavern with all kinds of enemy ships and obstacles. The only arcade game I beat. I’ve never really been into video games like some folks, but this one hooked me. Anyone else remember it?

#3

The Paper Boy games on Nintendo!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Frasier
Frasier Season 1 Episode 7 Review: “Call Me Irresponsible”
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2015
Mindhunter Season 2
Where Will Mindhunter Season 3 Take Us?
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2019
Thoughtful Poseidon: My Stained Glass Mural
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Fun Old People Jokes That Can Be Appreciated By Everyone
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Friend Shares Baby News, Lady Can’t Hide Frustration, Says She’s Done Being The “Fixer” In Her Life
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Finally, Goth Latte Is A Thing And It Will Match Your Dark Soul
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.