Hey Pandas, What’s An Obscure Video Game From Your Childhood? (Closed)

yknow, like a game that, when you asked your friends on the playground about, they had no clue what you were talking about
Doesnt have to be THAT obscure, they can be underrated ones too
#1
Ill add one myself to use as a template-
Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing (2010)
I remember I had this game on the DS, Xbox 360, and mobile
It was a really good Mario Kart clone and, looking back, had a really good soundtrack and tons of extra content
#2
Vanguard released by SNK in 1981. You fly a spaceship from left to right through a cavern with all kinds of enemy ships and obstacles. The only arcade game I beat. I’ve never really been into video games like some folks, but this one hooked me. Anyone else remember it?
#3
The Paper Boy games on Nintendo!
