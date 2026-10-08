Nick Cannon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Nick Cannon
October 8, 1980
San Diego, California, US
46 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Nick Cannon?
Nicholas Scott Cannon is an American television host who brings tireless charisma to mainstream entertainment channels. He successfully balances stand-up comedy, R&B music, and corporate ventures to entertain massive global audiences.
He rose to fame on the popular Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That during his teenage years. This breakout appearance secured him his own self-titled show, launching a career in films, and he is known for his colorful turbans.
Early Life and Education
Raised largely by his paternal grandfather, Nicholas Scott Cannon grew up in San Diego. His father introduced him to performance by placing him on local public access television, where he performed stand-up comedy at age eleven.
Monte Vista High School provided an early stage for his growing leadership skills. He served as coalition president and ran track before later earning a bachelor degree in criminology from Howard University.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked the public life of Nicholas Scott Cannon. He was previously married to Mariah Carey, and his past relationships include publicized partnerships with Christina Milian and Kim Kardashian.
The television host shares twelve children with six different women, including twins with Carey. He co-parents with Abby De La Rosa and Bre Tiesi, with whom he maintains active, non-monogamous relationships.
Career Highlights
The comedy improv series Wild ‘n Out remains his most enduring professional achievement. He created and hosted the highly successful franchise, which has completed over fifteen seasons and launched the careers of multiple mainstream comedians.
He launched the production company NCredible Entertainment to manage rising musical and television talent. Through this successful multimedia venture, he serves as an executive producer for film projects and oversees various product brands.
His hosting work has garnered significant television industry recognition over the years. He secured an NAACP Image Award and successfully guided massive broadcast hits, cementing Cannon as a fixture in modern pop culture.
Signature Quote
“I do not believe in ownership of another person, and my goal is simply to love and support my family in every way possible.”
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