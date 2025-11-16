30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

When you think of New York City, what comes to your mind? The outsiders usually say that it’s full of diversity, innovation, and culture. But anyone who’s ever lived in NYC knows life there isn’t as glamorous as it looks. After all, when you have 8M people staying in one place, things are bound to get chaotic.

The rental property market in the City is quite intense — the average price for a studio apartment there is $2,830. This is a 32 percent increase compared to last year. While some flats tend to be in perfect shape, others come with frustrating design flaws, missing bathrooms, or showers in the kitchen.

New Yorkers who experienced the “pleasure” of seeing such mishaps decided to snap a photo and share it with the internet. So get ready to appreciate your current living situation and take a look at some absurd and unexpected things people came across while apartment hunting. Continue scrolling, upvote the ones that baffled you the most, and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!

#1

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: Snow_Blacck

#2

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: JucheMane

#3

66 Sq Ft Apartment In NYC

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: pwnbiwankenobi

#4

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: _bg0ld

#5

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: caitykauffman

#6

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: laaaaur__

#7

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: hinadirah

#8

For $800, You Too Can Relax In Spacious Luxury

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: theworstroom

#9

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: craigheyne

#10

If this room ($900) looks more like a closet, that’s because it is!

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: worstroom

#11

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: BrothaGenesis

#12

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: ASHES7ll

#13

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: tomgara

#14

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: eliseswain

#15

$600: Includes A ‘Roommate Who Has To Walk Through Your Room To Get To Theirs’

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: theworstroom

#16

Overpay In Style For This $800 ‘Artist Loft’ Complete With Exposed Plumbing

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: theworstroom

#17

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: NBAjuaann

#18

Bask In Bohemian Basement Glory For Just $1600

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: theworstroom

#19

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: newyorkcityrealtor

#20

This Beautiful View From My NYC Apartment

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: SlenderFinger

#21

$950 A Month Apartment In NYC (Harlem). No Stovetop Or Private Bathroom

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: gkar56

#22

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: Stefmara

#23

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: italianwinemom

#24

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: MichalKolaczko

#25

For $475 This ‘Semi-Private Living Room Space’ Could Become Your Semi-Dream Apartment

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: theworstroom

#26

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: FarnoushAmiri

#27

Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn. Two bunks$500 and $600 per month. Electricity included.

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: worstroom

#28

$700 Gets You This 7×5 Slice Of Heaven

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: theworstroom

#29

Man lives in ‘smallest apartment in NYC’ – here’s what it’s like inside

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: axelwebber

#30

30 Times People Were Shocked At How Bad New York Apartments Are And Posted These Pics As Proof

Image source: CaitCamelia

