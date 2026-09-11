58 “Nice Girls” That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

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A lot of us have had the misfortune of dealing with a self-proclaimed “nice guy.” You know the type: someone who makes a big point of being kind and respectful, then gets very annoyed when all that supposed niceness doesn’t earn them the attention they were hoping for. Of course, that particular attitude isn’t exclusive to men.

The r/Nicegirls subreddit collects examples of women showing a similar mix of entitlement and unrealistic expectations, often when dating or dealing with relationships. We’ve rounded up some of the posts shared there below, so scroll down to read them and see what you make of it.

#1 Mad At Me For Sleeping

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Outrageous_Box_5160

58 “Nice Girls” That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

#2 She Is 41 Btw

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#3 I Don’t Care Anymore. Useless Beggars

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#4 I Asked If She Would Split The $350 Sushi Dinner She Wanted For The First Date…

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Boring_Mango1098

#5 Matched With Her, Didn’t Respond Immediately, And She Sent This

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: egg123456789

#6 That’s A First

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: w00denwarri0r

#7 The Bullet That Dodged Itself

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: WorldMean

#8 If Your Parents Are Divorced… Out

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: henrytbpovid

#9 For Your Viewing Pleasure

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: slimshadyishim7523

#10 Did I Say Something Wrong Here?

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: aerosol999

#11 She Preaches Love And Kindness, Then Calls Me Meaningless For Not Worshiping Her God

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: cascadian_alien

#12 I Dated This Woman For 9 Days. The Selfishness She Speaks Of Was My Monthly Date Budget Being “Only” $400

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Llyran-Noble

#13 Girl Completely Flips Out On Me For Asking To Split The Bill At Nobu

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Hot-Association-3108

#14 I’m Sure He Fumbled

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Virtual_Seaweed7130

#15 Can’t Make This Up

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Raymond_Realjay

#16 She Regularly Posts Trash Like This On Her Story, With A Good Combination Of “Men Are Trash” + “Why Am I Single “

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: maddaeq

#17 Was Her Opening Message Btw

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: UnusualXchaos

#18 I Hate Dating Htx Girls

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Frosty_Pie_7241

#19 Does This Profile Count? LOL

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: jonmchugh

#20 Girl Wants Me To Join Her Discord Right As We Start Talking. Flips Out When I Say No

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: The_palladin0101

#21 I Cant Believe She Posted This And Thought She Was In The Right

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: ThyArtSuffers

#22 All Because I Didnt Respond For 2 Hours

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: whyacouch

#23 Am I Crazy Here?

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: invadergoob

#24 Just Got Her Number An Hour Ago And We Haven’t Talked And Got To Know Each Other At All

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: CantiSan

#25 Messaging On Work Number After I Blocked Her

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Outrageous_Box_5160

#26 Finally Found The One

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: BarryTheBystander

#27 Not The First Time I’ve Come Across “I’ll Probably Hurt Your Feelings”

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: raoul_duke28

#28 Welp, It Finally Happened

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: lungharvest

#29 This Isn’t A Dating Bio, It’s A Hostage Agreement

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: mnzzrana

#30 Just Your Normal 1st Chat Questions

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: brraaahhp

#31 I Simply Respected Her Rejection

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: MirkoOme

#32 Jesus, What Did I Do Wrong?

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: ZanziabarDDO

#33 Dating Is Exhausting

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Able-Gap1029

#34 Is It Time To Breakup With My Girlfriend?

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: mattob68168

#35 I Kindly Told Her In Person I Wasn’t Romantically Interested After 1st Date

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Coolhand2010

#36 She Told Me She Didn’t Care About Money But Quality Time. I Thought She Was A Good Catch Until…

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: SpoonRaccoon9

#37 Woman Freaked Out When I Wouldn’t Give Her $200

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Swole_Bodry

#38 That Was An Easy Left Swipe For The “Tough Girl”

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: raoul_duke28

#39 Greet With The Wrong Name? Must Be Gay

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: bzaps

#40 Sometimes You Just Gotta Dish It Back

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: barre9388

#41 Idk You Tell Me

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: gh0stp3wp3w

#42 Why Even Ask What I’m Looking For If You Assume I’m Immediately Lying?

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: ccini2006

#43 Known Each Other For A Week With Dry Convos To Boot

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Crucid0x

#44 Brotherrr, I Was Just Making Fun Of Myself

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: CarryTheBoat

#45 Suggested A Date, Got A Lecture

I suggested we meet for drinks somewhere with a view, or check out a new exhibit at a museum that looked interesting. She asked if we could get coffee the following week. Cool, that works. When I followed up to set up the date, she sent this. What’s really funny is that I don’t drink alcohol either, it’s right there on my dating profile.

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Leadingman_

#46 Was Having A Nice Chat About Our Travels And Then I Asked Her Out In A “Non-Assertive” Way

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: GtSaysWhat

#47 The Warmth Exudes From This Beautiful Soul

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Sufficient_Water_326

#48 20 Minutes Is Too Long For A Response Apparently

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: who_are_you_people24

#49 Literally Nothing I Can Say Except That’s Crazy

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Criticism_Charming

#50 I Come Across Some Of The Best (Worst) Profiles

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: raoul_duke28

#51 Risky First Message. Glad She Didn’t Overreact

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: snekinmaboot1

#52 This Is What Peak Delusion Looks Like

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: testjaccount

#53 When Your Dating Bio Hands Men A Job Description

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: FollowSina

#54 This Girl Added Me On Instagram Randomly. I’ve Known Her For About A Week, And Told Her Today I’d Be Busy (She Didn’t Acknowledge It) And Because I Wasn’t Responding, Had This To Say

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Old_Virus8102

#55 Taking A Week To Respond Just To Be Rude Is A Different Level Of Audacity

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: EquivalentParking274

#56 “My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me Because I Sa Him. Wtf???”

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: RestlessDreamer32

#57 Her Answer After Months Of Ghosting Me

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Tzampamanos

#58 10 Min Girl

58 &#8220;Nice Girls&#8221; That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

Image source: Greek1227

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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