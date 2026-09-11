58 “Nice Girls” That Got A Reality Check Online For Their Delusional And Horrible Behavior (New Pics)

A lot of us have had the misfortune of dealing with a self-proclaimed “nice guy.” You know the type: someone who makes a big point of being kind and respectful, then gets very annoyed when all that supposed niceness doesn’t earn them the attention they were hoping for. Of course, that particular attitude isn’t exclusive to men.
The r/Nicegirls subreddit collects examples of women showing a similar mix of entitlement and unrealistic expectations, often when dating or dealing with relationships. We’ve rounded up some of the posts shared there below, so scroll down to read them and see what you make of it.
#1 Mad At Me For Sleeping
Image source: Outrageous_Box_5160
#2 She Is 41 Btw
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#3 I Don’t Care Anymore. Useless Beggars
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#4 I Asked If She Would Split The $350 Sushi Dinner She Wanted For The First Date…
Image source: Boring_Mango1098
#5 Matched With Her, Didn’t Respond Immediately, And She Sent This
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#6 That’s A First
Image source: w00denwarri0r
#7 The Bullet That Dodged Itself
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#8 If Your Parents Are Divorced… Out
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#9 For Your Viewing Pleasure
Image source: slimshadyishim7523
#10 Did I Say Something Wrong Here?
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#11 She Preaches Love And Kindness, Then Calls Me Meaningless For Not Worshiping Her God
Image source: cascadian_alien
#12 I Dated This Woman For 9 Days. The Selfishness She Speaks Of Was My Monthly Date Budget Being “Only” $400
Image source: Llyran-Noble
#13 Girl Completely Flips Out On Me For Asking To Split The Bill At Nobu
Image source: Hot-Association-3108
#14 I’m Sure He Fumbled
Image source: Virtual_Seaweed7130
#15 Can’t Make This Up
Image source: Raymond_Realjay
#16 She Regularly Posts Trash Like This On Her Story, With A Good Combination Of “Men Are Trash” + “Why Am I Single “
Image source: maddaeq
#17 Was Her Opening Message Btw
Image source: UnusualXchaos
#18 I Hate Dating Htx Girls
Image source: Frosty_Pie_7241
#19 Does This Profile Count? LOL
Image source: jonmchugh
#20 Girl Wants Me To Join Her Discord Right As We Start Talking. Flips Out When I Say No
Image source: The_palladin0101
#21 I Cant Believe She Posted This And Thought She Was In The Right
Image source: ThyArtSuffers
#22 All Because I Didnt Respond For 2 Hours
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#23 Am I Crazy Here?
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#24 Just Got Her Number An Hour Ago And We Haven’t Talked And Got To Know Each Other At All
Image source: CantiSan
#25 Messaging On Work Number After I Blocked Her
Image source: Outrageous_Box_5160
#26 Finally Found The One
Image source: BarryTheBystander
#27 Not The First Time I’ve Come Across “I’ll Probably Hurt Your Feelings”
Image source: raoul_duke28
#28 Welp, It Finally Happened
Image source: lungharvest
#29 This Isn’t A Dating Bio, It’s A Hostage Agreement
Image source: mnzzrana
#30 Just Your Normal 1st Chat Questions
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#31 I Simply Respected Her Rejection
Image source: MirkoOme
#32 Jesus, What Did I Do Wrong?
Image source: ZanziabarDDO
#33 Dating Is Exhausting
Image source: Able-Gap1029
#34 Is It Time To Breakup With My Girlfriend?
Image source: mattob68168
#35 I Kindly Told Her In Person I Wasn’t Romantically Interested After 1st Date
Image source: Coolhand2010
#36 She Told Me She Didn’t Care About Money But Quality Time. I Thought She Was A Good Catch Until…
Image source: SpoonRaccoon9
#37 Woman Freaked Out When I Wouldn’t Give Her $200
Image source: Swole_Bodry
#38 That Was An Easy Left Swipe For The “Tough Girl”
Image source: raoul_duke28
#39 Greet With The Wrong Name? Must Be Gay
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#40 Sometimes You Just Gotta Dish It Back
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#41 Idk You Tell Me
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#42 Why Even Ask What I’m Looking For If You Assume I’m Immediately Lying?
Image source: ccini2006
#43 Known Each Other For A Week With Dry Convos To Boot
Image source: Crucid0x
#44 Brotherrr, I Was Just Making Fun Of Myself
Image source: CarryTheBoat
#45 Suggested A Date, Got A Lecture
I suggested we meet for drinks somewhere with a view, or check out a new exhibit at a museum that looked interesting. She asked if we could get coffee the following week. Cool, that works. When I followed up to set up the date, she sent this. What’s really funny is that I don’t drink alcohol either, it’s right there on my dating profile.
Image source: Leadingman_
#46 Was Having A Nice Chat About Our Travels And Then I Asked Her Out In A “Non-Assertive” Way
Image source: GtSaysWhat
#47 The Warmth Exudes From This Beautiful Soul
Image source: Sufficient_Water_326
#48 20 Minutes Is Too Long For A Response Apparently
Image source: who_are_you_people24
#49 Literally Nothing I Can Say Except That’s Crazy
Image source: Criticism_Charming
#50 I Come Across Some Of The Best (Worst) Profiles
Image source: raoul_duke28
#51 Risky First Message. Glad She Didn’t Overreact
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#52 This Is What Peak Delusion Looks Like
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#53 When Your Dating Bio Hands Men A Job Description
Image source: FollowSina
#54 This Girl Added Me On Instagram Randomly. I’ve Known Her For About A Week, And Told Her Today I’d Be Busy (She Didn’t Acknowledge It) And Because I Wasn’t Responding, Had This To Say
Image source: Old_Virus8102
#55 Taking A Week To Respond Just To Be Rude Is A Different Level Of Audacity
Image source: EquivalentParking274
#56 “My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me Because I Sa Him. Wtf???”
Image source: RestlessDreamer32
#57 Her Answer After Months Of Ghosting Me
Image source: Tzampamanos
#58 10 Min Girl
Image source: Greek1227
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