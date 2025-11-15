Insurance Company Illustrated Five Storybook Characters And The Real Cost Of Their Travels

World Book Day which this year takes place on March 4th, marks a day to celebrate reading and the power of storytelling. This day has been an annual event for 26 years, each year children get lost in the magic of books and dress up as their favorite characters.
This year during the lockdown, its purpose and cause for children are greatly significant, as many continue to tackle home learning. Families of school children will have access to digital tokens on the day, you can find out more about this and the schedule for World Book Day on the charity’s website here.
To mark the occasion this year, Asda Money is celebrating in the only way they know how – by looking at the quests of five popular fictional characters and quoting travel insurance for their adventures, of course!
Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland, Frodo Baggins, Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, and Lyra from Northern Lights all feature in the research.
From Alice being accused of stealing the Queen’s tarts and getting put on trial, to Frodo getting captured by Orcs and imprisoned in Cirith Ungol, these famous literary heroes sure do get themselves into some tricky situations. The team at Asda Money has calculated how much these storybook characters could be covered with travel insurance, for all of their endeavors.
Pet care
Our characters’ furry (or feathery) companions can’t be overlooked either, as Harry’s owl Hedwig and Dorothy’s dog Toto could be covered for up to £200 if they add a pet care benefit to their travel insurance policies.
Technically Pantalaimon is Lyra’s daemon (an extension of her soul), but for argument’s sake, if he were to be included on her claims form for proper cover while traveling with her ‘pet’, Lyra could also claim up to £200 for pet care.
Aviation
We know that playing Quidditch on broomsticks is a serious sport, so there is certainly a need for Harry to protect himself with insurance add-on for aviation. Lyra’s escape from Bolvangar in Lee Scoresby’s hot air balloon would also require the same type of cover. Both characters could be insured for medical expenses up to the value of £144,000 should they get injured!
Valuable items
Frodo would certainly need to add a valuables benefit to his travel insurance policy to protect his ‘precious’ gold One Ring, this could cover him with a limit up to £250. For Lyra’s priceless artifact, the alethiometer, the same cover could also be available.
Storm damage
In the story of The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy’s farmhouse is famously whisked away by a tornado. With the right policy, she could protect from any storm damage by adding insurance cover up to the value of £13,200.
Dangerous sports
Alice would want to consider her involvement in dangerous sports when reviewing her travel insurance needs, with an optional add-on to cover her up to the value of £15m in medical expenses – in case that croquet game ends up in an unfortunate incident!
