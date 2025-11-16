Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Snack When You Were A Kid (Closed)

by

Share some images.

#1 Camel Brand Halvah That Melts In Your Mouth!

#2 These Mf’rs Pulled Me Out Of The Deepest Depressive Episodes

#3 These Little Packages Of Off-Brand Nutella

#4 Always Enjoyed The Onion Rings From Zweifel. But They – Of Course – Changed The Recipe. They Don’t Taste The Same Anymore

#5 Hands Down, Absolute Fav Snack As A Kid! Now A 47 Year Old Kid, Still My Absolute Fav Snack!

#6 Brownie Bites Is My Life

#7 I Absolutely Love These! Sadly I Can Literally Only Find Cheddar Jalapeño At A Single Dollargen

#8 Pasaratos. They Are Kind Of Like Savoury Mix Of Raisins And Nuts. The Snack For Spanish Kids Everywhere

#9 The Little Boxes Slapped

