I Recreate Famous Paintings Together With Newborn Babies

by

Not long ago I visited an exhibit at a local museum and was inspired to create a series of beautiful photos incorporating some of the most beloved classical artworks into my baby photoshoots.

I designed the backdrops by hand dyeing raw wool as well as deconstructing colored yarn. My whole family participated helping me recreate each famous painting. Add in adorable babies and you have an image with impact.

These are the first six baby photos in a series of twelve images I plan to create.

More info: lindsaywaldenphotography.com

Inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Starry Night

Inspired by Claude Monet’s Water Lilies

Inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s Vase With Twelve Sunflowers

Inspired by Edvard Munch’s The Scream

Inspired by Claude Monet’s La Promenade

Inspired by Edgar Degas’ Dancers in Blue

Patrick Penrose
