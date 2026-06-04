55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

by

Whether you’re searching for clothes, furniture, or random household items, a thrift store is the perfect place to look. Goodwill, in particular, has become a favorite destination for bargain hunters seeking something unique.

The nonprofit chain receives donations from the community every day, allowing it to offer a wide range of products that can brighten not only your wardrobe but also your entire home. Not to mention the conversations they might spark!

In fact, people love browsing Goodwill so much that they even created a subreddit to show off some of the most memorable things they come across there. r/Goodwill_Finds is full of gems that prove you never know what might be sitting on the next shelf.

#1 I Used To Work At Goodwill And Someone Once Donated A Traffic Light

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

#2 My Son Asked Why They Had A Picture Of Me In Goodwill😂

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: yogamatpat

#3 Walnut Bowl. Literally Made Of Walnuts

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: jasonsan3

#4 A Pizza Eyeshadow Palette In Case You Ever Need Ham Colored Eyes

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: KingSmall

#5 How???

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Abject-Program6050

#6 $5 For A Picture Frame Worth Hundreds If Not Thousands 😍

I was so excited when I found this. I knew nothing about the brand but I knew it felt heavyweight and was gorgeous! Can I even justify keeping something worth this much money?

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: ItsBeb0

#7 We Lost A Baddie Today In The Goodwill Check Out The Boots

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Better_Excitement_96

#8 Goodwill Bins Find

I got this Le Creuset in Goodwill Bins. It was pretty nasty when I found it, took me probably an hour to clean it up. it has some scratches and tiny holes in the enamel, what do we think is it safe to cook?

Paid $10.

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Fun-Distribution9779

#9 I Had To

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: erictriestofish

#10 Beautiful Table That Came Home With Me

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: deane_ec4

#11 Still Mad I Didn’t Buy This

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Stunning-Remote9489

#12 Scored This Full Set For $60

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Whatsfordinner05

#13 Found This In My $7 Blazer Jacket Pocket When I Got Home

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: xAaronnnnnnn

#14 Roommate Found A Vintage Wedding Dress For $40, The Kicker Is That It Fits Her Perfectly!

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: arthurwalton

#15 Oh A Picture Of A One Legged Man And….. Is That Fn Britney Spears??

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: TrafficChemical141

#16 Found Today At Goodwill. You Really Never Know What They May Have. Wasn’t Expecting This Today

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: huntersThompson555

#17 Went To Goodwill Decked Out, And Found A Matching Lap Desk With A Cushion For Like 5 Bucks

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: TopaztheLycanroc

#18 This May Be My Best Goodwill Find. Ever

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Supersmaaashley

#19 Went In For A Trinket Box And Walked Out With A $0.99 Montblanc Pen

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: RowanRally

#20 Found Someone’s High School Diploma Today

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: 20000_anxious_bees

#21 Unhinged Find At The Goodwill Today

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Significant-Walk-869

#22 Best Find Lmao

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: AzureVice

#23 My Biggest Regret Is Not Getting It

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Pigeon Painting

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: esnsurir

#25 Catch And Release, In The Nonfiction Section

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: iroshizukuajisai

#26 This Sweatshirt I Found. I Absolutely Bought It

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Pandora_j

#27 Huh

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: danijoy14

#28 Never Thought A Man Could Win Goodwill, But Here We Are🥳

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Leading_Childhood_45

#29 Taco Bell

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Top-Injury-983

#30 Didn’t Expect This Today!

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: KBGETSRAD

#31 My Goodwill Find Of A Lifetime

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Massive-Reaction7773

#32 I Was Tasked Over A Year Ago To Find An Apothecary. Mission Complete. I Beat Goodwill 👏🏽

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: 777louisdeal

#33 I Had No Idea That These Were Valuble

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: EnglishCooki

#34 The Best Thing Happened To Me At The Goodwill Today 🎃

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Dense_Dance_1686

#35 Best Of Today

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: RadioGuySD2

#36 Best Of Today

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: RadioGuySD2

#37 $45 For A Smeg?! My Lucky Day

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: ZeFronk93

#38 Too Buy Or Not To Buy?? $9.99

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Cittycatmeow

#39 $349.99 Lamp At Goodwill

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: wildworldwildchild

#40 Not Sure I Can Leave It

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: MoonMuse369

#41 Should I Buy Or Not? 🤔

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Illestintheera

#42 Must Have Been A Gem Cutters Briefcase. Shook It And Heard A Rattle

Found these behind a flap inside the stitching. Must have fell behind. One half faceted and one fully faceted gemstone. Looks like topaz or aquamarine on the larger one and smaller unfinished piece im thinking is amethyst.

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: thedaburai

#43 Found This Today!

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: FluffPikachu

#44 Somebody Definitely Cheated

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: MikGusta

#45 Uniquely Amazing Shoes!!

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: lilwitchling1226

#46 Was A Little Bit Disturbed

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: CobainTrain

#47 Catch And Release…i Already Miss Him!

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: CalliopeSaffron

#48 Whats This?

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Inevitable_Record_83

#49 Left This Lil Cutie Behind

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: GillyGooze

#50 I Found A Real 14k Gold Chain In A Mystery Bag 😭

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: HemlockForests

#51 I’m Ashamed Of Our Local Goodwill. Is It Legal For Them To Sell Nearly Expired Donated Foods? Not Their Proudest Moment. 🤨

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: TheCrystalGarden

#52 Found These Two 1999 Laurel Burch Cat Statues Last Night 🥹

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Forsaken-Sleep27

#53 Can Anyone Tell Me Any Information On This Old Guitar I Found?

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: Amazing-Tower-8294

#54 Catch And Release For The Girlies

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: SheGot_moxie

#55 My Wife Just Sent Me This Find

55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Image source: wildwildwaste

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Desperate Housewives 6.18 “My Two Young Men” Recap
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2010
Shigeru Miyamoto: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 25, 2025
62 Nasty Grandmas Who Can’t Believe They Still Have To March For Women’s Rights
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Hilarious Memes About Life That Are Spot-On
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Sis Disgusted By Bro Leaving Stains On The Toilet Seat, Has To Shame Him Publicly To Make Him Stop
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2026
Japan Created A Purrfect Alternative To Fortune Cookies – Fortune Cat Rice Crackers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025