55 Funny, Bizarre And Actually Amazing Goodwill Finds That Prove Thrifting Is Never Boring (New Pics)

Whether you’re searching for clothes, furniture, or random household items, a thrift store is the perfect place to look. Goodwill, in particular, has become a favorite destination for bargain hunters seeking something unique.
The nonprofit chain receives donations from the community every day, allowing it to offer a wide range of products that can brighten not only your wardrobe but also your entire home. Not to mention the conversations they might spark!
In fact, people love browsing Goodwill so much that they even created a subreddit to show off some of the most memorable things they come across there. r/Goodwill_Finds is full of gems that prove you never know what might be sitting on the next shelf.
#1 I Used To Work At Goodwill And Someone Once Donated A Traffic Light
Image source: reddit.com
#2 My Son Asked Why They Had A Picture Of Me In Goodwill😂
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#3 Walnut Bowl. Literally Made Of Walnuts
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#4 A Pizza Eyeshadow Palette In Case You Ever Need Ham Colored Eyes
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#5 How???
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#6 $5 For A Picture Frame Worth Hundreds If Not Thousands 😍
I was so excited when I found this. I knew nothing about the brand but I knew it felt heavyweight and was gorgeous! Can I even justify keeping something worth this much money?
Image source: ItsBeb0
#7 We Lost A Baddie Today In The Goodwill Check Out The Boots
Image source: Better_Excitement_96
#8 Goodwill Bins Find
I got this Le Creuset in Goodwill Bins. It was pretty nasty when I found it, took me probably an hour to clean it up. it has some scratches and tiny holes in the enamel, what do we think is it safe to cook?
Paid $10.
Image source: Fun-Distribution9779
#9 I Had To
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#10 Beautiful Table That Came Home With Me
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#11 Still Mad I Didn’t Buy This
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#12 Scored This Full Set For $60
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#13 Found This In My $7 Blazer Jacket Pocket When I Got Home
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#14 Roommate Found A Vintage Wedding Dress For $40, The Kicker Is That It Fits Her Perfectly!
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#15 Oh A Picture Of A One Legged Man And….. Is That Fn Britney Spears??
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#16 Found Today At Goodwill. You Really Never Know What They May Have. Wasn’t Expecting This Today
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#17 Went To Goodwill Decked Out, And Found A Matching Lap Desk With A Cushion For Like 5 Bucks
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#18 This May Be My Best Goodwill Find. Ever
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#19 Went In For A Trinket Box And Walked Out With A $0.99 Montblanc Pen
Image source: RowanRally
#20 Found Someone’s High School Diploma Today
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#21 Unhinged Find At The Goodwill Today
Image source: Significant-Walk-869
#22 Best Find Lmao
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#23 My Biggest Regret Is Not Getting It
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#24 Pigeon Painting
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#25 Catch And Release, In The Nonfiction Section
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#26 This Sweatshirt I Found. I Absolutely Bought It
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#27 Huh
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#28 Never Thought A Man Could Win Goodwill, But Here We Are🥳
Image source: Leading_Childhood_45
#29 Taco Bell
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#30 Didn’t Expect This Today!
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#31 My Goodwill Find Of A Lifetime
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#32 I Was Tasked Over A Year Ago To Find An Apothecary. Mission Complete. I Beat Goodwill 👏🏽
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#33 I Had No Idea That These Were Valuble
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#34 The Best Thing Happened To Me At The Goodwill Today 🎃
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#35 Best Of Today
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#36 Best Of Today
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#37 $45 For A Smeg?! My Lucky Day
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#38 Too Buy Or Not To Buy?? $9.99
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#39 $349.99 Lamp At Goodwill
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#40 Not Sure I Can Leave It
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#41 Should I Buy Or Not? 🤔
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#42 Must Have Been A Gem Cutters Briefcase. Shook It And Heard A Rattle
Found these behind a flap inside the stitching. Must have fell behind. One half faceted and one fully faceted gemstone. Looks like topaz or aquamarine on the larger one and smaller unfinished piece im thinking is amethyst.
Image source: thedaburai
#43 Found This Today!
Image source: FluffPikachu
#44 Somebody Definitely Cheated
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#45 Uniquely Amazing Shoes!!
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#46 Was A Little Bit Disturbed
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#47 Catch And Release…i Already Miss Him!
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#48 Whats This?
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#49 Left This Lil Cutie Behind
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#50 I Found A Real 14k Gold Chain In A Mystery Bag 😭
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#51 I’m Ashamed Of Our Local Goodwill. Is It Legal For Them To Sell Nearly Expired Donated Foods? Not Their Proudest Moment. 🤨
Image source: TheCrystalGarden
#52 Found These Two 1999 Laurel Burch Cat Statues Last Night 🥹
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#53 Can Anyone Tell Me Any Information On This Old Guitar I Found?
Image source: Amazing-Tower-8294
#54 Catch And Release For The Girlies
Image source: SheGot_moxie
#55 My Wife Just Sent Me This Find
Image source: wildwildwaste
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