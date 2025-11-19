50 Items That Were So Low In Quality People Who Bought Them Had To Share Them Online

How many times have you ordered something online and the item that arrived was of disappointing quality? Or how many times has a new item you bought broken after just one use? From shoes, clothes, cutlery, and even appliances – it seems that manufacturers don’t build things that last anymore.

To highlight this phenomenon, we’ve collected the most frustrating and hilarious examples of low-quality items that people have shared online. From the “What I ordered vs. what I got” trend to everyday tools that left much to be desired in the quality department, we present to you the times new purchases had people extremely disappointed.

#1 I Bought A Cat Tower Online That Turned Out To Be Much Smaller Than Expected. Trevor Is Still Trying To Be Appreciative Tho

Image source: SageKitty666

#2 Ordered The Robe You Wear When The Police Comes To Tell You Your Millionaire Husband Died In Suspicious Circumstances

Image source: breakfastatoddhours

#3 The Crystal Mug My Boyfriend Ordered Me For Our Anniversary vs. What We Actually Received

Image source: sleepysphynx

#4 I Washed A Blanket With My Clothes And It Basically Disintegrated…

Image source: NikkiThunderdik

#5 The Little Nail That Could And Two Hammers That Couldn’t

Image source: -herekitty_kitty-

#6 Can’t Really See It From The Other Picture But The Print Literally Has A Crochet Pattern In Addition To The Weird Flesh Tone. They Really Just Played In My Face

Image source: Chris_Mench

#7 Adamant – High Quality

Image source: nflodin

#8 The Incredibly Short Tang Of This Knife Was Only Secured By One Breakable Plastic Post. The Three Thicker Securing Pins Are Purely Aesthetic

Image source: humangeigercounter

#9 My Toaster Melts Its Own Plastic When Toasting

Image source: Thereareways

#10 I Ordered A Happy Sad Octopus, Both Sides Came Sad,

Image source: JackLlewellyn2

#11 The Mask I Ordered (Left) vs. The Mask I Got (Right)

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Ordered Doc Ock, Received Depressed Ock Instead

Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569

#13 You’re Not The Only One

Image source: mojorisn45

#14 This Electric Heater Can Melt It’s Plastic Casing When At Full Power

Image source: ignatirabo

#15 Ordered Jordan’s Online. Got Fake Ones

Image source: Hunchmine

#16 My Boss Ordered Chairs For The Break Room Last Year. He Too Did Not Get What He Expected

Image source: bassbastard

#17 It Said 72 Bags. Didn’t Say They’d All Have Tea. A Few Of The Bags In My Great Value Green Tea Box Are Like This.

Image source: philwrites

#18 My Shoes Crumbled Into Literal Powder On My Way To Work

Swipe through the pictures for reverse disintegration I guess. For context, these were relatively cheap off brand shoes I bought a few years ago and had not worn in the last 2 years. Had almost reached work when I noticed, had to ask the cab to take me back home and then bring me back to work.

Image source: dinosaursandme

#19 Just Bought This Underwater Protective Case In Thailand And Went Swimming With It

Image source: reddit.com

#20 My Hammer Broke When I Hit A Nail On Workbench Trim

Image source: millersquad1071

#21 My “Genuine Leather” Calvin Klein Belt. Got Home, Tore Off The Tag Which Peeled Back The Plastic Coating Revealing The Rubber Core

Image source: jorel424

#22 Broke After A Month On Untangled Straight Hair

Image source: rabbitonthemoon_

#23 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

Image source: Pbacker

#24 The Handle Just Broke Off My Brand New Cast Iron Skillet. I Haven’t Even Cooked Anything With It Yet

Image source: sixpigeons

#25 Almost Burned Down Our Kitchen

So we got gifted a Warming Toy that you warm up in the Microwave and it has lavender scent to help kids sleep. We followed the directions excatly, keeping in mind the wattage of the microwave too. Well the small store it was bought from put a bowtie on it because they probably thought it looked cute. However that did not go with the toy and turns out it can’t be warmed either… cought fire inside the microwave. Smoked up the whole kitchen. Threw away the microwave as it was stained with burned plastic. Kids were both traumatized… ugh.

Image source: Effective_Treat_9609

#26 This Garbage “Leather” Coating That Eventually Flakes Off And Gets Everywhere

I love these headphones (Anker Soundcore Life Q20), they have great sound quality and noise cancelation for their price. But my GOD can manufacturers stop trying to make imitation leather with this garbage? Every time I use them, my hands and ears get covered in little black flakes.

Image source: MrZokeyr

#27 Shoe Has Holes In The Plastic Sole That Let’s Water Pass In Between The Styrophome And The Plastic. Results Are A Mobile Pitre Dish

Today was a hot day and I did alot of walking. They did not look this red in the morning. They are new shoes too!!

Image source: KnottiMunki

#28 Paint On My New Cheap Barbecue Melts When Coal Is Burning

Image source: vcninja

#29 Scam Level: Expert. Ordered These Cute Little Guys Assuming I Would Receive What Was Advertised….you Know What They Say About Assuming

Image source: TemporaryCapital1830

#30 I Ordered A 6ft Tall Rainbow Tree From A Facebook Ad And This Is What Showed Up! I’m Crying From Laughing So Hard, I’ve Never Had This Happen In Real Life!

Image source: soomanytomatoes

#31 Phone Was Dying And I Was In A Hurry, And Didn’t Get The Chance To Read It Properly Until I Got Home

Image source: hotto_

#32 When You Purchase A $20-30 Stained Glass Lamp On Amazon With Bad/No Reviews

Listings I could find ranged from $20 to $30, all using the same product photo just edited into different backgrounds. Most had no reviews, a few had bad reviews but most people at least got something 3 dimensional!

Image source: someusername47

#33 Got A Knife That Says USA. It Broke And Then I Realized It Say China On The Back

Image source: Potatomaster6

#34 My Toilet Brush Broke

Image source: Foxbaster

#35 Was Cutting A Zip Tie

Image source: Ossmo02

#36 Bought The Walnuts And Nutcracker From Local Market

Image source: voucherwolves

#37 The Seal Plush Pillow I Ordered vs. The One That Arrived

Image source: SplashDMG126

#38 BBQ Set Came With Metal Skewers, But The Handles Are Filled With Plastic So They Melted All Over Our BBQ After The First Use

Image source: one-engineer

#39 Put My Brand New $120 Pan On A Hot Pad That Was Supposedly Made For Hot Pans. I Hadn’t Even Cooked On It Yet, The Fabric Is Fused To The Pan And Won’t Come Off

Image source: Jakefrmstatepharm

#40 The State Of My Raybans Case After 1 Month

Haven’t been rough with it at all. Started to split a couple days ago and now it’s completely torn as I’ve gone to open them with absolutely no resistance. Premium sunglasses with a cheap leather case

Image source: Professional-Date735

#41 Pearls Of Wisdom: Be Cautious When Ordering Online. Expectations vs. Reality

Image source: cynman

#42 Sick Of Everything Being Made Out Of The Lowest Possible Quality Plastic And Breaking After Like A Month Of Light Use

Image source: 123ticklemyknee

#43 Ordering Paper Towels From Some Random Website

Image source: karma_withakay

#44 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs

Image source: Woop_dee_do

#45 I Kinda Feel Like You Should Never Unpack It

Image source: miragonz

#46 The Description Said Sweater And They Literally Printed A F*****g Sweater Pattern On Some Cheap Fabric. This Wasn’t Even From Temu

Image source: -princess_chaos-

#47 Turns Out The Art On The New Mug My Dad Bought Me Is Just Paper And It’s Already Peeling From Washing

Image source: Miniastronaut2

#48 Amazon Is Selling Bootleg Disney Colouring Books

Wife bought this on Amazon, it’s just a bound book of random low resolution/quality colouring pages easily found on Google image search. Initiated a refund and they didn’t even want it back.

Image source: inv4zn

#49 Stainless Steel, Two Weeks Old

Image source: WeSaidMeh

#50 IKEA Quality

Image source: Tekst_n_Username

