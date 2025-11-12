I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

by

When I was 7 years old, I discovered graphic arts. It was my passion and I went that path for a very long time.

Photography came along to my life after my children were born, and it has become my life.

Baby photography is what I love the most. Babies represent: fresh start, birth, new beginning, innocence. I feel thankful for the opportunity to work and create “art” with the smallest models.

Incorporating “mandala” symbol to my work became like an addiction to me. Sometimes creating “mandala set-up” takes 2 to 4 hours. And I don’t like compositions (to Photoshop background in), I create all the backgrounds by hand, and then I put a baby in the middle and take a shot. Babies are mostly newborns between 6 days and 30 days old.

Mandala set-ups have a deeper meaning than just pretty baby pictures to me. They represent light, harmony, love, hope, a circle of life, joy, family fulfillment and happiness.

More info: justgaba.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#2

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#3

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#4

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#5

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#6

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#7

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#8

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#9

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#10

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#11

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#12

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#13

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#14

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#15

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#16

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#17

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#18

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#19

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#20

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#21

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#22

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#23

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#24

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#25

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#26

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#27

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#28

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#29

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

#30

I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
