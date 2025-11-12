I Photograph Babies Surrounded By My Handmade Mandalas

When I was 7 years old, I discovered graphic arts. It was my passion and I went that path for a very long time.
Photography came along to my life after my children were born, and it has become my life.
Baby photography is what I love the most. Babies represent: fresh start, birth, new beginning, innocence. I feel thankful for the opportunity to work and create “art” with the smallest models.
Incorporating “mandala” symbol to my work became like an addiction to me. Sometimes creating “mandala set-up” takes 2 to 4 hours. And I don’t like compositions (to Photoshop background in), I create all the backgrounds by hand, and then I put a baby in the middle and take a shot. Babies are mostly newborns between 6 days and 30 days old.
Mandala set-ups have a deeper meaning than just pretty baby pictures to me. They represent light, harmony, love, hope, a circle of life, joy, family fulfillment and happiness.
