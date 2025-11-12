Newborn Girl Clings To Mom’s Face Just Seconds After Birth, And The Video Will Warm Your Heart

by

This instant emotional connection between a newborn girl and her mom shocked even the medical staff that helped deliver the baby. Luckily, the heartwarming moment was captured on video, allowing everyone to take a peek.

In Santa Monica hospital in Brazil, Agata Ribeiro Coelho was introduced to her mum by doctors after entering the world via C-section. She then immediately clung to her mother Brenda Coelho de Souza’s face and refused to let go, finding comfort in her mom’s gentle presence.

“It was an incredible moment when my daughter hugged me for the first time,” Brenda says. “The medical team were great and were all really surprised that she acted this way, they couldn’t believe how affectionate she was with me.” Get your tissues ready and check out the video below.

Source: Caters_News

