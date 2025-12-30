21 Shortcuts To Start Your “New Year New Me” Era Before 2026 Comes Knocking

The calendar flip to January usually triggers a collective panic to suddenly drink gallons of water and run marathons. But let’s be real, the “new you” is probably just the “old you” with a slightly better skincare routine.
Instead of setting impossible goals that you will abandon by February, we found the easiest possible first steps. These items require minimal effort but offer maximum payoff, allowing you to dip your toe into self-improvement without diving headfirst into misery.
#1 Convincing Your Friends You Are Saving For A European Summer Is Easy With The Travel Fund Piggy Bank On Display Even If You Strictly Use The Contents For Emergency Pizza Delivery
Review: “Great for grandson to save for a trip.” – Bill
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Claiming You Enjoy Long Walks Is A Lot More Believable When You Do Them On The Walking Pad In Front Of The TV Instead Of Sweating In The Actual Sun
Review: “I love how easy this thing is to move around, so when I am ready to walk I turn a monitor around and the pad and I walk while watching my shows. I easily get my 30 minute walk a day in now. Excited for 2024 goals to be met!” – Chloe Hedenskog
Image source: amazon.com, Chloe Hedenskog
#3 A Year Of Positive Thinking Book Is The Ultimate Renegade Manual For Reprogramming Your Thoughts To Be Awesome – And We Mean, Really Awesome
Review: “”A Year of Positive Thinking: Daily Inspiration, Wisdom, and Courage” has become an integral part of my daily wellness routine as a content creator. This book provides a perfect way to kickstart my day with positivity and intention. By incorporating it into my morning ritual, I am greeted with uplifting thoughts and empowering messages that set a positive tone for the rest of the day. The book’s daily affirmations and wisdom remind me of the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and approaching challenges with courage. Starting my day with a dose of positivity from this book has truly transformed my outlook and attitude, enhancing my creativity and overall well-being as a content creator. I highly recommend “A Year of Positive Thinking” to anyone seeking a simple yet powerful tool to infuse their day with positivity and create a more fulfilling and inspired life.” – Jonathan Belle
Image source: amazon.com, Jonathan Belle
#4 Burn After Writing Diary Is Like Having A Trusted BFF For Your Most Honest, Darkest, And Most Creative Thoughts
Review: “Honestly well formatted book kept the process light and fun but also threw some curveballs in there to keep you engaged . This was a great New years activity we burned on New Year’s Day 😊” – Tamira griffin
Image source: amazon.com, Tamira griffin
#5 Pouring Your Discount Cereal Into The Rubbermaid Pantry Food Storage Containers Is The Easiest Way To Trick People Into Thinking You Have A Curated Kitchen Aesthetic Instead Of A Cupboard Full Of Stale Chip Bags
Review: “A loooooove them even more than the oxo ones. They look beautiful and feel less breakable than oxo containers. The came all complete I mean no missing parts, and well package. You won’t regret your shopping with this. Believe me!” – Motigua Gonzalez
Image source: amazon.com, Motigua Gonzalez
#6 Sunrise Alarm Clock Is The Ultimate Natural Motivator, Guaranteed To Make You Rise And Shine Like A Morning Coffee Snob, Minus The Coffee
Review: “I really like this product because I feel so much calmer waking up in the morning. The light and nature sounds are such a good combination as it softly wakes me up instead of having my phone alarm go off and me jolting up. I feel like I’ve been waking up a lot less groggy as well. Overall I really like this product, and would definitely recommend it!” – Kate Wavrek
Image source: amazon.com, Kate Wavrek
#7 Nail Biting Deterrent Is The Sneaky Solution To Outsmart Your Nervous Habit
Review: “My absolute favorite thing about this product is how much it works… I’ve been a nail biter for as long as I can remember, and it’s gotten worst as time passed. I decided to buy this one on a whim, and hoped that it worked, and in my surprise it did! THIS PRODUCT IS GREAT because it will help you condition your mind to stop the habit.” – Amanda Bratz
Image source: amazon.com, Amanda Bratz
If your journey to self-improvement currently involves thinking about going to the gym while eating leftover pie, you are in the right place. We fully support the “fake it until you make it” philosophy because buying a fancy water bottle is technically a step towards health, right?
#8 You Can Stop Pretending That The Thick Layer Of Fuzz On Your Shades Is A Deliberate Design Choice Thanks To The Window Blind Duster Sliding Between The Slats To Remove The Evidence Of Your Laziness
Review: “These worked very well on my plantation type, wide wood blinds. My only Complaint is the microfiber sleeves tend to slip BUT they work well & that’s what counts!!” – Kelly
Image source: amazon.com, Kelly
#9 Dirt Collecting Ball For Your Handbag Is The Sneaky Genius Way To Make Your Handbag Go From “General Mess Zone” To “Hygienic Sidekick”
Review: “I love this compact ball to keep in my purse. It cleans up that debris from the bottom of my purse that I didn’t ever know was there, lint, sand, etc. I take it out to clean it under running water and right back in the purse it goes. It works great!! I recommend it.” – Jaclyn Dean
Image source: amazon.com, Jaclyn Dean
#10 Budget Planner Is The Accountability Partner You Never Knew You Needed To Slay Your Finances – And By “Slay”, We Mean “Somewhat Manage To Not Overspend At Your Birthday Party”
Review: “Don’t know how anybody would not like the layout of this journal! it’s a great way to keep track of all your savings throughout the entire year! love what this journal features! looks like a leather finish but it’s actually as soft matte finish which i love! for every month there is a monthly budget page, expense tracker, monthly budget review and ideas/ notes page! this journal also features a financial goals page, mind map, strategy/ tactics page, savings tracker, debt tracker, holiday budget pages, bill trackers, annual summary pages, check register charts and account info pages! it also comes with example sheets on how to fill out each section as well as three sticker sheets which are always fun!” – ZM
Image source: amazon.com, ZM
#11 Strategically Placing The 15lb Dumbbells In The Background Of Your Video Calls Implies You Are A Fitness God Without Requiring You To Actually Break A Sweat Or Put Down Your Donut
Review: “Ordered the 15lb dumbbell pair on sale for $34.99. At a little more than $1 per lb (30lbs total) it’s a superb value especially for brand new weights. They are exactly what you would find at a commercial gym in terms of build quality. We’ll see how well they hold up to long term punishment.” – Channing
Image source: amazon.com, Channing
#12 Convincing The World You Drink Enough Water And Eat Your Greens Is Surprisingly Simple When The Rosemary And Biotin Shampoo Gives You That Healthy Shine Despite Your Diet Of Iced Coffee And Takeout
Review: “I wish the they can improve the smell of it. However, it is not smell bad at all.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#13 Stacking The Meal Prep Containers In Your Fridge Makes You Look Like A Fitness Influencer Who Has Their Life Together Even If The Contents Are Just Dinosaur Nuggets And Mac And Cheese
Review: “Used these for the summer time and they were great and easy to work with for my meal prep. Great quality, durable, lot of food storage space, easy to open & close, leak proof, and dishwasher safe. Great purchase for the price.” – Irianna
Image source: amazon.com, hyperyanndn
#14 Magnetic Acrylic Monthly/Weekly Planning Boards Are The Ultimate Hipster Planners For Your Sanity – They’re Analog, Environmentally Friendly, And Won’t Make Your Feeds Disappear
Review: “I was so excited to get this order. You know you’re a adult when planning gets you excited lol. I was eyeing a similar calendar on Etsy that would’ve been about $50 more. Decided to check out Amazon before making that splurge and I’m glad I did. This calendar is pretty much perfect. It’s a great size and the weekly schedule is a added bonus. Can not beat the price and i received it quickly. The size is exactly what I wanted and the makers are so vibrant.” – Cay
Image source: amazon.com, Cay
We aren’t saying that buying these items will instantly solve all your problems, but they are a lot cheaper than a life coach. If the previous gadgets haven’t quite inspired you to become a functional adult yet, keep scrolling because the illusion of competence is just a few clicks away.
#15 Doomscrolling Until Your Thumbs Fall Off Is So Last Year So Convince Everyone You Are A Tortured Artist By Filling The 642 Tiny Things To Draw Book With Miniature Masterpieces Instead Of Checking Your Ex’s Story
Review: “This tiny book is perfect to alleviate artists block for illustrators or boredom during large periods of time.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#16 Channeling Your Desire To Flip A Table Into The Needoh Nice Cube Is The Only Thing Keeping You Employed During That Three-Hour Strategy Meeting Since It Snaps Back To Shape Even If Your Mental State Does Not
Review: “Super squishy, but firm (it really is close to the feeling of kneading bread dough). It ALWAYS goes back to its original square shape, no matter how you stretch it or squeeze it. It stretches decently far. It has a nice weight to it and is a pretty good size in my smaller hands. The texture of it does collect hairs and dust, but washes and dries easily. I don’t like that you can’t choose a color, but I was very happy I received the blue cube. A nice, quiet fidget.” – Keller
Image source: amazon.com, Keller
#17 Terrifying Your Roommates Is A Small Price To Pay When The Lapcos Honey Sheet Mask Makes You Look Like You Get Eight Hours Of Sleep Instead Of Scrolling TikTok Until Dawn
Review: “I just set it up on a subscription to get Eve more savings! I got one in a sample beauty bag I’m hooked!” – CCLR
Image source: amazon.com, CCLR
#18 Wet And Forget Shower Cleaner Is The Ultimate Wingman For Your Shower. It’s In Charge Of Keeping Those Stubborn Soap Scum Stains From Ruining Your Vibe In 2026
Review: “This is the guy’s basement shower and I have tried for several years to get the stains out of the shower base. I even filled the base with bleach water and let it stand for hours. Nothing worked until I tried Wet & Forget for the shower. This product has a nice smell and is not overpowering. The first time I sprayed the shower I let it stand for 24 hours. I then wiped the walls with an old washcloth to remove the gunk. I used a long-handled brush to clean the shower base and rinsed the shower completely. I saw a great improvement! I sprayed the base 4 more times and let it stand for several hours each time. I used the brush and an old washcloth to get in the corners of the base. The result is the After picture.” – Deb T.
Image source: amazon.com, Deb T.
#19 Pastel Hair Tint Is The Commitment-Free Way To Try Something New In 2026
Review: “It doesn’t leave your hair damaged… after rinsing it is so soft and smooth. The color is as vibrant as you would hope it to be. We left it on for approximately an hour and rinsed with cool water. Definitely make sure you wear gloves, I knew it would stain my hands but I didn’t think it would last this long lol. If you’re on debate…. JUST DO IT! – Tara
Image source: amazon.com, Mary Jude Schmitz
#20 Teeth Whitening Pen Is The Lazy Person’s Answer To Sneak A Pearly White Smile Into Your New Year’s Resolutions
Review: “I liked this product because, I work at a job were I meet a lot of people face to face. I like to smile when Im working with my clients. I drink a lot of tea and I noticed my teeth started looking not as white. I found bright white teeth whitening pens. I am happy with the results. My friends and family have noticed how much whiter my teeth are too!” – connie
Image source: amazon.com, connie
#21 The Only Way To Survive A Meeting That Definitely Should Have Been An Email Without Screaming Is By Rolling The Migraine Stick Onto Your Temples To Cool Down Your Throbbing Brain
Review: “I’m someone who suffers from chronic migraines and headaches. Typically, I get 1-2 migraines and 3-4 headaches a week. I’m in constant pain. It’s to the point that I have had to take daily medicine. I was looking for alternatives as I don’t want to have to “pop pills” every single time I get a headache. I’m also one that if I don’t take medicine right away, the migraine/headache develops to the point where I feel nauseous and can’t even speak at times. Smell is a trigger and for those who are sensitive to smells especially mint, this is no issue at all! I’ve used it a total of 3 times so far and it’s worked every time which is incredible! If I don’t take strong medicine (excedrin or prescribed medicine), nothing works. Im ecstatic and released to have found an more natural alternative.” – Jessica
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica
