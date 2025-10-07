75 Passive-Aggressive Notes From Coworkers Who’ve Clearly Reached Their Breaking Point (New Pics)

The odds are that you’ve worked with at least one incredibly passive-aggressive person during your career. Usually, this type of behavior is awful for team morale, motivation, and dynamics. In some cases, however, it can be straight-up hilarious.
Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of some of the most creative and funny notes workers have left for their colleagues. And they are practically oozing passive-aggression. Scroll down for a good laugh as you have that third cup of coffee with your work besties.
#1 Passive Aggressive Office Refrigerator Technique
Image source: FowelBallz
#2 Someone At My Work Is A Realist
Image source: imgur.com
#3 Dishes
Image source: asardoni
#4 Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door
Image source: Vital_Granade
#5 The Note I Left My Coworker On Friday
Image source: Oh_Sweet_Cheesus
#6 The Office Fridge Today
Image source: jimthehacksawduggan
#7 Passive Aggressive Note At This Diner
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can’t Even Be Mad
Image source: conditionalcognition
#9 Our Office Candy Guy Left Us A Note
Image source: Jazullo913
#10 My Coworkers Passive Aggressive Message On His Lunch
Image source: kstiney18
#11 Strictest Rule In Office About Returning To Work After Lockdown
Image source: EquivalentWestern
#12 I Am Not Your Mother
Image source: Suzwella
#13 Steve
Image source: GreenScREEndEAth
#14 Hope You Guys Can Relish This Note
Image source: IsNice
#15 Our It Guy Went On Vacation And Left Us This Note
Image source: rayzirxy
#16 Work Place Passive Aggression 101
Image source: DeePeeJay69
#17 This Whole Thing Just
Image source: reddit.com
#18 A Sign That Someone At My Work Put Up After People Kept Microwaving Fish
Image source: skilletblast33
#19 The People In My Office Just Couldn’t Help Themselves
Image source: Pistolfist
#20 Funny Passive Aggressive Posters Or Notes You’ve Seen Whilst In Hospital
Surely it’s not just me that chuckled when I came across this notice in the kitchen outside the doctors office during one of my locum shifts. Post below if you’ve got images of other passive aggressive posts that made you laugh.
Image source: Starboy_nature88
#21 Did An Onsite Proofreading Job Today And Lold At This Fine Example Of An Office Kitchen
Image source: Mel Campbell
#22 Do Not Use The Microwave And Copy Machine
Image source: Lmanwell23
#23 Please Check If You Flushed
Image source: UnarmedRobonaut
#24 My Co-Worker Left An Angry Note About Her Food Being Stolen. Clearly She Missed Something
Image source: notsourcefedsteve
#25 Funniest Response To Passive Aggressive Notes
Image source: inayat_43
#26 Office Tensions
Image source: agw9855
#27 Quite A Threat From My Coworker
Image source: Priest_of_Aroo
#28 My Mom Is Absolutely Done With People Stealing Food In Her Office
Image source: lookatthisfella
#29 Always Remember
Image source: retarded_beanz
#30 Well, It Was Sticky
Image source: CeephalusDryp
#31 This Note On The Fridge At Work
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Passive Aggressive
Image source: WeasleyIsOurKing7
#33 Post No Flyers
Image source: blokkiesam
#34 This Note In The Bathroom At Work
Image source: PHawken
#35 Co-Workers Keep Stealing My Creamer. Hopefully This Chart Helps
Image source: BustersHotHamWater
#36 This Is Hanging In My Work’s Break Room. But We’re In MN, So What Do You Expect?
Image source: Discokitty14
#37 This “Poem” Over The Sink At Work Makes Me Want To Soak My Dishes
Image source: x24p
#38 Fridge At Work
Image source: PendletonTheCook
#39 Note I Found In The Fridge At Work
Image source: aegri_mentis
#40 Found This In The Office Kitchen This Morning
Image source: imgur.com
#41 A Helpful Note
Image source: reddit.com
#42 The Company I Used To Work For Would Regularly Post Passive-Aggressive Signs In The Bathroom Regarding How Much Toilet Paper We Could Use Or Cleaning Up After Ourselves By The Sink, But Their Most Recent Sign Is The Worst By Far
Image source: ProgrammHer147
#43 Proudly A Passive Aggressive Workplace
Image source: miistahmojo
#44 Will Never Get This Song Out Of My Head Now
Image source: FairestPlum
#45 Make Things Better
Image source: kitchenham
#46 Passive Aggressive Note In The Office
Image source: Ajjie
#47 Passive Aggressive Note Regarding Mugs In The Office
Image source: riising
#48 Hygiene Notice In The Bathrooms At My Work, Is It Just Me Or Is It A Little Condescending And Passive Aggressive?
Image source: kitkat1224666
#49 Every Few Weeks At My Job Something Happens In The Restroom That Requires Management To Put Up Notes Explaining How To Use The Restroom
Image source: Beerenthusiast1
#50 Someone Left A Note In The Bathroom At Work
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Great Passive Aggressive Signage At Work
Image source: xGinjaDavex
#52 Notes Left On Leaky Faucet At Work
Image source: untitled_star
#53 Passive Aggressive Message In Work Break Room
Image source: zipjet22
#54 I Think Someone Was Already Salty Enough
Image source: hdhdhgfyfhfhrb
#55 Passive Aggressive Sign At An Arts & Crafts Shop
Image source: imgur.com
#56 Your Are A Grown Man
Image source: MoPAN
#57 Don’t Be A Piggy
Image source: linniehaha
#58 Meanwhile, In Wargaming HQ
Image source: Kabukikitsune
#59 Passive Aggressive Note Posted In The Office Bathroom
Image source: ImNotBourgeoisie
#60 Office Recycling
Image source: BigTwubble
#61 Passive Aggressive Notes From HR Etl
Image source: Plantedbetta22
#62 Saw This On Fb, It “Oozes” A Passive Aggressive Work Environment
Image source: SuedeVeil
#63 Found This At Work
Image source: wrentheskeleton
#64 I Work With My Dad. He Has His Peeves With A Couple Of Our Warehouse Guys. I Always Say Never Get On My Dad’s Bad Side. You’ll Never Be Able To Redeem Yourself
Image source: deeyo18
#65 On The Restroom Door Of A Friends Work
Image source: BadgerOfParadise
#66 Things You Find At People’s Work Stations
Image source: B0neheaded
#67 Sign In The Bathroom At Work
Image source: acgasp
#68 Is Your Name Dave?
Image source: MemorableKidsMoments
#69 Our Office Has A Monthly Fridge Purge. Apparently There Now Is A Passive-Aggressive War Brewing Amongst Co-Workers
Image source: eldusto84
#70 Yeah, I’m Cool With Passing On That Responsibility
Image source: Fine-Night-243
#71 Left A Passive Aggressive Note At Work And Was Told To Post It Here
Image source: IgarashiDai
#72 When A Door Is Not A Door
Image source: BigTwubble
#73 Does This Count? Picture Of A Sign On Microwave At Work
Image source: MooshuCat
#74 This Note With A Smiley Face At My Job
Image source: Seebass_12
#75 It’s Straight Up Gorilla Warfare In My Office Today
Image source: humblesandwich
