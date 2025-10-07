75 Passive-Aggressive Notes From Coworkers Who’ve Clearly Reached Their Breaking Point (New Pics)

The odds are that you’ve worked with at least one incredibly passive-aggressive person during your career. Usually, this type of behavior is awful for team morale, motivation, and dynamics. In some cases, however, it can be straight-up hilarious.

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of some of the most creative and funny notes workers have left for their colleagues. And they are practically oozing passive-aggression. Scroll down for a good laugh as you have that third cup of coffee with your work besties.

#1 Passive Aggressive Office Refrigerator Technique

Image source: FowelBallz

#2 Someone At My Work Is A Realist

Image source: imgur.com

#3 Dishes

Image source: asardoni

#4 Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door

Image source: Vital_Granade

#5 The Note I Left My Coworker On Friday

Image source: Oh_Sweet_Cheesus

#6 The Office Fridge Today

Image source: jimthehacksawduggan

#7 Passive Aggressive Note At This Diner

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can’t Even Be Mad

Image source: conditionalcognition

#9 Our Office Candy Guy Left Us A Note

Image source: Jazullo913

#10 My Coworkers Passive Aggressive Message On His Lunch

Image source: kstiney18

#11 Strictest Rule In Office About Returning To Work After Lockdown

Image source: EquivalentWestern

#12 I Am Not Your Mother

Image source: Suzwella

#13 Steve

Image source: GreenScREEndEAth

#14 Hope You Guys Can Relish This Note

Image source: IsNice

#15 Our It Guy Went On Vacation And Left Us This Note

Image source: rayzirxy

#16 Work Place Passive Aggression 101

Image source: DeePeeJay69

#17 This Whole Thing Just

Image source: reddit.com

#18 A Sign That Someone At My Work Put Up After People Kept Microwaving Fish

Image source: skilletblast33

#19 The People In My Office Just Couldn’t Help Themselves

Image source: Pistolfist

#20 Funny Passive Aggressive Posters Or Notes You’ve Seen Whilst In Hospital

Surely it’s not just me that chuckled when I came across this notice in the kitchen outside the doctors office during one of my locum shifts. Post below if you’ve got images of other passive aggressive posts that made you laugh.

Image source: Starboy_nature88

#21 Did An Onsite Proofreading Job Today And Lold At This Fine Example Of An Office Kitchen

Image source: Mel Campbell

#22 Do Not Use The Microwave And Copy Machine

Image source: Lmanwell23

#23 Please Check If You Flushed

Image source: UnarmedRobonaut

#24 My Co-Worker Left An Angry Note About Her Food Being Stolen. Clearly She Missed Something

Image source: notsourcefedsteve

#25 Funniest Response To Passive Aggressive Notes

Image source: inayat_43

#26 Office Tensions

Image source: agw9855

#27 Quite A Threat From My Coworker

Image source: Priest_of_Aroo

#28 My Mom Is Absolutely Done With People Stealing Food In Her Office

Image source: lookatthisfella

#29 Always Remember

Image source: retarded_beanz

#30 Well, It Was Sticky

Image source: CeephalusDryp

#31 This Note On The Fridge At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Passive Aggressive

Image source: WeasleyIsOurKing7

#33 Post No Flyers

Image source: blokkiesam

#34 This Note In The Bathroom At Work

Image source: PHawken

#35 Co-Workers Keep Stealing My Creamer. Hopefully This Chart Helps

Image source: BustersHotHamWater

#36 This Is Hanging In My Work’s Break Room. But We’re In MN, So What Do You Expect?

Image source: Discokitty14

#37 This “Poem” Over The Sink At Work Makes Me Want To Soak My Dishes

Image source: x24p

#38 Fridge At Work

Image source: PendletonTheCook

#39 Note I Found In The Fridge At Work

Image source: aegri_mentis

#40 Found This In The Office Kitchen This Morning

Image source: imgur.com

#41 A Helpful Note

Image source: reddit.com

#42 The Company I Used To Work For Would Regularly Post Passive-Aggressive Signs In The Bathroom Regarding How Much Toilet Paper We Could Use Or Cleaning Up After Ourselves By The Sink, But Their Most Recent Sign Is The Worst By Far

Image source: ProgrammHer147

#43 Proudly A Passive Aggressive Workplace

Image source: miistahmojo

#44 Will Never Get This Song Out Of My Head Now

Image source: FairestPlum

#45 Make Things Better

Image source: kitchenham

#46 Passive Aggressive Note In The Office

Image source: Ajjie

#47 Passive Aggressive Note Regarding Mugs In The Office

Image source: riising

#48 Hygiene Notice In The Bathrooms At My Work, Is It Just Me Or Is It A Little Condescending And Passive Aggressive?

Image source: kitkat1224666

#49 Every Few Weeks At My Job Something Happens In The Restroom That Requires Management To Put Up Notes Explaining How To Use The Restroom

Image source: Beerenthusiast1

#50 Someone Left A Note In The Bathroom At Work

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Great Passive Aggressive Signage At Work

Image source: xGinjaDavex

#52 Notes Left On Leaky Faucet At Work

Image source: untitled_star

#53 Passive Aggressive Message In Work Break Room

Image source: zipjet22

#54 I Think Someone Was Already Salty Enough

Image source: hdhdhgfyfhfhrb

#55 Passive Aggressive Sign At An Arts & Crafts Shop

Image source: imgur.com

#56 Your Are A Grown Man

Image source: MoPAN

#57 Don’t Be A Piggy

Image source: linniehaha

#58 Meanwhile, In Wargaming HQ

Image source: Kabukikitsune

#59 Passive Aggressive Note Posted In The Office Bathroom

Image source: ImNotBourgeoisie

#60 Office Recycling

Image source: BigTwubble

#61 Passive Aggressive Notes From HR Etl

Image source: Plantedbetta22

#62 Saw This On Fb, It “Oozes” A Passive Aggressive Work Environment

Image source: SuedeVeil

#63 Found This At Work

Image source: wrentheskeleton

#64 I Work With My Dad. He Has His Peeves With A Couple Of Our Warehouse Guys. I Always Say Never Get On My Dad’s Bad Side. You’ll Never Be Able To Redeem Yourself

Image source: deeyo18

#65 On The Restroom Door Of A Friends Work

Image source: BadgerOfParadise

#66 Things You Find At People’s Work Stations

Image source: B0neheaded

#67 Sign In The Bathroom At Work

Image source: acgasp

#68 Is Your Name Dave?

Image source: MemorableKidsMoments

#69 Our Office Has A Monthly Fridge Purge. Apparently There Now Is A Passive-Aggressive War Brewing Amongst Co-Workers

Image source: eldusto84

#70 Yeah, I’m Cool With Passing On That Responsibility

Image source: Fine-Night-243

#71 Left A Passive Aggressive Note At Work And Was Told To Post It Here

Image source: IgarashiDai

#72 When A Door Is Not A Door

Image source: BigTwubble

#73 Does This Count? Picture Of A Sign On Microwave At Work

Image source: MooshuCat

#74 This Note With A Smiley Face At My Job

Image source: Seebass_12

#75 It’s Straight Up Gorilla Warfare In My Office Today

Image source: humblesandwich

