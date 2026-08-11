Infuriating New Video Shows Woman’s Blasé Behavior At Police Station After Taking Bride’s Life On Wedding Day

Newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson had just started their happily ever after when a devastating car crash proved fatal for the bride and left the groom with a brain injury and several broken bones.
The couple got married on April 28, 2023, and were driving down Folly Beach in South Carolina in a golf cart with a “Just Married” sign when the accident happened, just hours after their wedding.
Jamie Lee Komoroski, a New Jersey woman driving while heavily drunk, had crashed her rental Toyota car into the golf cart at 65 mph in a 25-mph zone.
She pleaded guilty in December 2024 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Now, a new video has emerged, showing a chatty Komoroski engaged in a lighthearted conversation with police officers right after her 2023 arrest.
“The cry of a narcissist,” one person commented.
Jamie Lee Komoroski was talking about ice cream and McDonald’s right after ending Samantha Miller’s life
Live 5 News/Folly Beach Police Department
The recently surfaced video from the Folly Beach Police Department showed Komoroski, then 25, seated on a chair, handcuffed, wearing ripped black jeans, a white brassiere, and her checkered shirt crumpled down near her elbow.
“I don’t know about you guys, but my allergies have been so bad. This pollen has been ki**ing me,” she could be heard talking to the cops, who did not respond.
Then she asked the officers what their “favorite cereal” was and whether any of them were Filipino.
Live 5 News/Folly Beach Police Department
“My sister’s boyfriend is Filipino and Hawaiian and Japanese,” she replied to herself, and proceeded to share a barely coherent tale about her family tree.
“I’m 50% Polish. My dad said he was 100% Polish, and I just checked like two years ago because I’m like ‘Nobody’s 100% anything,’” she said, adding that her family called her “the dark sheep” for her tanned skin and dark hair.
She also chatted about her new kitten, Theo, McDonald’s as her favorite fast-food eatery, and how she loved soft-serve vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles and poached eggs.
However, her merry demeanor soon passed, and she began to sob and wanted to go home. She mentioned that her “boyfriend” would be worried for her.
A 2024 New York Post report stated that Komoroski was dating Evan Tatro at the time.
Komoroski asked the cops to “go check” on Samantha after the crash
Live 5 News/Folly Beach Police Department‘
After authorities arrived at the accident scene in 2023, they found Komoroski smelling of liquor and dazed and confused.
During the initial interrogation, she told officers she had consumed one beer and one tequila-based drink with pineapple about an hour before the crash. She refused field sobriety testing and was detained at the spot.
Toxicology reports later revealed that she had a liquor content of 0.261%, more than three times over the state’s legal limit of 0.08%.
Police body-cam footage from her arrest was recently released by local media, which showed her claiming she “didn’t do anything wrong,” but also asking if Samantha Miller was “okay.”
Komoroski herself was disheveled but looked unhurt, and she yelled at an officer to “go check” on Samantha.
She then asked for a lawyer when asked to describe how drunk she was at the moment, to which she responded by demanding a lawyer, and then asking to be allowed a phone call to her father. She wasn’t allowed.
The collision had sent the couple’s golf cart flying for at least 100 yards and had ended Samantha’s life then and there. There were two other relatives in the cart who were also injured.
“We didn’t get hit, we got run through,” Aric Hutchinson said at Komoroski’s December 2024 sentencing. “All four of us should have d**d that night. I believe Sam saved us. It’s who she is. She would have taken one for all of us.”
Samantha Miller’s father vowed to “hate” Komoroski forever despite the latter’s apology
Live 5 News/Folly Beach Police Department
A grand jury indicted Komoroski on four felony counts in September 2023. She made bail in March 2024.
In late 2023, recordings of Komoroski’s jail phone calls with family became publicly available through court proceedings, which drew immense backlash.
In one emotional call, Komoroski sobbed that she couldn’t believe this was her life and repeatedly worried that her “whole life” was over. In another, her father told her he’d do “everything in his power” to get her out.
Many found her phone call conversations to be “atrociously entitled.”
“Watching her whiny, wanna be entitled behavior made me so angry. No remorse,” one said.
Before her 2024 sentencing, Komoroski addressed the bereaved family and accepted responsibility, saying she was “deeply ashamed and sorry.”
“This is the worst decision I have ever made in life, and it has affected the lives of so many,” she said. “I will carry this guilt with me for the rest of my life.”
Live 5 News/Folly Beach Police Department
Samantha’s father, Brad Warner, was not ready to forgive: “For the rest of my life, I’m going to hate you, and when I arrive in hell, and you come there, I’m going to open the gate for you.”
Judge Deadra Jefferson sentenced Komoroski to 10 years for the reckless homicide charge, 15 years for the two DUI charges involving great bodily injury, and 25 years for the charge of felony DUI with fatality.
She is serving the sentences together, which means she’d be behind bars for 25 years total.
The internet ripped into Komoroski for her “terrible, horrible” attitude
As Samantha’s family has continued to mourn her, the newly surfaced video of Komoroski’s post-arrest actions at the police station has triggered another wave of outrage.
Netizens blasted her online, calling her a “horrible, wretched woman” for her behavior.
“Can you even imagine acting like this after you just slaughtered a woman on her wedding day? Not to mention the others she injured,” one said.
“She clearly has never been held accountable for anything she has done in this life. Her attitude just blows my mind,” said another.
However, some came to her defense, pointing out that she was likely under the influence at the time.
“She was so drunk she didn’t have a clue what she did. I imagine once she sobered up, it was a different story,” one said.
“She was distraught and understood what she did at the scene, but then the al**hol kicked in and took her short-term memory,” said another.
“She did a terrible, horrible thing.” Netizens showed Komoroski no mercy as new video footage of her post-arrest actions emerged
Follow Us