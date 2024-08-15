New Trailer for South Korean Thriller Sleep Released Before Cinematic Debut

Following its world premiere at Cannes last year, Jason Yu’s South Korean psychological thriller Sleep gets an eerie new trailer ahead of its September 27 theatrical and digital release.
Starring renowned actors Lee Sun-kyun (Parasite) and Jung Yu-mi (Train to Busan), Sleep has garnered significant attention. The film received high praise from the Oscar-winning titan of Korean cinema Bong Joon-ho, who declared it
the smartest debut I’ve seen in ten years.
An Intriguing Plotline
Sleep follows the lives of newlyweds Hyun-su (Lee) and Soo-jin (Jung), whose domestic peace is shattered when Hyun-su begins speaking ominously in his sleep, saying,
Someone’s inside. From that night on, as he falls asleep, Hyun-su transforms into another person, with no memory of his nocturnal actions. Soo-jin, overwhelmed by anxiety and fear that he may harm their young family, finds herself unable to sleep peacefully. Despite seeking treatment, Hyun-su’s condition worsens, leading Soo-jin to worry about the safety of her unborn child.
A Team with Proven Credentials
Yu, known for collaborating with Bong as Assistant Director on Okja, and also having worked with Lee Chang-dong on the acclaimed drama Burning, shot Sleep amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was first released in South Korea on September 6, 2023, where it earned a substantial gross of $10,671,474.
The Inspiration Behind the Story
In an interview with Yonhap News, Yu revealed that his inspiration for Sleep stemmed from personal experiences tied to marriage. He noted,
I was superficially curious about sleepwalking. Then I pondered what the daily life would be like for someone who has to stay beside a sleepwalker.
A Promising Success
Please don’t overlook this highly anticipated film. With an impressive 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Sleep promises to be one of the year’s most gripping thrillers. Read more about our exclusive interview with director Jason Yu in FANGORIA Vol. 2 Issue 23.
