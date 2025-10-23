New Prince Andrew Allegations Emerge As Virginia Giuffre’s Bombshell Memoir Details Their Meeting

Prince Andrew’s ties with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cast a shadow over him and the British royal family.
The brother of King Charles relinquished his Duke of York title on Friday (October 17), stating that he had discussed the decision with the King and that the “continued accusations” against him had become a “distraction” from the royal family’s work.
He also reiterated that he “vigorously denies” all accusations made against him.
The decision was celebrated by the family of the late Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Andrew of forcing her to sleep with him when she was 17.
Trigger warning: This article discusses s*xual assault and suicide, which may be distressing for some readers
Giuffre took her own life in April, but a posthumous memoir has once again put the spotlight on the prince’s alleged predatory behavior.
In the book, Nobody’s Girl, Giuffre wrote that she wanted it to be published if she died. She detailed three s*xual encounters with the prince in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James.
Giuffre claimed Epstein’s associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, told her that “just like Cinderella,” she was going to “meet a handsome prince” ahead of their first alleged encounter in 2001.
“Her old friend Prince Andrew would be dining with us that night, she said, and we had lots to do to get me ready,” the late activist wrote.
Giuffre alleged that Andrew, then 41, correctly guessed her age, 17, and told her that his daughters were “just a little younger” than she was.
She further described Andrew as acting “friendly” yet “entitled,” as if he believed that sleeping with her “was his birthright.”
In the posthumous memoir, published on Tuesday (October 21), Giuffre detailed a s*xual encounter she claimed involved Prince Andrew, Epstein and “approximately eight other young girls” on Little St. James.
Virginia Giuffre detailed encounters with Andrew in her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl
Despite Andrew saying in 2019 that he had “no recollection” of ever meeting Giuffre, he settled a case out of court with her in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.
Amid the prince’s distancing from the royal family, it has emerged that London police are “actively looking into” leaked email correspondence suggesting that, in 2011, Andrew asked one of his taxpayer-funded police protection officers to “dig up dirt” on Giuffre, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
According to the Daily Mail, Andrew allegedly asked the officer to investigate Giuffre just before the newspaper published a photo of her first meeting with the prince in February 2011.
A Scotland Yard spokesman stated, “We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made.”
The prince could potentially face a criminal investigation in the US for sharing Giuffre’s social security number without her consent.
Spencer Kuvin, the lawyer who represented nine of Epstein’s victims, suggested that Andrew could face up to 15 years in prison, as it is a crime to knowingly transfer, possess, or use another person’s social security number without consent.
Andrew “vigorously denies” all allegations against him
Senior lawmakers are also calling for Andrew to speak to US authorities about his links to Epstein.
Stephen Lynch, a member of the US House Oversight Committee, told the BBC that the committee “would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all of this.”
Many people hope the prince will face legal consequences for his alleged criminal ties to Epstein. One person wrote, “If the wealthy and powerful aren’t held to justice as the poor, then justice doesn’t exist at all.”
“A life of debauchery sponsored by the hard working British tax payers,” wrote another, while a third added, “A family embarrassment that he thought he was above the law!”
Amanda, Giuffre’s sister-in-law, said that the relinquishing of Prince Andrew’s titles is “only the beginning of what is to come” and that the family will be “relentless” in its pursuit of justice.
She also said that the US holds “the key” to bringing down “all the enablers” and co-conspirators of Epstein’s crimes.
US lawmakers are calling for Andrew to cooperate with authorities regarding his ties to Epstein
According to a BBC report, Andrew decided to give up his Duke of York title after reaching a “tipping point,” and because the royal family did not want the accusations against him to overshadow the upcoming meeting by the King and Queen with Pope Leo at the Vatican.
What intensified the growing calls for him to step down was an email published earlier this month that showed Andrew had stayed in touch with Epstein longer than he had claimed in his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.
Legal experts say Andrew could face up to 15 years in prison, if charged, for the misuse of Giuffre’s personal information
As per The Sunday Times, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will not be welcomed by King Charles for their annual Christmas outing at Sandringham this year.
Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of s*x trafficking. Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of child s*x trafficking and other offenses in connection with Epstein.
Many believe Prince Andrew should face legal consequences for his alleged crimes
