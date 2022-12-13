New Owner Demolishes Betty White’s Los Angeles Mansion 

It’s been almost a year since we said farewell to one of Hollywood’s iconic actresses, Betty White. After her death in December of 2021, her Los Angeles home was put on the market and was successfully sold sometime in June 2022
As with many bought properties, renovations are common. However, this time, the owner is looking to get an entirely new design and has decided to tear down Betty White’s old house. The new owner reportedly bought the home for a price under $11 million. The old house held many memories for the actress while she was alive. It was a home she shared with her late husband, Allen Ludden, from 1968 to 1981.
Living alone at the house may have been too emotional for the actress, as she moved to another nearby home and acquired a home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, in Central California. However, although she didn’t live in her Brentwood home after her husband’s death, she never got around to selling the property.
Fans and lovers of the actress got an update on the Brentwood home from a recent post on her official Instagram page. After White’s demise, her Instagram page has remained active, with her longtime assistant and friend, Kiersten Mikelas, running the account.
Farewell Brentwood home
Kiersten Mikelas shared the photo of the home’s cleared-out lot with the caption,
“Hello, all! I owe a post (or two) I know. This is such a busy time of year, and coming up on the anniversary of Betty’s passing is hitting in ways I hadn’t anticipated. Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces, which will be gone in short order). I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!”
So far, the post has attracted over 55,000 likes and almost 1,500 comments. From the photo, it is evident that serious demolition and construction are underway on the property. What’s left of the home is its white-bricked chimney. As Mikelas noted, it’s only a matter of time before that piece is removed.
Before it became all piles and rubbles, the home was a beautiful five-bedroom, six-bathroom masterpiece. The two-story home was built in the 1950s, covering an area of 3,000 square feet. The home had a direct view of the Getty Museum, among other features.
Who was Betty White?
Irrespective of the generation of movie watchers, Betty White, had a name and face that stuck with fans. The American actress and comedian had one of Hollywood’s most successful acting careers, spanning almost seven decades.
With that career length, she’s recognized as one of the pioneers of early television. She had contributed significantly to the development of the industry, both as an actress and working behind the scenes. The length of her career earned her a Guinness World Record in 2013 for the longest career in the television industry. Five years later, in 2018, she again renewed the record.
The actress died on December 31, 2021, in her other Brentwood home in Los Angeles. At the time of her death, the actress was 99 years old and a few days shy of her 100th birthday. There had been plans to honor the actress with a televised 100th birthday celebration. However, death had other plans.
In her honor, the televised celebration was allowed to continue posthumously. It was a great way to end her over seven-decade-long career on television.
Who was Betty White’s Husband?
Betty White was the widow of Allen Ludden at the time of her death. Ludden was her third husband but one with whom she shared much love and respect. They married in 1963 and were only separated by death in 1981. The marriage was White’s longest. When asked about White’s last words before her passing, Betty White’s longtime friend, Vicki Lawrence, said she was told it was Allen.
White first married Dick Barker in 1945, but the couple divorced the same year. In 1947, White married again to her second husband, Lane Allen. However, two years later, the couple filed for divorce.