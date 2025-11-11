This Is What Norway’s Money Will Look Like In 2017

by

Believe it or not, this is Norway’s new currency design, set to be released in 2017. The backsides of their controversial new banknotes feature color palettes that look like digitally blurred versions of the images found on the fronts of the bills.

Both sides of the bills were selected by Norges Bank during a competition held in the spring of 2014. The front side contains a series of artwork by graphic design studio The Metric System and Terje Tønnessen called “Norwegian Living Space,” while the basis for the pixelated back will be the “Beauty of Boundaries” design by Snøhetta Design. The front features various ocean scenes of importance to the Norwegian national identity.

More info: norges-bank.no (h/t: GeeZuZz)

Back side

Front Side

