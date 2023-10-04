Top 10 New Kids on the Block Songs: A Comprehensive Ranking

Before boy bands like Backstreet Boys, Take That, and NSYNC dominated the music scene, New Kids on the Block was the reigning Pop and R&B band. Also often referred to by their initials, NKOTB, the group’s success has seen them sell over 80 million records since they were formed in 1984. Unlike a few other musical bands, New Kids on the Block has comprised the same founding members since its formation.
NKOTB members include Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Danny Wood, Jonathan Knight, and Joey McIntyre. Although they disbanded after a decade in 1994, they reunited in 2008. With seven studio albums released so far, New Kids on the Block has thrilled fans with numerous hits. These are the top 20 New Kids on the Block songs, based on chart debut and performances.
Step by Step
“Step by Step” is New Kids on the Block’s biggest hit single. It was released on May 10, 1990, as the first single from their fourth studio album, Step by Step. Jordan Knight sang the lead vocals, with Maurice Starr writing and producing the song. A party song, “Step by Step,” falls under the dance-pop and disco genre. Interestingly, New Kids on the Block wasn’t the first to sing the song. However, it was a flop when Maurice Starr’s The Superiors group released it as a single in 1987. “Step by Step” peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in Canada. It was number 2 on the UK Singles Chart. It was certified Platinum in the United States and Canada.
I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)
“I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” was released on April 10, 1989, as the third single from New Kids on the Block’s second studio album, Hangin’ Tough. It is a ballad song written and produced by Maurice Starr. As the song’s name signifies, it is about a man pleading with his lover that he doesn’t want to lose her. If she lets him, he will stay in love with her forever. It’s a perfect lover’s song. “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” became the first New Kids on the Block song to peak at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at number 5 on the UK Singles Chart. It was certified Gold in the US.
Hangin’ Tough
“Hangin’ Tough” was released on July 3, 1989, and is also part of the band’s second studio album, Hangin’ Tough. It was the fourth single from the album and had Donnie Wahlberg singing the lead vocals. The song is a great party song, falling under the pop rock, dance rock, and funk rock genres. “Hangin’ Tough” was certified Platinum in the US, having peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart. It also peaked at number 1 in Ireland.
Cover Girl
Hangin’ Tough was New Kids on the Block’s highest-selling album. Unsurprisingly, it had several notable top-hit singles. “Cover Girl” was the group’s fifth released single from the album and had Donnie Wahlberg as its lead vocal. “Cover Girl” is a love song that appreciates the beauty of a girl. Released on August 22, 1989, the song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 4 on the UK Singles Chart. It was certified Gold in the US.
You Got It (The Right Stuff)
Released on November 7, 1988, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 on November 19. It stayed on the chart for 26 weeks (the group’s second longest charted song) and peaked at number 3. However, it peaked at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart and in Australia. While it was only certified Gold in the US and UK, it sold Platinum in Australia. It’s a love song, reassuring a lover that they were the right/perfect choice.
Tonight
“Tonight” is the third released single from New Kids on the Block album, Step by Step. The song reminisces the group’s past songs with their fans, referencing their past hits. It was released on July 26, 1990, and was written by Maurice Starr and Al Lancellotti. “Tonight” became New Kids on the Block’s ninth and last single to be listed on Billboard‘s Top 10. The song charted for 12 weeks, peaking at number 7. It faired better on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at number 3.
This One’s for the Children
Interestingly, “This One’s for the Children” is the only song from the group’s holiday album, Merry, Merry Christmas, to make it to the charts. Released on October 12, 1989, the song peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for seven weeks. It peaked at number 9 on the UK Singles Chart and was certified Gold in the US. “This One’s for the Children” is a song for humanity. Lines like I’m not trying to darken up your day/ But help others in need and show them there’s a better way, appeal to hearts to be intentional about showing compassion.
Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind)
“Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind)” is New Kids on the Block’s cover of the 1969 Delfonics song. NKOTB released it as a pop version of the original song and was included in their self-titled debut album, New Kids on the Block. The song was released on August 11, 1986, and stayed on the Billboard chart for 19 weeks, peaking at number 8. Similarly, it peaked at number 8 on the UK Singles Chart.
Please Don’t Go Girl
“Please Don’t Go Girl” was the first released single from New Kids on the Block’s second studio album, Hangin’ Tough. Released on April 16, 1988, the song became their first commercial hit. The lyrics follow the theme of its title. It’s about a man pleading with his lover to stay with him, promising always to love her. Although “Please Don’t Go Girl” is the lowest peaked Billboard song so far on the list, it charted the longest – 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Surprisingly, it never debuted on any international singles charts.
If You Go Away
New Kids on the Block initially released “If You Go Away” as a stand-alone single with their initialized name, NKOTB. However, the song was later included in their fifth studio album, Face the Music (1994). John Bettis, Walter Afanasieff, and Trey Lorenz wrote the song. Walter Afanasieff produced the song. Although released on December 2, 1991, “If You Go Away” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 on February 22, 1992. New Kids on the Block‘s “If You Go Away” stayed on the chart for 13 weeks, peaking at number 16.