Heartbreaking New Video Of Nickelodeon Star Reveals Struggle With Homelessness

One of the stars of Nickelodeon’s fan-favorite series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Taylor Chase, has sparked renewed concern after a newly viral clip shed light on his “heartbreaking” living situation.
The former child actor, best known for portraying Martin Qwerly, was first spotted living homeless on the streets of Riverside, Southern California, in viral videos that surfaced in September 2025.
Now, months later, his dire circumstances are back in the spotlight after another clip began circulating online on Sunday, December 21.
Fans expressed deep concern for the 36-year-old, with one writing, “Heartbreaking. He brought so much laughter to my childhood… He deserves help. This is seriously tragic.”
Taylor Chase, best known for his role in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, appeared visibly disheveled and “scared” in the now-viral clip
Image credits: Nickelodeon
In the video, which multiple reports say was filmed earlier in September, a woman who recognized the former child actor approached him on the street and struck up a conversation, which she recorded and later shared online.
The clip begins with the woman asking whether he had been on the Disney Channel, which Chase quickly corrected, clarifying that it was “Nickelodeon” and that he starred in “Ned’s Declassified.”
After he shared his full name, the fan responded, “Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it, yeah!” before adding, “I remember you, yeah.”
Image credits: RiceCrackersPOV
While the interaction itself remained positive, netizens quickly fixated on Chase’s physical appearance, with many describing it as “sad” given his past Hollywood success.
In the footage, Chase is seen wearing a gray polo shirt paired with visibly torn and dirty blue jeans that appeared extremely loose on his waist, forcing him to hold them up with his hands throughout the encounter.
The 36-year-old was a memorable supporting character and a household name among kids during the sitcom’s run from 2004 to 2007
Image credits: imdb / RiceCrackersPOV
Moreover, his hair appeared disheveled, and many fans pointed out that he seemed visibly shaky in the video, suggesting that Taylor may have been “scared” after being filmed during what they described as a “vulnerable” moment.
One fan wrote, “I feel like crying. That poor guy,” while another added, “This actually breaks my heart… Bro was scared to be recorded.”
A third commenter criticized the original video poster, writing, “Why would you record him unless it’s to try and get him help? Shame on you!”
“He’s still human & doesn’t deserve to have his most difficult moments shared like this.”
Image credits: dom_lucre
While some questioned why no one was helping him or setting up a fundraiser, fans who said they were already familiar with his situation claimed that his own “mother shut down his gofundme.”
Earlier in September, an influencer known as Lethal Lalli, whose real name is Citlalli Wilson, was among the first to discover Chase living on the streets and bring attention to his situation by sharing multiple TikTok videos.
Image credits: lethallalli
The same influencer later launched a GoFundMe titled Help Taylor Chase!, with a description that read, “This fundraiser is dedicated to helping him with safe housing, food, basic necessities, and the resources he needs to get back on his feet.”
Previously, a fundraiser aimed at helping Taylor with housing, food, and basic necessities was quickly shut down at the request of the actor’s own mother
Image credits: lethallalli
“Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference in giving Tylor hope and stability as he works toward a brighter future.”
The campaign raised a total of $1,207 before it was disabled, reportedly by Wilson after speaking with Taylor’s mother.
Image credits: Seixas_Capital
The TikTok creator also shared a screenshot of her conversation with his mother, in which she expressed concerns about the former actor’s health and well-being.
Her message to Wilson read, “Tylor needs medical attention not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him.”
Image credits: lethallalli
“I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself.”
One fan directed their anger towards Taylor’s mother, writing, “I really don’t understand why his mom won’t step in to get him the help he really needs. She stopped the go fund that fans were creating to help him out.”
Image credits: Seixas_Capital
While it remains unclear what medical condition the 36-year-old may be dealing with, some social media users speculated that illegal substance dependence could be involved, suggesting this may be why his mother opposed a fundraiser.
Several of Chase’s former co-stars, including Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee, expressed their concern after seeing him struggle with homelessness
Image credits: Nickelodeon
After Taylor’s situation resurfaced and drew widespread attention, his former co-stars, now podcasters, Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee addressed the issue on an episode of their show, Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.
Image credits: Tylor Chase
Lee shared, “It was a lot to process for me. When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like why put a camera in someone’s face when they are on hard times?”
He added, “But then, after I was angry at the people who were filming it, I was upset with myself in that I feel powerless. I feel like there’s not much I can do.”
Image credits: RiceCrackersPOV
Meanwhile, Shaw said, “You can’t do much, but I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye. I miss Tylor, I love Tylor so, so much.”
During the episode, they also promised to help Chase in any way they can.
“Child Nickelodeon stars seem to have a pattern of struggling extra hard as they grow up,” wrote one saddened user
