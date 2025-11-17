“I Can’t Eyeroll Hard Enough”: 35 People Share Rage-Inducing Stories About Their ‘Karen’ Family Members

We’ve all been there. You hear a woman angrily shouting at a cashier or demanding that the “idiots in the kitchen” remake her order because she asked for gluten-free bread! Spotting a Karen in public is always uncomfortable, as you might feel a surge of empathy for whoever has to deal with her and secondhand embarrassment for the woman herself. But what’s even more painful than watching these moments from afar is knowing that it’s your own parent throwing a fit.
Sons, daughters and relatives of Karens have been detailing the most mortifying things their family members have ever done on Reddit, so we’ve gathered their cringiest tales down below. Enjoy this reminder to always be kind, and be sure to upvote the stories that have you feeling grateful that your own parents never acted this way!
#1
Not my parents, but my grandpa.
We were in the airport to come back from a weekend.
Before getting inside the plane, he sees a black man, and Whispers to me “he’s gonna try to get on the plane without a ticket”. I was confused and told him that if he went through security, he had to have a ticket.
Then we get in the plane, and there is a woman wearing a hijab in first class.
We go to our seats, and he sees a man getting to his seat, wearing a hoodie, with the hood on, and sunglasses. (The guy probably just slept on the airport’s seats)
He calls a flight attendant, and i don’t understand.
He tells him that their is a woman wearing a scarf and a hooded man, and that they should be careful about them.
So basically he was afraid the plane was going to be hijacked because of a man in a hoodie and a muslim midle aged woman.
I looked at the flight attendant in a sorry way, and he smiled nicely at me, and told my grandpa that he will take care of it.
Never been that ashamed.
Image source: Marie-Sarah, Alberto Barbarisi
#2
My Mom attempting to change my sister’s diaper on the table in a crowded restaurant. Going ballistic when the waitress asked her to used the restroom.
Then having me change her while she argued with the entire restaurant.
Image source: anon, Kseniya Safronova
#3
She complained about the food she got from a free food pantry that she was taking advantage of while she was getting $5k a month in spousal support that she didn’t have to report as income.
Image source: Coffeelock1, Ismael Paramo
#4
Nephew of a Karen. Was visiting her and she needed to stop by walgreens. She had newspaper ad that stated that some candles were 50% off so she bought like 10 of them. She got charged full price and flipped out. We’re talking like paying a dollar per candle instead of 50 cents. The cashier and I both showed her that she was holding an old newspaper and the add even said that the offer expired a week ago…then she shifted to “well you could have told me more nicely” and kept bi**hing. I just kept telling her we needed to leave. Once I finally got her out into the car I said I had forgotten to grab a pack of gum and went back in and apologized to the poor guy.
Image source: mejok, Orlando Gutierrez
#5
My mom almost got us arrested for domestic terrorism once. We were at the Mexico City airport flying to *Juarez* and we were bringing back a bunch of plates and s**t she got while we were there in this huge box. We get to check in counter, guy says she needs to have the box wrapped. My mother is *deeply offended by this*. “WELL IVE NEVER HAD TO DO THAT BEFORE!! I BRING STUFF FROM MEXICO CITY ALL THE TIME AND IVE NEVER HAD TO DO THAT!” She yells, causing some bewildered stares in her direction. Keep in mind, this is a *very* white woman arguing angrily in absolutely *flawless* Spanish, so that’s already intriguing enough as it is. Guy again demands she needs to go get the box tape wrapped, and that’ll be an extra charge of about 200 pesos (around $10). Instead of doing that, she storms off, leaving a massive, unidentified box, fully unattended. Yknow, that thing the airport announcements always tells you NEVER TO DO?! My dad and I had already checked in and made it through security while this was unfolding. Mom joins us at the gate in a huff, regaling to us this slight against her honor. Just as she finishes, 5 security officers walk up to her, AR-15’s at their sides, and asks her is she’s [my moms name]. She says she is, they yank her up and start dragging her away. Dad, a lawyer, has an “oh s**t” moment, and we go running after her. To sum up, dad does lawyer things, she doesn’t get arrested for terroristic threats, we somehow make our flight, and we did get that damn box of f*****g plates back home. I make fun of her every time we use them.
Image source: houseofreturn, Carlos Coronado
#6
My mom is a Karen. Everytime we go out to dinner with her it’s an absolute nightmare. Her fork is bent, this dish wasn’t as spicy last time, the waitress doesn’t address her first, her food is “cold” (read the physical plate wasn’t hot, not the actual food), it’s been too long since we’ve seen our server even though she doesn’t actually need anything. Each of these complaints of voiced arrogantly at the server and followed up with “I was a waitress and we never had these issues”.
She was a part time waitress in the early 90s at a pizza joint. I can’t eyeroll hard enough.
Image source: Morgycola, Haley Phelps
#7
When I was about 9, my dad took my sister and I to McDonald’s one evening. At this point he and my mum were separated, so he only saw us once a week (and those visits gradually petered out to my relief).
He ordered a quarter pounder with cheese for himself, took one bite and spat it out into the box. He then stormed up to the counter, ignored the line of people waiting to order and started loudly berating the woman at the check out (who hadn’t even served him in the first place).
“I asked for a god damn quarter pounder without cheese, why the hell have you put cheese on my burger? You clearly don’t know how to do the most simple of tasks, I want to speak to your manager…”
And on and on it went. I felt such shame and humiliation, and I couldn’t even finish my meal.
If that wasn’t bad enough, when he finally came back with a fresh meal, I told him in a timid voice that he had in fact ordered one with cheese and he started screaming at me.
Yeah… I wasn’t exactly gutted when those little outings with dad ended.
Image source: Cryptic_Spren97, Yoobe 90
#8
This is decades ago, but my mother used to sneak back to our table and “adjust” whatever tip my dad/myself would leave.
Hint: It was never adjusted upwards.
Image source: lessmiserables, Sasun Bughdaryan
#9
Not my mother, but my grandmother used to scream and yell at anyone who walked their dog or played basketball or rode their bike past her house during the day. When I came out to get her and reminded her that people had the right to use the city street, she turned on me and screamed, “I pay my goddamn taxes so I can have some peace and quiet, so yes it IS my street and I don’t WANT THEM ON IT!”
The level of self absorption and entitlement would have been staggering, except we all knew she was a raging narcissist, so it was par for the course. However, when she was younger, at least, she saved her worst behavior for private episodes of verbal vomiting.
Image source: geminiloveca, No Revisions
#10
My mom. At the early stages of Covid she was a Pro-Covid (somehow. She was just a douchebag whilst doing it). She was in line at the grocery store and an elderly woman didn’t want to keep a distance in the line, so my moms natural instinct was to cough at her (like on purpose). I was so mad at her, it was so disrespectful. She later turned into an anti-Covid person, claiming that no one had “technically” died from Covid, all the millions that had died just happened to have Covid as well, which is once again extremely disrespectful to all the people that has lost someone.
Image source: Eiksoor, Annie Spratt
#11
My dad once got banned from Ford (the only place that his car insurance covered the 3 year late oil change he needed) because they had a vending machine that sold Arizona tea for $1.25 while the can said 99 ¢. He didn’t even buy it or want to. He was screaming at the front desk people because of it. The vending machine wasn’t owned by Ford and they were most certainly not in control of the prices. I have no idea what he hoped to gain out of the ordeal.
Image source: beesechurgermorbees, BENJAMIN CHAN
#12
Back in the mid-nineties my mom rented Clerks for the family at the rental store in the Kroger’s we used to shop at while having no idea how raunchy the movie is. She was so offended by it that the next day she went back in to scream at the manager at how outrageous it was that they would carry such an offensive movie at a family rental store and demanded that they permanently take it off the shelf, and the goddamned thing of it is they actually obliged her. They never carried Clerks at that location again, so if you ever tried to rent the movie from a Kroger’s in Lewisville, Texas back in the mid-nineties and weren’t able to, I apologize. It is entirely my mom’s fault.
Image source: schnit123, Gabriel Petry
#13
This actually happened today:
For context I’m a Trans male who hasn’t undergone surgery. I have autism, anxiety, and depression.
I went to my autism center to go get my meds refilled and had to ask my doctor about possibly upping the dosage on my medication.
My mother (I’ll just call her K for Karen) started giving me this glare, and said, “This better not be because I told you you couldn’t be a boy”
Me having no idea what she’s talking about looked at her and asked why she would straight out me in front of my doctor.
My doctor begins asking me questions and after a good 20 minutes, she came to the conclusion I had gender dysphoria. My mother did not take that very well, and slammed her hand down on the doctors desk, and started screaming, “SHE IS A GIRL. SHE WILL STAY A GIRL! AND ALWAYS WILL BE!”
My doctor looked up at her, “Ma’am please calm down, it’s not as bad as what you think. He doesn’t have to get the surgery yet but when he is an adult, he will have that choice.”
I was embarrassed, and felt completely uncomfortable with the situation at hand. I didn’t know how to react knowing my mother just yelled at a doctor because of her beliefs that altering my body is wrong and against “gods will”
I went to the bathroom, and refused to look at anyone or even speak after the appointment. I couldn’t even bring myself to apologize to the poor doctor.
Image source: YukariTheFurry, Tbel Abuseridze
#14
My mom is always so rude to servers/retail workers/fast food workers, it’s like she considers them beneath her, and god forbid her order gets messed up in any way, or she’ll be right back in the restaurant demanding free food.
One time at Sonic she got the wrong flavor slushie and she spent 10 minutes holding up the drive thru line arguing with the person in the window because they would only replace her drink and not give her free food in addition.
She does this quite often. And I can’t pretend I don’t know her because usually I’m in the passenger seat or right there next to her so all I can do is give the poor person ‘I’m sorry’ eyes
Image source: anon, Jonathan Cooper
#15
When I was wedding dress shopping, I invited my mom only because I knew she’d be hurt if I didn’t. My friends still recall almost ten years later how rude and obnoxious she was to the poor staff. Keep in mind, my parents didn’t give us a penny for the wedding so it’s not like she was the one paying for the dress and had a say in anything. She kept talking over me and giving wrong information every time a staff member asked me a question and then she was just horribly negative about everything—the sizes that the store had, dress details (as if something low-cut can’t be altered…if I had *minded* a low-cut dress which I didn’t), etc. All this was loudly in front of the staff and the few other people in the shop. She even tried telling them not to bring dresses I had specifically arranged to try on ahead of time. My aunt (her SIL) started distracting her as much as possible because it was so uncomfortable while my friends tried to lighten things up. I did find my dress and when I went to order it at the cash register, the employee asked if I wanted to open a store credit card and my mom goes, “YES, she does!” I did, but 1) it was not her choice to make and 2) I hadn’t discussed it with her anyway so she had no reason to think I wanted to do it. I think that’s when I finally snapped at her and later apologized to the staff.
Image source: tenpercentofnothing, Mandy Eelman
#16
Went to some hotel one night for dinner. The hotel had a pool that was clearly only for ‘Hotel Guests’ as was indicated by dozens of signs surrounding the pool. My mother told my little brother and I we were allowed to use the pool and even had us wear our bathing suits under our clothing so we could easily get changed after dinner. Well, they clearly have employees monitoring this and not long after we jumped in the water security calmly walked over and asked to see our hotel room keys. Since we weren’t staying there and didn’t have room keys we were politely asked to leave. My mother refuses and insists we were within our rights because we ate dinner there. A screaming match insues, hundreds of people are staring at us, and finally the head of security had to escort us off the property before the police were called.
Image source: mox44ah, rajat sarki
#17
As a son of a slight Karen, I don’t have too many stories but this one will always stick with me. So one time in the summer (I was about 10-11 years old) my mom, aunt and I all went to this beach that had a restaurant right next to it. After we finished swimming, we got a little hungry so we decided to go to this restaurant.
The place was incredibly packed, people sitting at tables everywhere and there were only a few members of staff who were serving. There was even another section at the back with more tables. We waited for about 20-30 mins before we order. My aunt wasn’t with us when we ordered so I was the one listening to her bs the entire time. When we eventually order my mother started shouting at the wait staff.
“Do you know how long we’ve been waiting for? It’s been 30 minutes!”
The poor staff had to explain that they were (obviously) very packed but my mother wasn’t having it.
“I don’t care! You should hire more staff then!”
At this point I was off to the side, red in the face because I felt so bad for the employees. We order and walk back. I tell my mother that I was very upset with her behavior and that there were many people in the restaurant. She kept on shouting at me, saying “it’s not my place to comment” but I just ignored her.
When I went to pick up our food, I immediately said
“Hey I’m really sorry about my mum shouting at you, you guys have so many tables to serve and your doing the best you can.”
The guy who took our order was really nice and said something along the lines of “Don’t worry kid, thanks for appologising”
So yeah, my mum’s a Karen
Image source: britishgoldfish, Simon Karemann
#18
My dad isn’t usually a Karen/Kevin, but …
We’re from the Uk , but parents really into country music. So one of our summer holidays when I was probably around 13 was 3 weeks driving around Tennessee. Memphis – Pigeon Forge – Chattanooga – Nashville. This would have been around ‘98/‘99 I think.
Did all the usual tourist s**t; Graceland, Sun Studio, Tooties, Grand Ole Opry, stalking Garth Brooks etc.
We visited this one place – it was a museum with some sort of backlot studio tour, and my dad was really excited about visiting it. Except the backlot tour part was closed (think the roads were closed for roadworks). My dad was not happy about this, especially as he only found out after we’d paid and been around the main museum.
So we went to discuss it with the ticket desk. Both sides made some reasonable points (there was a sign on the ticket desk, albeit it was a little small to have spotted etc). My dad was not getting far, and exclaimed “I’ve come all the way from England to visit this *god damn* place.”
Oh dear … using blasphemy against a employee of a country music museum in Memphis (or Nashville; forget which city we were in) absolutely did not have the desired affect.
“We’ll y’know what sir? I was thinking about giving y’all a refund, but I don’t think i want to do that anymore “
At that point my siblings and I all noped out of that one and headed outside.
Never did find out if dad got his refund.
Image source: extrobe, Philip Strong
#19
Shouted associated profanities at a child with mental disabilities for threatening to harm her “little boy”.
Image source: BeccatheDovakiin, Katherine Hanlon
#20
My Ex-Mother-in-law was a Karen, and her name was actually Karen. She worked part time in a diner and was not very good. People would get angry because she would mess the simplest things up by not writing them down and mix them up later. Because of this she believed the only way to fix any inconvenience when eating out was to complain loudly to a Manager. Did she go 2 minutes with an empty glass… “MANAGER!!” Was the steak slightly overundercooked “MANAGER!!”…. She would loudly tell the Manager that she worked at a Diner and would have never made this mistake, and if the Manager did not comp whatever was not perfect she pulled out her phone and started loudly dictating her Yelp review with the Manager standing there.
It was so bad that if I found out she was going to the same place as us, I would just not go. She was such a spiteful, hateful, toxic waste of oxygen.
Image source: stratospaly, Spencer Davis
#21
My dad once got into a screaming match with someone because of the express check in lane at an airport, he couldn’t use it but insisted he could. He then started screaming at me because I told him I don’t think he can use it.
Image source: HighburyClockEnd, Nick Fewings
#22
Mom was always finding coupons for restaurants and that decided where we’d eat. My family was not poor btw. One day I was like 15 and just me and her had lunch at a tex mex place with a coupon for bogo or whatever. Total bill ended up being like $11. Mom tipped $1. Server ran out to the parking lot and handed it back saying “you must need this more than me”
Image source: beepbopboophoppop, Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu
#23
My parents went with me to the UK when I started boarding school, and my mom reserved our seats on the train. Gal was sat at the table, we said hey those are reserved, she apologized and moved across to sit with her family.
My mother then pulls out the tickets and starts screaming at this family about how we reserved the seats. My dad and I tell her to sit down and shut up and it takes some arguing because she turned on us next.
She then screamed at us during dinner (in the hotel restaurant with other people around) for not having her back.
Yeah, I was eager for them to leave when I moved into my dorm
Image source: Independent-Algae493, Jennifer Latuperisa-Andresen
#24
Christmas Eve, I just got my license and was sent out to go get Jack in the Box because no one wanted to cook. I was given cash. The order came out to $75 dollars, the young woman, clearly training and overwhelmed, asked to see my ID before finding out how I was paying. Card purchases over $25 are to be verified with ID ownership of the card because of a rampant thievery issue here.
I get my food apologize about adding to the issue of a horridly long line, and go home and ask my dad
“Hey, why would they need to see my ID for a cash purchase?”
And my dad loses his s**t, how dare the minimum wage worker ask to see my ID, it has my ADDRESS on it! What if she comes to our house and kidnaps me? By god this is the worst crime!
So, he puts me in the car, drives me down to Jack in the box, and starts throwing a s**t fit while I simply stand there. I haven’t eaten my food I’m hungry it’s way late. I am too tired for this s**t.
The *general manager* not just the shift manager but the general manager of the store is gotten on the phone, gives my dad her personal number and says to give her a call so they can sort this out.
He is given two free meals… And he sends *me* to go get them the next day.
God I felt nasty. I haven’t been able to show my face at Jack in the box since.
Image source: Piper_Brioche, Kenny Eliason
#25
We were having a family dinner where we just decided to order in Chinese food. With around 15 people eating, it was quite a large order. One of the things we ordered were honey garlic chicken balls, which we got 2 orders of. This restaurant delivers these as an order of breaded chicken balls and a side of honey garlic sauce. My dad went to pick up the food, brought it back home, and we unpacked everything, and we saw that we got two orders of the breaded chicken balls, but only one order of the honey garlic sauce.
Now, I get it, this is mildly annoying, but hey, it happens and we still have tons and tons of food, plus a single order of sauce is likely enough for two orders of chicken anyways. My mom was essentially sent into a bloodlust because of this. She was very annoyed we didn’t get the second sauce, and while people were starting to sit down and help themselves to the food, she got on the phone with the restaurant. While I’m sure the restaurant staff was apologizing, she kept insisting that this was b******t and that she expects to get everything she paid for, and that the restaurant had to rectify this. She argued back and forth (while everyone else ate), but eventually got the restaurant to send a delivery driver with just the order or sauce. She of course sat down to eat after this, and just about everyone was already done. Of course by the time the sauce got there, everyone had finished eating, and it wasn’t really missed. She felt so proud of herself getting the restaurant to go to ridiculous lengths over such a trivial thing.
My mom is usually pretty level headed, but when it comes to slight mixups like this on food orders, she needs to go to irrational lengths to make sure she feels complete.
Image source: P0ster_Nutbag, Conscious Design
#26
*My* name is Karen, and my mom freaks out whenever someone uses Karen as an insult because “I NAMED MY DAUGHTER THAT AND SHE IS A VERY NICE YOUNG LADY.” When I was like 16, she went on a long rant about it in the middle of a restaurant and I genuinely wanted to die.
Image source: ArcadiaPlanitia, Ben White
#27
Dil of Karen:
She tipped $2 on a $100 bill because she didn’t like how the fish was cooked. I got up and handed the waitress $20 and apologized.
She took my kids out to lunch and did it again. I had sent them with cash to tip just in case she did it again.
She walked into a salon with no reservation and then threw a passive aggressive huffing fit because they wouldn’t give her a slot right then and there.
These are just a few of many, many similar moments
Image source: Thelazywitch, Dan Smedley
#28
My dad can be a bit of a Karen. I’ve made a habit of bringing $10-20 cash whenever we go to a restaurant.
Went to a “concept” place once, where the food was brought out, not all at once, but as it was ready. For a party of 6, nothing came out together. (Kind of a dumb concept, IMO, but whatever).
Dad was PISSED. Complained about it to: the food runner, our waitress, the bartender, another waitress, the manager, and the hostess. Nonstop, from the moment the first dish came out, to our exit from the building.
Slipped the waitress an extra $20 on top of the 5% dad left her. He’s chilled out over the past few years, thank god, but there was a while when I wouldn’t go out to eat with him because of the embarrassment.
Image source: Swampwolf42, Kevin Curtis
#29
My mom used to be a Karen. I can still remember her arguing with the cashier at Zellers when I was a kid over the price of clearance Christmas stuff. It got to the point that the people behind her were yelling at her to stop and hurry up. Sometimes the difference in price was a couple cents. I was so embarrassed and walked away to do something else while this was going on.
And before you ask, no, she isn’t a Karen anymore because she became self aware and stopped. She isn’t a Karen anymore because she’s taken so many damn painkillers over the years that she now lacks the mental ability to be a Karen. She now does this “I’m pathetic and need hand outs” thing. I honestly don’t know which is worse
Image source: DisastrousTarget5060, Fiqri Aziz Octavian
#30
My mom pointing out a group of women having their hair dyed my mom said “it’s weird, don’t you ever do that to your hair” and they heard my mom say it.
Image source: janenitxnp, Josh Maddocks
#31
My mother is not exactly a Karen, but she had a very bad Karen-Moment once.
She paid me a visit shortly after I moved to Switzerland. We went shopping for groceries together. Everything in CH is at least twice as expensive. And my mother did let the entire shop know, how overpriced each and every item I put in the cart was. While also insisting that we need to buy bottled water because she couldn’t drink tapwater. (She does it at home and switzerland has the better water quality. So I have really no idea why that was a thing in the first place.)
So from everything she complained about, the 12 bucks for 4 bottles of non sparkly water was somehow completely fine.
I never went shopping with her ever again after this.
Image source: OneMorePotion
#32
Oh boy. Waiting for this one.
My mom went and harassed my elementary school, so much over small things and caused such a big fuss, they didn’t let my niece, who they knew was my mom’s granddaughter, come back. They just didn’t wanna deal with her anymore to the point of kicking her out of the school. My sister and I had already left in middle school. Those poor teachers didn’t get paid enough.
Image source: noahisadumbass_, CDC
#33
My mother, who’s first name is Karen but she goes by her middle is a literal and figurative Karen
Anyway, sometimes she’s okay and lately Ive seen some patience from since I no longer tolerate most of her b******t but the worst in memory happened a few years ago.
I’m in town visiting and she wants to take me for coffee and bagels at a place we’d gone to for years. There’s a new lady there and my mother informs she doesn’t like this lady much she’s kinda slow at things but she understands why. The lady is just trying to make ends meet at a “simple” job since she couldn’t focus on her real career while she mourned her recently deceased daughter.
So I think, she can take what time she needs. Losing a daughter is no joke.
We order coffees and these delicious cheddar bagels (10/10 wild cheddar bagels are the bomb diggity). Lady forgets the bagels so my mom asks after a bit of wait and the lady apologizes and puts them in the toaster.
Mom is now irritated tapping her foot and huffing (we had no time commitments).
Bagels get burned. Aww man, I’m disappointed but whatever.
“I paid for these bagels and I want you to replace them.”
“Yes of course ma’am let me take care of the customers here first.”
Wrong words. Mom gets livid she does t scream but she raising her voice. I finally tell her, it’s okay we get food somewhere else. It’s just a few bucks I can cover it yadda yadda. And finally get her to leave.
“When I worked in service I’d never treat a customer that way!”
She worked at Taco bell like a year in her 20s. 30 years prior.
So to get food, I just drive us to Starbucks. Not the best option but whatever, I’ll pay and she get at least be unhangry.
“They cost how much?!?! That’s nuts!”
“That’s the price mom, stuff had gone up.”
“No, no I don’t want anything. My appetite is gone.” Huff huff pout pout
She tells me nowadays she’s an empathetic person. Yeahhhh right.
Image source: milesjr13, Brooke Cagle
#34
My mom was totally a karen, but she was still a good mom. We were at a fast food restaurant, I asked for my mega burger without bacon. I’m not allergic, I just don’t like it on burgers. My mom asked for the fryer to be heavily sanitized and when they said no, she stormed into the back and tore the place apart.
Image source: TheSteelWoman
#35
We went to some theme park when I was a kid and my little sister LOVED cookie monster. It was like 100 degrees outside, and the character actor for cookie monster was taking a break (they have to wear a mascot suit) and told my dad they wouldn’t be able to take a photo with her. He lost his s**t, argued for a bit, and then as we walked away he said “Don’t choke, cookie!” I never understood what the f**k he meant and still cringe when I think about it.
Image source: anon, Kai Schreiber
