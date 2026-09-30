59 Satisfying Stories Of People Who Said Nothing And Let Someone Else’s Mistake Speak For Itself

You can call it cruelty; you can call it pettiness, but getting revenge is pretty satisfying. And when you’re dishing out karma to your enemy, it’s even more enjoyable. When it comes to getting back at someone, people prefer instant gratification: studies show that 58% of people would rather strike the revenge iron while it’s hot, while the remaining 42% would be willing to wait to enact their revenge.
Karma works in mysterious ways, and sometimes, you don’t even have to do anything to see your biggest rivals fail. In a recent online thread, people shared stories about how their opps tripped over their own egos and made mistakes so grave they ruined their lives. They were prompted by user u/l1x6m asking, “Napoleon said, ‘Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.’ What’s a perfect real-life example of this?” And we think many of these stories would definitely make Napoleon proud.
#1
Letting my irritating coworker continue CCing our boss on all the unnecessary and/or straight-up *wrong* emails he sends me. I think he thinks he’s “telling” on me when he’s really just proving my point.
Image source: souryoungthing, Drazen Zigic
#2
A guy called me up to basically brag that he was the one my girlfriend had been cheating with. It was serious and they had been seeing each other for a year or so. Even though we hadn’t officially broken up we were basically done at that point so it wasn’t a real surprise. I wasn’t even all that mad.
What I didn’t tell him was that she had hid about $400k in debt from me. I only figured it out when she tried to name me as a cosigner for another massive loan.
I think they got married eventually. So.. good luck buddy.
Image source: sovereignsekte, benzoix
#3
Years ago I adopted the workplace approach of
“letting people fail”.
It’s a great way to ensure problematic people go away. If you see someone you don’t like walking towards the edge of a cliff, you don’t pull them back. Even if the company suffers a bit.
I had a terrible boss at one point. An absolute jerk. He had been an officer in the military, and this was his first job after getting out. He incorrectly assumed that military tactics would work in the corporate world. They don’t. You don’t bark orders at people. You don’t call feedback “insubordination”. You don’t make everything into a acronym nobody understands.
It became clear that the approach with this jerk was going to be twofold.. malicious compliance, and not walking him back from the cliff when he was about to make a mistake. And it wasn’t long before the day came when he issued some dictum that flew in the face of our compliance with a government program we were audited for, and one where if we failed the audit, we would be unable to import goods for months.
Normally, I’d have said something. But given his distaste for feedback and his requirement that we followed orders blindly, I simply did what he said. And yes, we failed an audit and yes, when I was asked about it, I told HIS boss exactly whose idea it was. He ended up “resigning” but I suspect it wasn’t by choice.
Image source: ImprovementFar5054, magnific
#4
I had ordered a birthday gift for someone from Amazon, and requested that the gift be wrapped. It was not wrapped when it arrived, so I got into live support chat to try to get my $4 credited to the account for the lack of wrapping paper
I told them about the lack of wrapping paper in the box, and while i was typing my next paragraph about requesting my $4 as credit, they refunded the entire order- roughly $100 worth, without requiring me to send anything back
like okay, i mean, i’ll take it then, i only wanted $4 but if you’re just gonna hand me all of it back? im not gonna stop you.
Image source: Maple_QBG, user1301303
#5
I write software, and work with a guy who is extremely difficult. He has said he doesn’t want to talk to anyone, or anyone talk to him.
So I go to management and tell them let’s give him what he wants, and whatever the future of this company is, I want to get on it.
So a new flagship product is launched, and I’m on it. He’s left to support his legacy product by himself.
Now he has FOMO and wonders how I, the new guy, “surpassed” him. Dude, this is what you wanted! You did nothing but complain, very loudly, that you don’t care what you make, you don’t care what you do, you just want to toil until you retire and not have your boat rocked. Alone.
So have it.
Image source: mredding, LipikStockMedia
#6
My buddy’s wife during their divorce thought he was spying on her through the Alexa, so she would go out on the front porch to talk strategy with her lawyer thinking that the Ring Doorbell no longer worked. But before he moved out he had fixed it and it recorded all of her conversations with the lawyer. While he couldn’t make out everything she was saying, he could tell the only angle they had was to accuse him of cheating, which he absolutely did not do. He knew then they had no case and he and his lawyer could better strategize to get everything swung in his favor.
Image source: turkeysandwich1982, rawpixel.com
#7
Decades ago now my boss at the time was getting a divorce. His lawyer told him going into the courtroom, “No matter what she says, no matter how egregious, you do not say a single word; you do not make any noises in response, you sit calmly.” He walked away with full custody and no alimony. The lawyer knew from meeting with her during depositions that she was his best asset. And she was.
Image source: painthawg_goose, Drazen Zigic
#8
My friend let one of the directors of his electrical company have a power trip.
Director wanted to flip on a main breaker, he asked him if he did the hazard assessment paperwork properly before they started, and he said he didn’t need to.
Then my friend went and got him a flash suit to wear and gave it to him, which the director then promptly threw aside because he “didn’t have time”.
So my friend took a picture of him without any paperwork or proper ppe conducting fatally unsafe work and sent it to the board.
The board suspended him for 2 weeks without pay and demanded he completed(again) his entire workplace safety course before returning to work.
Director took the two weeks as a neat unpaid vacation and tried to come back to work without completing the safety course which resulted in him being further suspended but required to come into work every day to go through the course supervised or he would be removed by the board.
My friend got a text from a mutual and the director said “I will destroy him” to said coworker, which he then sent to the board again saying if any retaliation takes place against him he will file suit.
Needless to say the board further reprimanded him and basically restricted him from interacting with my friend indefinitely.
My friend left the company shortly after and got a unionized job same field.
Image source: FROOMLOOMS, jet-po
#9
My Boss: “I want to be copied on EVERY e mail going forward”
My Boss 2 months later ANY time I copy him on something important: “Did you send that? Oh . Was I copied? Oh, well I get so many e-mails now I can never find the ones I need”.
Bro created all of his own problems.
Image source: TaskForceD00mer, SkelDry
#10
Had a grievance meeting where I let management keep talking. I had a well-prepped argument and documentation to back it up, so after they rambled from about five minutes, I just presented literal screenshots of conversations, badge-in / badge-out times, and strictly controlled procedures which all supported the exact opposite of what was presented in the tirade.
Wasn’t even a lot of work to prep. During my prep, I actually asked the person who was tossing accusations at me where to find the specific documents I needed.
Image source: MsPreposition, garetsvisual
#11
An obnoxious coworker that I don’t report to, started to blame me in a general meeting for why all her work was falling behind.
I let them vent it all out, and before I can even chime in the end, the CEO tore them a new one, knowing that they were solely responsible and didn’t knew they were trying to delegate work to other teams under the table.
Image source: DarkReaper90, Ambreen
#12
In construction meetings, I saw this more than once: somebody would make a weak argument, then keep talking until they exposed the flaw in it themselves. The smartest person in the room usually wasn’t the one interrupting. Sometimes you just let the silence do the work.
Image source: GlitteringDot000, partystock
#13
In the early 2000s, I was competing in 4 man bobsled.
A competitor (much better than me) recruited 3 new guys to his 4-man crew and was using a different sled.
He wandered off for a moment, so I went over to tell the crew the flaw with the sled’s brakes.
He saw me and started yelling at me for trying to poach his crew. So I walked away.
I made my run and waited for his run.
The crew failed to activate the brakes, and he was screaming ,”Brakes!”
They drove off the end of the Track, ruined their runners, and dropped out of the competition.
I quietly got into the truck that took us back up to the start line. Finished 7th instead of 8th.
Image source: deleted, viarprodesign
#14
You’ve got a young child. They’re refusing to eat their favourite dinner. You engage in conversation with the other people at the table. It’s about school or the weekend, something the young child can follow. A few minutes later, they forget they’re being stubborn and start eating dinner.
You DO NOT say “Well done, sweetheart, keep going!” They will immediately remember they were being stubborn before. You just let them eat.
You’re not ignoring them if they want to join in conversation – this isn’t the “silent treatment” – but you’re not *mentioning their dinner* once they forget they weren’t eating.
Image source: Stripes_the_cat, ansiia
#15
Don’t tell the scammer you have a dashcam until hes finished lying to the cop.
Image source: ResearcherFed243, magnific
#16
I played poker against a guy wearing mirrored sunglasses once.
Image source: Ultimara, magnific
#17
BTK was caught because he told police via a letter that he wanted to send them a floppy disk but only if it couldn’t be traced. Police lied and said floppy disks couldn’t be traced. He believed them and sent them the disk. Metadata told police where the files had been copied to the disk and BTK’s name.
Image source: badgersprite, rawpixel.com
#18
I was in small claims court over a minor thing. No lawyers, just us and the judge. The other guy is answering the very first question the judge asked him, gets upset, and says that he doesn’t think the judge knows what he is doing. Judge chuckled and I knew that this was going to be fun. He asked a few more questions of the other guy, who continued to get upset. I said literally nothing in the case and won. Was over in 5 minutes.
Image source: JohnGypsy, Anna Tolipova
#19
Had a supervisor in a previous job hounding me on very stupid stuff that I had gotten approval for from higher up supervisor. He came over one shift and just went off on me. I just looked at him and let him keep going till he stormed off. I then looked at my surrounding coworkers and asked if everyone witnessed that. They all said hell yeah we did. I immediately wrote a very professional email to the director about it and within a week he was fired because my response got a number of others to come forward about other incidents.
Image source: Mastshin, Drazen Zigic
#20
He wasn’t my enemy until he said this, but someone in a negotiation told a very fundamental lie and I was able to verify it was a lie. I quietly put that in my pocket and let the negotiations go on for months with him thinking that I believed him.
That’s the not interrupting him.
I brought it up in the last hour of the 6 month process and he immediately folded.
Image source: 314159265358979326, KamranAydinov
#21
Remind me of a reporter who asked someone who cut down trees to make paper and other things, and plant back new trees to talk about ecology, and when the man explained he used wood to build house and bridges too, the reporter asked him why not use concrete, and the man said simply “you can’t grow concrete”
And the reporter answered back immediately “yes you can”.
Everyone stayed silent for a good 10 seconds to process the stupidity. That was funny.
Image source: Nissowolf665, wirestock
#22
My apprentice, who was supposed to be fired that day for sloppy and negligent work habits, showed up at the workshop that morning wearing gloves as socks and Crocs because he had forgotten his socks and work shoes. This presented us with a great opportunity to explain our viewpoint.
Image source: SuperLittleMonster, hryshchyshen
#23
Prior to getting 50/50 custody of my children in late-May, I was paying my ex-wife child support. After getting 50/50, I filed to have support recalculated. With 50/50 custody and us making nearly the same amount of money, the court concluded during our tele-conference in July that I no longer owed my ex-wife support. She did not accept this and requested a hearing. When asked why, she said she felt entitled to support because she spent more time and gas transporting our kids to school, which she lived 10 minutes farther away from compared to me. Also at this time, our youngest’s daycare provided lunch on a day of the week that both were in my custody. In her eyes, that was one less lunch a week I had to pack, which meant less money I spent on grocceries.
For those who do not know, gas and lunch money mean nothing with regards to child support. Child support is calculated based how much money you earn, the percentage of custody you have, and how health insurance expenses, childcare expenses, and extracarriculars are divided. I paid for our kids’s health insurance and we split daycare and extracurriculars 50/50.
When I got the court order for the in-person hearing, the calculation sheet from the tele-conference was attached. Instead of saying $0, it said my ex-owed me $108/month, not in child support but rather as a reimbursement for me paying for our children’s health insurance. The court had made a mistake during the tele-conference, and if she’d agreed to $0, that would’ve been that.
At the hearing in August, both of our lawyers calculations averaged out to my ex actually owing me $145/month due to my employer picking up better health insurance in the interim. But because payee of the support was switching from her to me, the hearing ended by the court closing out the current case number showing $0/month with a $767 credit because I’d overpaid. My lawyer wanted to enter an agreement for $145/month then and there, but my ex’s lawyer refused, so after the hearing I opened a new case for support, which triggered another tele-conference one month later.
In the meantime, my lawyer realculated my ex’s health insurance reimbursement to me at $158/month, which my lawyer offered up at the beginning of this tele-conference earlier this month. But becasuse this was technically a brand new case, the court wanted to run their own calculations. They ruled that she owed me $218/month, and that my $767 credit from the old case would transfer to the new case as an arrears she had to make up, bringing her total monthly reimbursement to $245. My ex-wife relented and agreed to pay,
She could’ve just agreed to $0. But hey, that’s what you get for being greedy.
Image source: TomBonner1, wirestock
#24
Everytime my high conflict wife and I are in court for custody, divorce or support, I never interrupt, correct or defend myself during her insane tangents. I just let her bury herself. These judges and masters are pretty keen to this personality type.
Image source: Wise-Jackfruit5313, pixaflow
#25
Went on a field trip with a female colleague who suffered from a migraine the whole day. Another participant – whom we had just met – tried to brag: “You know what would be a good medicine? Intimacy!” Not only was his comment inappropriate, but also completely ridiculous. I assumed he had read some sort of magazine article that explored the positive side effects of hormones – but even that seems far-fetched. We tried to poke fun at his suggestion, but this guy was very determined to proof us all wrong. So he pulled out his phone, called his girlfriend on loudspeaker and asked her in front of the whole group to describe in detail how his recent lovemaking session cured her headache. She then replied that it only made her pain worse, but he shouldn’t feel bad because he didn’t last very long anyway. He hung up on her mid sentence.
Image source: konradkokosmilch, prostooleh
#26
My dad was getting divorced, and my dad’s lawyer was basically like “let me handle her.” And proceeded to lead my dad’s ex into lie after lie, only to eviscerate her with receipts over and over. She said the vacation to Key Largo was for her birthday, but wait, the lawyer had the evidence for the ski trip literally on the receipt of her making birthday requests for room service. The brand new car was for the family! But wait, here’s the location tags for a month showing she only used it for her and her kids.
So after about 30 minutes of my dad’s ex slowly crawling into a meltdown the judge puts her out of her misery and gives my dad everything in the divorce except the car everyone knows she can’t afford anyway and will have to return to the dealership.
Image source: deadinsidelol69, magnific
#27
When the apprentice at work assures you he knows what he’s doing, you have to let him fail (and cause more downtime). Hell only listen once the mistakes been made.
Image source: shaneo88, katemangostar
#28
I think I did this once but accidentally. We had a scientist who was coming in maybe two or three days out of the week, and coming in hungover etc. They were doing a study which involved using a machine that takes several hours (so most people run them overnight) and the resulting sample slides could not be dipped in alcohol to dehydrate them, they had to go into an oven for 40-60 minutes.
Scientist messages me and asks if I can take their slides out of the machine tomorrow because I always get to the lab the earliest. Sure, no problem. I put the slides in the oven and messaged them to pick them up when they got into the office later.
The scientist never came in that day. The slides, unbeknownst to me, sat in the oven for *24 hours*. Now their study had a big hole in the data and… yeah they eventually got fired. I still feel bad about it.
Image source: Symnestra, krakenimages.com
#29
Don’t respond to a stupid comment in an argument. It’s a win-win: they get their last word, and the last word speaks for itself.
Image source: Candid-Hovercraft228, faceslab
#30
Putting tariffs on all your friends, all around the world.
Firing off all your offensive and defensive missiles.
Image source: Eichmil, magnific
#31
At a concert at MSG an old man cut a whole line for merch. Decided to cut in front of me and my friend with his gold digger appearing gf. They were giggling the whole time. After 20 min of waiting they got to the front and were picking out merch when I told the employee “they cut the whole line, mind if we send them to the back”
The employee grinned and asked them to move to the side. The Pikachu shock face the old man had that his actions had consequences and that he wasted his time had them scoff and walk away. The people closest to the whole ordeal booed them as they walked off
I will never be this cool again, and I think about this more than I care to admit.
Image source: FlashedFridge75
#32
Don’t point out when your employer is coming down on you in the wrong. Take the hit, then make sure someone higher finds out about it.
If they back down they’ll always look for an opportunity to try again. If they get bopped for it, they’ll leave you alone for a good long while.
Image source: burnerthrown
#33
Had a coworker, a call off queen and one of the loftiest examples of weaponized incompetence I have encounters on this silly little planet, try to leverage having “covered” for me on a day she was trying to get out of a task. Firstly, her definition of covering me at work is actually taking care of day to day job basics when I’m not around, off-site, or otherwise indisposed. These are job basics she should be doing, anyway, and the rest of the team can handle as a side task. We have a group text for checking in, calling out if we’re on task or handling a call, but she never responds to texts unless she’s calling off or our Boss explicitly asks her to do something. Well, was one day, she tried using said group texts to be like “Derps, could you do X today? I did your job last week (aka….our basic job duties she avoids).” X was one of her absolute basics that she more or less puts off until the Boss yells at her. I immediately shot back with “Well, when was the last time X was done?” Boss was like “I haven’t seen X completed in awhile.” Things got real quiet, and before you knew it, she was magically caught up with that task. Moreover, I don’t take well to folks trying to play leverage on me, especially when they don’t have a darn thing to stand on.
Image source: DerpsAndRags
#34
HR answer:
Every time an employee starts justifying the really stupid thing they (supposedly) did. Or start explaining their odd, paid sick leaves every other weekend.
Just let them talk and take notes.
Image source: clueless_mommy
#35
I was pumping gas. woman pulls up in front of me. she grabs the diesel hose so I immediately try to stop her. I call out to her “Maam maam” and she wouldn’t let me speak. She kept interrupting me. “because you’re a man you think…” I was trying to explain that i’m not messing with her but she wouldn’t let me get a sentence out so I just said “i’m sorry. i didn’t mean to disturb you.” and went on my way.
Image source: el__duffo__o__muerte
#36
When a company put something in writing that you have warned them is wrong, illegal, not going to work, etc.
Image source: Evermorre
#37
Neighbor. Was giving his purple Gremlin a tune up. It wouldn’t start. We did a checklist. Plugs, wires, distributor cap, points, check rotor, no its fine. Dude it has to be the rotor. I was 18, he was 40, he worked on it three weeks. I kept reminding him he needed a rotor, nah. What can be wrong with a rotor? Finally I stopped reminding him. Another week and he told me that he would sell it if someone offered him 50 bucks. I ask him if he was serious. He was. I gave him 50 dollars and he signed the title. I excused myself and went to NAPA and bought a rotor. Popped it in. Started the car and drove it away. My sister drove that car for 10 years. The neighbor wasn’t amused.
Image source: Strokedoutbear
#38
Former coworker. She didn’t like me, so she’d try to sabotage my work as part of some long scheme she was trying to pull to get me fired. I got fed up one day and she saw me as I was walking to the management office to speak with them about her nonsense.
Turned out she had been there that morning trying to get me (and 2 others) fired. I spoke my piece, management thanked me and said they’d call me with an update. 5 minutes later, she ran in there accusing me of stealing time. They called me back again, we went over my work hours, lo & behold I definitely didn’t steal any time. They told her to stay away from me.
A couple days later, she’s going to other employees accusing a different person of the same stuff. This time we didn’t stop her, but we didn’t encourage her either. After one more meeting, the lying-ass woman was fired.
Image source: tuttifnfrutti
#39
I once told a guy at work he was doing something incorrectly just to try and be helpful and he basically told me to shut up and what make me think I know everything so I said ok do what you want. He was an arrogant prick so it was hard not to laugh when he caused a bunch of damage and then got demoted for it. He was on a lower rate of pay for 6 months after that, if only he had listened.
Image source: _Rick_O_Shea_
#40
I had to write a user manual for a customer that was not a native English speaker. There is a method for doing this called AECMA Simplified English that has very strict rules on number of words per sentence, sentences for paragraph, subject, object etc. Once written it looks like a reading book for an 8 year old but it is clear, simple and unlikely to create confusion.
I wrote the manual and presented to my (new) boss for approval. He hit the roof and tore a strip off my in the main office in front of everybody – very unprofessional behavior on his part but I suspect that he was asserting dominance in a new department.
He insisted in rewriting it himself so that it didn’t look like a “stupid Janet and John book” Janet and John was a standard beginner’s reading book in the UK. I said nothing.
He spent all Friday and the weekend on it and produced a very good manual except that it was not in simplified English. It was clear to a native English speaker but confusing to a second-language speaker. On Monday afternoon at the initial review meeting he handed over his manual to a lot of puzzled looks and questions as to why it was not in Simplified English as per contract. I enjoyed watching him squirm and trying to answer. He then threw me under the bus and I handed over my version to even more puzzled looks.
I left not long after that.
Image source: Magnus_40
#41
Steam doing nothing and winning.
Image source: Unhappy_Ask_395
#42
Watch any court case where someone thinks they can represent themselves.
Image source: C1K3
#43
I’m a defence lawyer. A large portion of my job is telling people to shut the hell up and let the prosecution talks.
People always ask how we can defend people accused of horrible crimes, and yeah sure we do defend some pretty crappy people. But at the end of the day, the prosecution must prove it’s case. I am an auditor of that process.
Image source: deep-blue-seams
#44
During WW2, the British had deciphered the German encryption system known as Enigma.
They did their utmost to keep this a secret, including letting some deciphered attacks go through from time to time.
Right up to the end of the war the Germans had no idea that their unbreakable code had been decrypted and that the allies could read almost all their radio transmissions.
Image source: elite90
#45
Letting people train AI for free with their answers in r/AskReddit.
Image source: postprandialrepose
#46
Whatever Manchester United are doing endlessly.
Image source: Positive_Position_48
#47
#
The Czar in Russia when Napoleon invaded.
The English in Spain when Napoleon invaded.
The English in Egypt when Napoleon invaded.
Most remarkably, each time he was heavily advised against each of the invasions and ignored the advice he received.
Image source: EnvironmentalWin1277
#48
Valve Software since 2004. There’s a reason that one of the most long-running memes about Steam is:
>do nothing
>win.
Image source: Andreus
#49
It’s happening right now. We’re depleting our arms. We’re scrapping the bottom of the barrel for troops. The Navy no longer requires a high school diploma for example. We’re sending secret airplane parts to our friends/enemies. The list goes on.
Image source: Talkie123
#50
Anyone with authority over you starting to get louder and/or yelling in an argument.
If you yell, you’re often wrong.
Image source: PrinceRicard
#51
When my difficult kid is absent-mindly eating his vegetables.
Image source: Netnix
#52
When the person serving you at subway accidentally gives you 3 scoops of meat instead of 2.
Image source: thatblondefarmgirl
#53
Kendrick not responding to Drake’s final diss track.
Image source: sweezinator
#54
Guy in a sports car blitzes by you, speeding dangerously, maybe cuts you off or almost hits you? Don’t flip out. Just let him keep driving and a ways down the road you’ll either see him pulled over or wrapped around a tree.
Image source: SELFINCRIMINAT1NG
#55
A guy i worked with was stealing out the till, i saw my boss pull up in his car and i kept my mouth shut. He walked in just as he was stuffing money into his pocket lmao.
Image source: deleted
#56
I did some kind of parliament work, a bit like student representation or a board for an organisation.
Nothing official, but still has it’s own rules. And things are usually done based on majority votes
On two separate occasions different people from the same “party” introduced an idea and we tried our best to find common ground, but they wouldn’t budge.
Both times we let them go ahead. Both times they crushingly lost the vote. Because they needed the votes of 2/3 of the people – and the group of people trying to find common ground consisted of more than 1/3.
The faces when you then correct them telling them that the proposed idea has been rejected and not accepted, because they did not consider the rules, is great.
Image source: deterministic_lynx
#57
“Please proceed, Governor.”
Barack Obama said that in a 2012 presidential debate. His opponent Mitt Romney had started saying something utterly stupid, and the moderator interrupted him, and Romney argued with the moderator for a moment, before Obama cut in to get the moderator to let Romney talk.
ETA: I misremembered. Obama did say it to Romney, but Romney wasn’t arguing with the moderator. Someone posted the video further down.
Image source: Strength-InThe-Loins
#58
In a past job where I was an onboarding trainer for new hire employees, I had a trainee who was a total suck up in class but was terrible at her job. Part of my role involved 1 on 1 coaching with my small team of new hires to monitor their progress and keep teaching them how to get better as we went. Initially I felt bad for this employee since they struggled with understanding the concepts at times, but she remained positive and did make an effort for the most part despite being the slowest moving and progressing employee out of our group of 50 people. I would have to spend a lot of time 1 on 1 trying to help her, like multiple calls that lasted longer than an hour for things everyone else in the group had already mastered with ease. It wasn’t looking good and we were having to turn the heat up on her more and more because if she couldn’t figure out how to keep up with these very basic job functions, she was going to get fired soon enough.
And I could see that stressed her out so I was trying to help the best I could. I forced her to take very detailed notes, use job aids over and over until she gets it, talked her through issues, etc. I wasted A LOT of my own time at work on this person. I also tried to use strategies and approaches from other trainers. But nothing was really working, she was just kind of dumb in all honesty. That being said, she was always gracious and thanked me for taking time to help, that it *was* helpful for her and her understanding. But the unspoken reality was that she may not be able to handle the job. Anyway, we get through the multi-week onboarding, and everyone else in class is going to “graduate”, except her. And even with that, our manager was going to see if they could place her in a lower job tier with less “complexity” so at least she can land in some kind of role, that is until what happened next.
We get to the graduation week, and she’s told if she can’t hit the basic metrics then we will need to find a different role for her (luckily for her they weren’t just going to fire her). She *freaks out*. Suddenly, NOW she’s directly blaming me for her performance. Starts lying about what we did in coaching sessions, tries to say I taught her incorrect things for the job, that I withheld resources, ***that I should be fired***, etc. She decides to try and escalate all this to management, and that’s when I turn into a complete jerk. Unbeknownst to her, I kept MANY detailed notes on her performance, what things she internalized, what things I coached her on every week, how it progressed and then noticeably regressed as though she wasn’t focused or using her notes I gave her, repeat questions she had the answers to, new excuses around why work wasn’t getting done. etc. I basically burned that woman’s ‘s reputation to the ground in the eyes of leadership and proved she lied to their faces about everything she said. My manager literally laughed when I showed her what I had. That new hire was terminated almost immediately afterwards. As a last ditch effort before she was let go, she tried to write some letter thanking me again and praising me and blahblahblah to get back on my good side. But that bridge was totally burned. Get lost Catherine. I hope you remain unemployed for life.
Image source: WowIfOnly
#59
Two days ago, Benjamin Netanyahu stood on the UN podium, and facing a humiliating mass walkout that reflected his isolation, he completely lost his temper and scolded those remaining in the hall, calling them ‘cowards.’ This was not merely an angry speech, but the beginning of a resounding downfall and a direct political end live on air before the world.
Image source: androidmix
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