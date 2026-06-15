20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About “All Things That Are Just Awful” (New Pics)

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There’s something in the air that makes people feel more pessimistic about the future than ever. Many believe our planet may not even be here, as more than half of Americans don’t think the government or its people will do enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Young people are becoming more pessimistic, too, with only 36% believing they will live better than their parents did.

If you want more proof that the world is going crazy, Bored Panda has collected some from the “Awful Everything” subreddit. It’s a community that delivers some harsh truths about our modern-day world: species on the brink of extinction, billionaires wasting precious finite resources, and how AI is slowly melting our brains. Scroll down to see the latest set of pics showing how our world is going downhill.

More info: Reddit

#1 The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: 3colorsdesign

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About “All Things That Are Just Awful” (New Pics)

#2 Only 10 Vaquita Remain–The World’s Smallest Porpoise Species. They Inhabit A Small Area Of The Gulf Of California Near Mexico. Their Near Extinction Is Directly Tied To Illegal Use Of Gillnets By Poachers Fishing For Totoaba, An Endangered Species Of Fish That Share The Same Waters

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Bituulzman

#3 30 And Thriving: Debt & Depression

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Redmannn-red-3248

#4 Poverty Charges Interest

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Present-Party4402, TayZonday

#5 Espresso: The Dream Crusher Of Homeownership

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Redmannn-red-3248, erichoke

#6 The Design Of The Toilets At Our School

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Raviamus

#7 Wtf Is This Ad

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: punksmostlydead

#8 Shopify CEO Says No New Hires Without Proof AI Can’t Do The Job

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: GarysCrispLettuce

#9 A Textiles ‘Dump’ Site In Protected Ghanaian Wetlands

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: CaiLife

#10 Chatgpt Is Melting Our Brain

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: LeonOkada9

#11 The Taliban Strikes Again

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: shah_mazing

#12 Cost Of Living Crisis

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: ezql

#13 Beaver Recovering After Removing 14 Bb Bullets From Skull

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: chumchum213

#14 Mentally Handicapped Woman With The Intellect Of A 3-Year-Old About To Give Birth In China

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Sakuramochi_Chan

#15 On A Video About Metal Detecting. 🤮 So Gross How Openly Disguisting People Are Online

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: shlankwagon

#16 Toetally Confused As To Who Authorised These Toes

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: chaihedgehog

#17 Egg Sandwich Anyone?

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: -Zola, 6ixbuzztv

#18 Twitter Wants To Deepfake Ads Into Scenes Of Whatever You’re Watching

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Arkhe1n, xai

#19 Bought Some Lemonade From The Neighborhood Kid’s Lemonade Stand

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: shmrcksean

#20 Surgeon Amputates His Own Legs For Cash

20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About &#8220;All Things That Are Just Awful&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: Sunderland6969

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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