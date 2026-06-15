20 Harsh Pics From The Group That Is About “All Things That Are Just Awful” (New Pics)

There’s something in the air that makes people feel more pessimistic about the future than ever. Many believe our planet may not even be here, as more than half of Americans don’t think the government or its people will do enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Young people are becoming more pessimistic, too, with only 36% believing they will live better than their parents did.
If you want more proof that the world is going crazy, Bored Panda has collected some from the “Awful Everything” subreddit. It’s a community that delivers some harsh truths about our modern-day world: species on the brink of extinction, billionaires wasting precious finite resources, and how AI is slowly melting our brains. Scroll down to see the latest set of pics showing how our world is going downhill.
More info: Reddit
#1 The Average Human In An Industrialized Country Uses About 1% Of That Per Month
Image source: 3colorsdesign
#2 Only 10 Vaquita Remain–The World’s Smallest Porpoise Species. They Inhabit A Small Area Of The Gulf Of California Near Mexico. Their Near Extinction Is Directly Tied To Illegal Use Of Gillnets By Poachers Fishing For Totoaba, An Endangered Species Of Fish That Share The Same Waters
Image source: Bituulzman
#3 30 And Thriving: Debt & Depression
Image source: Redmannn-red-3248
#4 Poverty Charges Interest
Image source: Present-Party4402, TayZonday
#5 Espresso: The Dream Crusher Of Homeownership
Image source: Redmannn-red-3248, erichoke
#6 The Design Of The Toilets At Our School
Image source: Raviamus
#7 Wtf Is This Ad
Image source: punksmostlydead
#8 Shopify CEO Says No New Hires Without Proof AI Can’t Do The Job
Image source: GarysCrispLettuce
#9 A Textiles ‘Dump’ Site In Protected Ghanaian Wetlands
Image source: CaiLife
#10 Chatgpt Is Melting Our Brain
Image source: LeonOkada9
#11 The Taliban Strikes Again
Image source: shah_mazing
#12 Cost Of Living Crisis
Image source: ezql
#13 Beaver Recovering After Removing 14 Bb Bullets From Skull
Image source: chumchum213
#14 Mentally Handicapped Woman With The Intellect Of A 3-Year-Old About To Give Birth In China
Image source: Sakuramochi_Chan
#15 On A Video About Metal Detecting. 🤮 So Gross How Openly Disguisting People Are Online
Image source: shlankwagon
#16 Toetally Confused As To Who Authorised These Toes
Image source: chaihedgehog
#17 Egg Sandwich Anyone?
Image source: -Zola, 6ixbuzztv
#18 Twitter Wants To Deepfake Ads Into Scenes Of Whatever You’re Watching
#19 Bought Some Lemonade From The Neighborhood Kid’s Lemonade Stand
Image source: shmrcksean
#20 Surgeon Amputates His Own Legs For Cash
Image source: Sunderland6969
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