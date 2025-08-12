Woman “Obsessed” With Her Therapist Tries To Paint Him As The Bad Guy

A recent TikTok saga went viral this week, leaving netizens polarized and scratching their heads after a woman shared a detailed, months-long story accusing her psychiatrist of manipulating her and blurring professional boundaries to make her fall in love with him.
And she says it worked.
Spanning over 25 videos, the woman, who goes by Kendra, recounted a harrowing tale of mental health gone wrong, portraying her psychiatrist as a sophisticated predator who used his training to manipulate her and get her hooked.
“I fell in love with my psychiatrist and he knew. He kept me until I had the strength to leave after four years,” she said.
Woman went viral after claiming her psychiatrist made her fall in love with him on purpose
Image credits: www.tiktok.com
Kendra, who started her channel to “help others deal with ADHD,” a condition she suffers from herself, began her TikTok saga by explaining how she initially sought the help of a professional to restart her medication and control her substance abuse issues.
She shared that her previous treatment in her early 20s was through a primary care physician and that this psychiatrist was her first true experience with psychiatric care.
Image credits: kendrahiltycoaching
Immediately upon entering the doctor’s office, she noticed his appearance.
“This man is my age and I can’t help but notice that he’s pretty attractive,” she said, explaining how over time, the relationship took a turn from clinical to personal.
“He made me feel like I was his friend,” she added. “He was really funny and cracked jokes. Of course, I loved the attention I got from him.”
Image credits: Unsplash / Hrant Khachatryan
For Kendra, the psychiatrist’s warmth was a nice change of pace, making her feel welcomed and relaxed. However, over time, she started noticing how professional boundaries started to become increasingly blurry.
Kendra recounted how it didn’t take long for both of them to start calling each other by their first names.
“From my third session on, I started calling him his first name. And then he just started turning up the volume on us being friendly.”
Image credits: Tiktok / kendrahilty
Now, four years later, she claimed that, in hindsight, this wasn’t an honest effort to connect with someone in pain, but a deliberate attempt by the professional to create an abusive, and profitable, codependent relationship.
Kendra said she was also taken advantage of by her therapist, accusing both professionals of getting “supply” from her
Image credits: Tiktok / kendrahilty
Kendra referred to this phenomenon as “intermittent reinforcement tactics,” a persuasion tactic designed to create addiction by giving someone a reward for certain interactions but not others, creating dependence due to the random nature of the interaction.
“Some sessions, he’d be warm and kind and wonderful. Other sessions, he’d be cold and clinical. It made me work harder in the next sessions,” she said.
“I had low self esteem, boundary issues, daddy issues. So I put him on a pedestal,” she explained. “I know a lot of you ladies out there can understand that, with men in positions of power.”
Image credits: Tiktok / kendrahilty
While many viewers empathized with Kendra, others started seeing cracks in her story, particularly after she brought another player into the drama: her therapist.
“It feels like you’re blaming everyone else but yourself,” a viewer wrote.
Alongside the psychiatrist, the woman’s 75-year-old female therapist also came under scrutiny.
“I told my therapist how obsessed I was with my psychiatrist and she didn’t do anything about it,” Kendra shared. “She just was interested. She also loved stories about my dating life… She was getting supply from me in her own way.”
Image credits: Tiktok / kendrahilty
With Kendra portraying herself as the victim of two separate mental health professionals who were allegedly taking advantage of her in different ways, some netizens started pointing out that the problem may have had more to do with her rather than the specialists.
“Honestly, you’re the common denominator here,” another added.
Kendra said she confronted her doctor, accusing him of “being afraid” of their supposed romantic tension
Things got out of control when, at one point, Kendra was hit by a car just before an appointment but prioritized attending her psychiatrist’s session over getting emergency care.
“I look back and I’m just like, oh my God, I put my own life in danger to see him. I was fully addicted to him at this point,” she said.
Around that time, their sessions were already getting out of hand. Kendra revealed how the psychiatrist encouraged her to share intimate sexual details about her relationship with her boyfriend, despite the obvious ethical implications.
“Any psychiatrist would have stopped me and said, ‘Let’s talk about your meds. Let’s talk about your care.’ But no, he let me go on for 30 minutes non-stop.”
Image credits: Tiktok / kendrahilty
Just when viewers started taking Kendra’s side again, she revealed a concerning detail: all of her sessions were via Zoom, with the psychiatrist purposely trying to establish distance between them.
The behavior contradicted the image of a predator trying to take advantage of a patient, instead pointing towards Kendra developing an unhealthy obsession with him.
Kendra said how she confronted her doctor about it, accusing him of lying by offering her “weak lies” as to why he couldn’t have in-person appointments with her, which only fueled her fixation.
“You lied to me because you were afraid of the tension that would be there between us,” she recounted saying, to which the doctor didn’t reply.
Some viewers took Kendra’s allegations at face value, launching a witch hunt against her psychiatrist
While many viewers were quick to call Kendra out for her behavior, others bought her depiction of the psychiatrist as a “mastermind predator” and did what the internet does best: harass him.
It didn’t take long for Kendra to realize her entertaining story had spiraled out of control, with viewers finding and sharing her doctor’s identity, photo, and address.
“People started posting my psychiatrist’s first and last name, his picture in the comments. That was a jump scare,” she said, explaining that she had to disable comments as a result.
Image credits: Tiktok / kendrahilty
Kendra’s story went beyond blurred lines or mental health struggles—it unleashed a witch hunt on a psychiatrist who may never have had a chance to defend himself.
Still, regardless of critics and the potential dangers of her claims, the close to 2 million views each video got shows the saga undoubtedly hit close to home for many.
Later videos show Kendra talking about wanting to help others deal with ADHD, how she blocked an ex-boyfriend, and claiming her psychiatrist was purposely holding back her medication refills in an attempt to keep her “obsessed” with him.
“Red flag.” Netizens were quick to point out inconsistencies in Kendra’s story
