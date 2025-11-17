Folks Online Are Recalling The Best Quotes From BoJack Horseman, So Here Are 30 Of The Most Memorable Ones

Sometimes I catch myself saying something ultra-turbo-super cool, impressing all bystanders within earshot with my scathingly quick wit and soon they fall on their knees, worshiping me.
Yes, I quote the media I consume back at people, how did you guess?
What’s that? You also want to be ultra-turbo-super cool?? Well, we’ve got you covered with 45 of the best and most memorable quotes from the modern classic – BoJack Horseman himself – for your quoting pleasure.
More info: Reddit
#1
“Life’s a bi**h and then you die, right?”
“Sometimes. Sometimes life’s a bi**h and then you keep living.”
Image source: IndependentReserve38
#2
“All I know about being good, I learned from TV. And in TV, flawed characters are constantly showing people they care with these surprising and grand gestures. And I think a part of me still believes that’s what love is. But in real life, the big gesture isn’t enough. You need to be consistent, you need to be dependably good. You can’t just screw everything up and then take a boat out into the ocean to save your best friend, or solve a mystery and fly to Kansas. You need to do it every day, which is so… hard.”
Image source: Lost-Rambler, netflix
#3
“It takes a long time to realize truly how miserable you are, and even longer to realize it doesn’t have to be that way.”
Image source: Storm4158
#4
“I don’t understand how people… live. It’s amazing to me that people wake up every morning and say: Yeah, another day, let’s do it.”
Image source: redheadappalachian, Netflix
#5
“He’s so stupid, he doesn’t realise how miserable he should be. I envy that.”
#6
“I’m responsible for my own happiness? I can’t even be responsible for my own breakfast.”
Image source: Aduro95, Netflix
#7
One day, you’re gonna look around and you’re going to realize that everybody loves you, but nobody likes you. And that is the loneliest feeling in the world.
Image source: wazzle13, netflix
#8
“I wasted so many years being miserable because I assumed that was the only way to be”
Image source: SofiaFloris
#9
I related to this one a lil too much. “Usually when people ask how I’m doing, the real answer is I’m doing s****y, but I can’t say I’m doing s****y, because I don’t even have a good reason to be doing s****y.”
Image source: magicmanme, netflix
#10
“I’ve had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms, only to discover another, rockier bottom underneath.”
Image source: DrewGoT72
#11
Okay, okay. Here’s the secret to being happy. Just pretend you are happy, and eventually you’ll forget you’re pretending.
#12
The Dibs episode!
“I don’t believe giving a jerk a gun and telling them it’s okay to kill people suddenly turns that jerk into a hero.”
Image source: SoftSects, netflix
#13
“Kelsey, in this terrifying world, all we have are the connections we make”
Image source: fanoffzeph
#14
Goddammit, Honeydew? Jesus, why does Cantaloupe think every time it gets invited to a party it can bring along its dumb friend Honeydew? You don’t get a plus one Cantaloupe.
Image source: book-reading-hippie, netflix
#15
I’m really more of a pre-rehab friend.
Image source: DravenPrime, netflix
#16
“I’m not interested in being rebirthed, thank you. I’m still recovering from being born the first time”
Image source: Ok-Courage9363, Netflix
#17
“I told you I don’t know where it is. Don’t put things in my butt if you want them back.”
Image source: fishbiscuit156, netflix
#18
“Same thing that always happens. First you didn’t know me, then you fell in love with me … and now you know me.”
Image source: Kazuye92, netflix
#19
Life is a series of closing doors, isn’t it?
Image source: Curlytoes18, netflix
#20
“My mother is dead, and everything is worse now.” Because now I know I will never have a mother who looks at me from across a room and says, “BoJack Horseman, I see you.”
Image source: TrickNatural, netflix
#21
“I spend a lot of time with the real me and believe me, nobody’s gonna love that guy.”
Image source: squamthesquid, netflix
#22
“All three of us were drowning, and we didn’t know how to save each other, but there was an understanding that we were all drowning together”
Image source: Double_Ad_7722
#23
“I need to take a shower so I can’t tell if I’m crying or not.”
Image source: Bellapuppy05, netflix
#24
Not the best, but a personal favorite:
“Why does everything have to be funny?”
“Not everything has to be funny, just jokes.”
Image source: meatleach
#25
Narcissus? I thought the painting was about me.
Image source: bis-muth, Netflix
#26
“You know, sometimes I think I was born with a leak, and any goodness I started with just slowly spilled out of me and now its all gone. And I’ll never get it back in me. It’s too late.”
Image source: Organic-Roof-8311, netflix
#27
THERE WERE EXACTLY 12. I ATE 12 MUFFINS AND I DIDNT EVEN WANT ONE. There’s your god damn news story! The mystery of my missing god damn self respect! -pants-
Image source: book-reading-hippie, netflix
#28
Nothing on the outside, nothing on the inside
Image source: SailLast2471, netflix
#29
Then after the show, I’ll come out and say hello. And she’ll say, “BoJack? Is that you?” When her eyes spark with recognition, I’m gonna sit down next to her, I’m gonna squeeze her hand and get real close and say “F**k you, mom!”
That was the most honest thing BoJack ever said, for me.
Image source: PensadorDispensado, netflix
#30
Not the best but I want to mention when Corduroy Jackson-Jackson says “it’s like a rainbow but with every colour” and Bojack goes “so like a normal rainbow?”
Image source: DryAir3145, netflix
