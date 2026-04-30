The Worst Looks From MAGA Figures During King Charles’ Visit To The White House

On April 28, 2026, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were welcomed to the White House with all the grandeur of a monarch’s visit, featuring a ceremonial salute, military pomp, and a glittering white-tie dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
But while the monarch delivered a historical speech to Congress that earned a cascade of standing ovations, the evening’s fashion told a very different story.
The guest list, stacked with MAGA regulars like Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and others, turned the elegant affair into what online fashion police quickly labeled a “style disaster.”
From outfits that missed the memo to looks that screamed for attention in all the wrong ways, the night spiraled into a feast of fashion misfires. Here are the worst looks from MAGA’s big day hosting the British royals.
#1 Lara And Eric Trump
Lara Trump opted for a sleek, monochromatic look in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder white gown widely believed to be a Victoria Beckham design.
The dress featured a minimalist, fitted silhouette with ruched detailing at the waist.
She kept the styling equally simple, pairing the gown with minimal jewelry and styling her blonde hair in voluminous waves cascading over her shoulders.
Choosing a Victoria Beckham design for a state dinner honoring British royalty was also seen as a sign of respect for the visiting guests of honor, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Notably, it’s a common tradition where hosts or attendees often wear labels from the visitor’s home country to strengthen cultural ties.
Meanwhile, Eric Trump adhered to traditional formal protocol as the only one of President Trump’s sons in attendance.
He wore a classic white-tie ensemble, consisting of a black tailcoat, a white wing-collar shirt, a white piqué waistcoat, and a matching white bow tie.
However, Lara’s choice seemed to backfire on social media, with many expressing their dislike, writing, “I don’t love the dress – IMO, it’s too clingy for a white tie event…”
Image source: laraleatrump
#2 Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump arrived in a baby-blue gown by Reem Acra, featuring a floor-length, sleeveless silhouette with a high neckline and a draped, cape-like accent, layered with a sheer overlay that trailed into a subtle mini train.
The real focal point, however, was the heavy gold-and-silver sequined embroidery across the collar, bodice, and cuffs.
She paired the ensemble with diamond-encrusted stud earrings, while her blonde hair was styled in soft waves tucked neatly behind her ears.
Ivanka attended the white-tie affair alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, and other family members, but her outfit ended up stealing attention for all the wrong reasons.
While the intention may have been elegance, critics online argued the look tried to do too much at once.
One critic bluntly said, “Who wore it better: Ivanka or a selfie backdrop,” while another added, “Who the f*ck wears a gown with a train? You only do that when you are the Queen or you are getting married.”
Another comment read, “She has a habit of wearing flouncy, gauzy, often floral, soft, frilly little girl type designer dresses that do not flatter her.”
“I’ve got to be honest. I don’t like it. It looks like something from the 70s.”
Who wore it better: Ivanka or a selfie backdrop: pic.twitter.com/DpSFjl71sM
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 29, 2026
Image source: ivankatrump
#3 Katie Miller
Katie Miller, wife of Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, attended the White House state dinner in a striking purple evening gown.
The design featured a fitted bodice that flowed into a soft A-line skirt, creating a silhouette that highlighted her growing baby bump.
At the time of the event, she was approximately eight months pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, making the look both notable and significant.
The gown’s rich hue stood out against the evening’s more traditional palette, and to let it shine, she kept her styling simple, wearing her dark hair down and opting for minimal accessories and soft, natural makeup.
Image source: KatieMiller
#4 Maria Bartiromo
Maria Bartiromo attended the White House state dinner as part of a high-profile contingent of media figures invited to celebrate the longstanding U.S.-U.K. relationship.
For the white-tie event held in the East Room, she opted for a sophisticated all-black ensemble, a floor-length, tailored gown featuring a sleek silhouette.
The design stood out for its flowing cape-style sleeves, which added movement and a dramatic edge.
She accessorized with a diamond necklace featuring a sapphire pendant, paired with matching earrings.
She attended the evening alongside her businessman husband, Jonathan Steinberg.
Her presence, along with other media figures like Bret Baier and Laura Ingraham, underscored the notable representation of Fox News and Fox Business personalities at the event.
Image source: mariabartiromo
#5 Melania Trump
Melania Trump delivered two distinct looks during King Charles III’s state visit, one for the daytime welcome and another for the evening white-tie dinner.
For the formal military ceremony on the South Lawn, she wore a custom ivory wool-crepe suit from Ralph Lauren Collection, featuring a tailored, double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels and a matching knee-length pencil skirt.
The look was paired with an eye-catching, wide-brimmed straw boater hat by Eric Javits.
Meanwhile, for the evening gala, she changed into a custom gown from Christian Dior Haute Couture, designed by Jonathan Anderson.
The strapless, columnar silhouette was crafted from silk radzimir in a pale delphinium pink, a shade reportedly chosen as a nod to the king’s known fondness for the flower.
The gown featured a sculptural, wrap-around detail at the bodice.
Despite the symbolic intent, the look drew mixed reactions online, with some critics commenting, “Not a flattering style for her, honestly,” while others added, “Her gown looks like random pieces of fabric stuck together.”
“It looks like a discarded tissue,” commented another.
Just announced: Melania will appear as an Amish farmer in the reboot of “Witness” pic.twitter.com/qHFenFuzS9
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 29, 2026
Image source: Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Francis Dias – Pool/Getty Images
#6 Tham Kannalikham
Tham Kannalikham was part of Melania Trump’s inner circle at the high-profile gathering.
A prominent New York-based interior designer, she has served as the White House interior designer during both of Donald Trump’s presidential terms and is considered one of the first lady’s most trusted professional collaborators, overseeing the design of the family’s private quarters.
For the occasion, Tham wore a vibrant pink-and-light-green gown, featuring a delicate floral detail at the waistband. She accessorized the look with white gloves and a gold clutch.
A Laotian-American designer who grew up in Stockton, California, she previously worked for Ralph Lauren Home before founding her own boutique firm, Kannalikham Designs LLC.
Known for her passion for historic preservation and classical architecture, she is also affiliated with organizations such as the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, where she frequently attends architectural events.
Image source: lauraingraham
#7 Jeanette And Marc Rubio
Marco Rubio and Jeanette Rubio attended the state dinner because of Marco’s high-ranking role as Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor in the Trump administration.
Jeanette and Marco took the classic route at the White House state dinner, adhering closely to the strict white-tie dress code, though some viewers found it a bit too safe for such a high-profile evening.
Jeanette opted for a dark navy, floor-length satin gown by Alberta Ferretti, which she topped off with full glam makeup featuring matte eyeshadow, defined eyeliner, and a neutral lip, paired with a sleek, classic updo.
Meanwhile, Marco stuck to a traditional white-tie ensemble, complete with a black tailcoat, white wing-collar shirt, and a white waistcoat with a matching bow tie.
He finished the look with a white pocket square, giving the styling a somewhat uniform feel.
Image source: jeanettedrubio
#8 Erin And Dan Scavino
Dan Scavino, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, attended the state dinner alongside his wife, Erin Scavino.
Erin opted for a black, halter-neck, floor-length gown featuring a fitted bodice that flowed into a mermaid-style skirt, flaring around her knees.
The sleek silhouette highlighted the structured neckline, and she paired the look with bold smoky eye makeup and styled her hair in a voluminous, loose updo.
Meanwhile, Dan adhered to the traditional white-tie dress code, wearing a black tailcoat paired with a crisp white wing-collar shirt, a white waistcoat, and a coordinating white bow tie.
He completed the look with a matching white cummerbund around his waist.
Notably, Erin appeared in several behind-the-scenes photos, posing alongside Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump.
Image source: erinmelmore
#9 Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump leaned into springtime romance in a pastel-yellow gown by Miss Rosier, featuring a floor-length silhouette with a strapless sweetheart neckline and a fitted, pleated bodice that flowed into a matching pleated skirt.
The soft butter-yellow hue felt on-theme for the season and was arguably one of the more visually pleasing shades of the evening.
She kept her accessories minimal with a simple diamond necklace, while her blonde hair was styled in loose, old-school Hollywood waves with a side part.
However, the look sparked discussion for a different reason.
The shoulder-baring design reportedly strayed from traditional British royal banquet protocol, which typically favors more covered, modest silhouettes, though Tiffany’s choice remained acceptable in a White House setting.
Traditional royal etiquette often dictates that women’s gowns should include covered shoulders or be paired with long, elbow-length gloves for the highest level of formality.
She attended the event alongside her husband, Michael Boulos, who adhered strictly to the white-tie dress code in a classic black tailcoat, white waistcoat, and bow tie.
Image source: tiffanytrump
#10 Kathryn Burgum
Kathryn Burgum attended the state dinner as a guest of honor alongside her husband, Doug Burgum, who serves as the Secretary of the Interior in the Trump administration.
For the evening, she wore a floor-length gown whose designer was not widely publicized.
The dress featured an asymmetrical off-shoulder design, paired with matching elbow-length dark opera gloves, adding a formal, vintage-inspired touch.
She completed the look with a classic diamond necklace.
Beyond the event, Kathryn currently serves as co-chair of the Great American Recovery Initiative at the White House alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Prior to her role in public service, she had a 25-year career in human resources and marketing across industries, including biotechnology and software.
Image source: jeanettedrubio
#11 Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz stepped out for the daytime ceremonial events in an electric blue two-piece summer suit, a noticeably bold choice compared to the more conservative dark navy and pinstriped looks worn by King Charles III and Donald Trump.
The light, vibrant shade stood out sharply during the outdoor ceremony on the South Lawn.
He paired the look with large dark sunglasses, which quickly became a talking point online.
The senator was seen introducing his daughters, Caroline and Catherine, to the king during the arrival proceedings, but his decision to keep the eyewear on while speaking to the monarch drew criticism from etiquette watchers and social media users alike.
One person wrote, “I remove my sunglasses when I meet everyone, anyone. It is manners…”
Another user quipped, “He needed the Meta glasses to let him know who he was talking to.”
A third commented, “Removing sunglasses when meeting a head of state is common respect, especially for a US Senator…”
Image source: SenTedCruz
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