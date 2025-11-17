Person Doesn’t Want Neighbor Sitting In Their Garden, The Internet Has Thoughts

Being on good terms with your neighbors is not a bad idea. You never know when you might be in need of a helping hand or a favor from someone living nearby.
Mumsnet user ‘mackthepony’ told the community about the time their neighbor asked for a favor, as she wanted to spend an hour in their garden. The OP was somewhat annoyed considering that there was a park right nearby, which is why they asked the Mumsnet community if they were being unreasonable for feeling this way.
Being on good terms with your neighbors can come in handy
Image credits: Samson Katt (not the actual photo)
This woman asked her neighbor if she could sit in their garden for an hour
Image credits: mackthepony
Image credits: Eugene Chystiakov (not the actual photo)
People seem to be split into camps about trusting their neighbor
Some people in the comments suggested that the situation depended a lot on how close the neighbors were. If they were on good terms, the woman’s request might not be that big of a deal, even though the reasons for her choosing the neighbor’s garden instead of a nearby park are unclear.
However, if they weren’t really close, her wanting to spend time in someone else’s private property might not be well-received. Pew Research Center (PRC) revealed that people in the US seem to be divided when it comes to trusting their neighbors. (Though, the majority—52%, to be exact—say they do.)
The center’s data suggested that it’s the people who don’t feel safe in their neighborhood for one reason or another that are less prone to trusting the people living around them. It also showed that younger Americans are less likely to do so than their older counterparts, suggesting that the younger generations nowadays are less trusting in general than the older ones used to be.
Image credits: J King (not the actual photo)
Not everyone enjoys having others in their home
It’s difficult to determine whether people simply don’t trust their neighbors with certain matters or they don’t feel fond of them in general. Because even though PRC’s data suggest that half of Americans don’t feel trust, PR Newswire’s statistics reveal that the vast majority—86%—seem to like them.
The 2022 survey pointed out that the ones who don’t have their reasons for feeling this way. They often feel people residing around them are too noisy (the reason half of Americans dislike their neighbors), while others believe they are unable to respect boundaries or are simply too nosy.
The latter two reasons might also be why the OP was far from cheerful with their neighbor asking to spend time in their private property. Research suggests that home—which can entail the entire residential area and other aspects in addition to the house itself—plays a fundamental role in people’s lives, which is why an outsider entering it is not something everyone equally enjoys.
The CEO of the UK Council for Psychotherapy, Sarah Niblock, suggested that for many, home is a comforting place to which they seek to return, which evokes feelings of security and safety. A neighbor they are not well familiar with in their home might alter the feeling, consequently possibly even annoying the owner at the thought of it alone.
Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)
People shared different opinions in the comments
Follow Us