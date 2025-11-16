Person Wants To Enforce A Neighborhood Dress Code To ‘Make Property Values ‘Skyrocket’, Gets Slammed Online

Moving to a new home is much more than just physically transporting all your belongings from one place to another. In hopes to improve quality of life, you have plenty of factors to consider before laying down your roots. Like how walkable the area is or how decent the employment opportunities and schools in the neighborhood are. But there is something, however, that nobody gets to pick — the people who already live right across the street.
If we can agree on one thing, there are never too many stories about weird neighbors. And over the past few years, the Nextdoor App has graced us with some absurd and utterly hilarious tales about delusional Karens and homeowner associations. Recently, one similar post followed the trend and shared a ridiculous suggestion from a neighbor that instantly went viral on Twitter.
A man who goes by the handle @sushil_js posted a screenshot where a resident of their neighborhood explains they want to implement a local dress code hoping to see property values “skyrocket over the next 12-19 months”. What followed was people wasting no time in criticizing this “brilliant” idea online, so scroll down to read the full post as well as the reactions from people online. Then be sure to tell us what you think of this whole ordeal in the comments!
Recently, one man shared a screenshot where his neighbor suggested enforcing a local dress code to “skyrocket” property value
As the post went viral, people wasted no time in being critical about the idea and shared their reactions in the thread
You never know what kind of neighbor you’ll get. It’s a wheel of fortune where most homes are populated by irresponsible pet owners, parents who let their kids scream for hours on end, and, of course, entitled Karens who believe they can enforce rules beyond the scope of normalcy. We’ve long heard how this latter category of people complains about others’ lifestyles and generally makes everyone’s lives harder. When moving into an area where such residents rule, you’re suddenly bombarded with demands about anything from the length of the grass to the look of your plants. But while a need to control the appearance of neighboring houses is frustrating enough, expecting to dictate what people can wear is downright outrageous.
This viral thread only proves that “love thy neighbor” is easier said than done, especially having in mind that fewer people want to be friends with the folks next door. A 2020 survey from Zebra found that the majority of Americans are making less effort to get to know the people down the street. In fact, only 33% of respondents consider their neighbors as friends or close friends, and 66% see them as strangers or acquaintances.
Moreover, when it comes to the neighbors they do know, Americans are having a tough time getting along with them. Another survey of 1,537 consumers conducted by LendingTree revealed that nearly three-quarters of people dislike at least one of their neighbors. Giving off a “weird vibe” and being too loud or rude were among the most common reasons they had issues with people next door.
“In today’s hot housing market where prices are high and inventory is limited, the unfortunate reality is that some people might not have any other choice but to live near someone they don’t like,” Jacob Channel, LendingTree senior economic analyst, said about the results of this survey. “And while getting ‘bad vibes’ from a neighbor can certainly be annoying, dealing with them might be worth it if it means you have an affordable place to live.”
And what better place to deal with your neighbor than the popular Nextdoor app! When people don’t find the time to meet face-to-face, they are free to air their grievances with everyone online. But as one study shows, instead of enforcing ridiculous rules, sparking drama in the community, or having neighborly disputes with people who live in close proximity to you, we should try to act kindly. Nextdoor, in conjunction with Brigham Young University in the US, the University of Manchester in the UK, and the Swinburne University of Technology In Australia, found that meaningful connections and small good deeds impact feelings of loneliness, quality of life, and well-being.
Their research revealed that knowing as few as six neighbors already reduces the likelihood of feeling lonely and is linked to lower depression, social anxiety, and financial concerns related to COVID-19. “I’ve spent my career studying the health effects of loneliness, but one of the things that the entire field struggles with is having ways to potentially reduce risk,” said Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad, one of the health researchers of the study. “The fact that we were able to find changes—particularly with relatively small, simple steps—is pretty remarkable.”
