50 Raw And Funny Pics From People Who Were Just Trying To Get Through A Summer Heatwave (New Pics)

by

If all of the heatwaves and forest fires haven’t yet made it clear—the summer this year was an extreme one… just like the ones before it. And unless you’ve been living under an especially cool rock, you probably spent a lot of time making sure you’re drinking enough water, lounging in the shade, and praying for cooler weather.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most powerful photos from the past few summers to show you just how bad things have gotten and how everyone—person and animal alike—is trying to keep the heat at bay. Scroll down for our compilation of pics, but be careful, they practically radiate heat.

Read on to find out how you can protect your health in the heat, and how you can help your canine companions avoid heatstroke. Vet Catherine Burke, from the PDSA, the UK’s largest veterinary charity, walked Bored Panda through the symptoms to look out for in pets and how to cool them effectively. You’ll find her expert insights below. “It is important to be aware, whilst any dog can develop heatstroke, flat-faced, overweight, giant-breeds, thick-coated, very old, and very young dogs are most at risk,” she warned.

#1 A Stranger Helped Me Save This Squirrel After It Collapsed From Dehydration During The Heatwave. Now She’s Part Of His Family

Image source: Domm4578

#2 Just Chilling, Dog

Image source: sheldonpooper

#3 How My Dog Got Through The Heatwave In The UK

Image source: willdawsonz

#4 It’s Been So Hot, The Nara Deer Ditched Themselves

Image source: JapaneseBaobao

#5 Seen Today During The Heat

Image source: Ugottabekittenme3

#6 This Bear Beating The Heat In Burbank

Officers were on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off.

Image source: Burbank Police Department

#7 There Was A Heatwave, So I Tried To Cool Her Down With Ice Cubes. Turned Her Into A Dino Instead

Image source: Hardwell9

#8 Heatwave… Gotta Stay Cool

Image source: Harlez188

#9 Baby Bella Cooling Down On A Hot Day

Image source: Pellinoreisking

#10 Postal Worker Cooks Steak On Truck Dashboard To Showcase “Inhumane” Working Conditions During Extreme Heat

Image source: azhousegop

#11 Keeping My Pupper Cool During This Heatwave

Image source: amanimaedesign

#12 Nice To Know There’s One Place On My Body That I Didn’t Sweat From During This Heatwave

Image source: IAMgrampas_diaperAMA

#13 Irish Sheep Can’t Handle The Heatwave

Image source: lppppl

#14 This Heat Has The Squirrels Splooting In The Shade To Try To Cool Off

Image source: Satci

#15 A/C Stopped Working. Everyone Is Hot. Guess Who Has Set Up Shop In Front Of The Fans And Is Dramatically Melting?

Image source: JayKayEng

#16 The Heat Melted This Chain Into The Dumpster At My Work

Image source: riffmasterflash

#17 Heatwave In Portland

Image source: BertSmith21

#18 This Is How We Were Dealing With The Heat In Brazil

Image source: lucasavancini

#19 Heatwave In Canada And This Is The Only Water Left At The Supermarket

Image source: lili_yeah

#20 An Amazing Guy Feeding Dogs In 45°C Temperature And During Extreme Heatwaves

Image source: Samir925

#21 Some Candles After A California Heatwave

Image source: frankiev805

#22 When Your A/C Is Broken

Image source: Bertoe

#23 Bailey Staying Cool In The Heat

Image source: bakedmon

#24 This Heatwave Is Not Normal (Arizona)

Climate change or not, this heat is affecting people and plants. The medical examiner reports nearly 300 people passed away during this heatwave. The cactuses in my area are falling over from the heat. This is NOT normal. 

Image source: Jay_Beckstead

#25 POV: You Are In A Heatwave And Don’t Own An Air Conditioner

Image source: StepheneyBlueBell

#26 So Hot In Arizona That Before Bringing Chicken Eggs Inside, They Had Already Started To “Hard Boil”

Image source: JaromBeus

#27 California Heat Has Made This Fan Very Sad

Image source: altruios

#28 Looked Out My Window And Saw These Two Trying To Stay Out Of The Heat

Image source: schlongdongtron

#29 It’s Been So Hot My Horse’s Rump Is Covered With Salt From Dried Sweat

Image source:  reddit.com

#30 How Hot Does It Have To Be To Melt Crayons? Our Junior High Students Discovered That Today’s 100ºF Temperature Did The Job

Image source: Mt. Olive School District #5

#31 You Know It’s Hot When The Palm Trees Melt

Image source: Kyle Crosland

#32 It’s So Hot In San Francisco That My Cat, Who Hates Water And Anything On Her, Let Us Put This Wet Towel Over Her

Image source: Butterball_Adderley

#33 Here’s My Munchkin During The Heatwave

Image source: Frikandelneuker

#34 That’s One Way To Beat The Heatwave

Image source: reddit.com

#35 It Was So Hot This Week That My Cola Candy Turned Into Cola

Image source: tortillabois

#36 Central Bilbao, Northern Spain, This Afternoon. It Got Even Higher! I Have Never Seen A 50 Before

Image source: Inma Ferrer

#37 The Marine Heatwave In Florida Is Brutal – It’s Been Truly Heartbreaking Diving Our Outplant Sites These Past Few Days

In just 3.5 weeks, many of our Acerv outplants have bleached completely, and chances of recovery are slim – the hottest months of the year still lie ahead…

Image source: jennamdilworth

#38 Murphy’s Having A Hard Time In The Heatwave Here In Denmark

Image source: LeaHin

#39 Sonya And I Can’t Wait Until These Rounds Of Summer Heatwaves Are Done For Good (Not Quite Sure If This Counts As A Sploot Or Not)

Image source: judgmentalbookcover

#40 This Georgia Heat Tired Out My Bar Guests

Image source: listlesslisper

#41 Palm Tree Falls In Spain Due To The Excessive Temperatures Of Nearly 45 Degrees

#42 It’s So Hot In Texas, The Emblem On My Buddy’s Truck Is Melting

Image source: 2-tree

#43 Found This, Felt It Was Appropriate

Image source: oh_such_rhetoric

#44 Staying In The Shade On A Hot Day

Image source: peachishwill

#45 Australia, Where A Heatwave Will Cause Bitumen To Melt Shoes

Image source: autodidact31

#46 It’s September And Still So Hot The Gum In My Car Exploded

Image source: 2ndlawofthermo

#47 It Was So Hot My Kickstand Left An Impression On The Asphalt

Image source:  reddit.com

#48 What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Image source: DailyLoud

#49 Starbucks Cup Melted In The Parking Lot Due To Heat

Image source: Mauinic

#50 Las Vegas Heatwave In 2017 Was No Joke… We Fried An Egg – Cooked It In Less Than 10 Minutes

Image source: johnnyzerocool

Patrick Penrose
