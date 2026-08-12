73 Jerk Neighbors Who Need An Urgent Lesson In Parking Or Common Sense

Imagine pulling up to your house after a long day at work, but the driveway is blocked by a neighbor’s giant SUV parked at a terrible angle. Annoyance instantly kicks in — not just over the lost space, but over the sheer lack of consideration. And that one bad parking decision is often all it takes to turn a friendly neighborhood into a mini battlefield.
To highlight just how these blunders spark petty street wars, Bored Panda has rounded up some of the most outrageous parking fails and standoffs shared online.
In this list, you’ll find passive-aggressive notes left on windshields, stories of stubborn neighbors locked in driveway standoffs, and the most absurd parking fails.
Together, these stories prove one simple thing: sharing a neighborhood takes at least a little bit of common sense.
#1 Nobody Should Have Their Ice Cream Melted Searching For A Parking Space
#2 Parking Drama
Image source: anon
#3 Commandments For Bad Drivers
Image source: Nienke-Nyx
A community can become chaotic over plenty of issues, but nothing turns friendly neighbors into bitter enemies quite like parking.
According to a survey by Churchill Motor Insurance, nearly half of all UK homeowners (48%) have had a parking issue with a neighbor. The respondents said their neighbours have either blocked access to their driveway, garage or allocated parking space.
About one in six said it turned into a full-blown argument.
#4 Parking Infringement With Neighbor
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#5 Motorbike Casually Parked In The Driveway
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#6 Parking In Australia
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According to research from RAC Insurance, a quiet “cold war” is brewing on many residential streets over parking.
In their survey, 14% describe local parking as “poor” or even “appalling.” For 62% of those frustrated residents, the biggest issue was pure selfishness.
Four out of ten said they hate it when neighbors hog street spots while leaving their own driveways empty. And nearly a third said they’ve been blocked into their own driveways.
Even worse, 73% say this terrible parking happens every single day, and 26% admit it caused them to stop speaking to their neighbors entirely.
#7 How To Stop Hitting Cars While Parking
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#8 Passive Aggressive Parking Note
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#9 The Way My Neighbor Parks His Truck In Front Of My Driveway. Every Day
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These arguments can drag on for years, ruining relationships and causing daily stress. The problem is even worse in busy cities. When spots are scarce, a tiny inconvenience easily turns into a major disruption.
“Parking is a very sensitive issue, particularly when it’s outside your own home as it brings out the ‘Nimby’ in everyone,” said RAC Insurance’s Simon Williams.
“The moment someone parks selfishly people’s hackles are going to be raised, whether that’s parking in the street when they have the space to be able to park on their own drive or parking so close that it makes it almost impossible to get out.”
#10 Love Thy Neighbor
Neighbor decided he wants to throw an egg at our new car because it was parked in front of our house and not in the driveway. Police report taken, they did nothing, and caught on camera.
Image source: Capital-Brilliant-28
#11 Neighbor Has A 2 Car Garage And 4 Car Driveway
Image source: ILoveMeeses2Pieces
#12 Why Are My Neighbors Like This
Image source: GuitarSurgery
So who are these terrible parkers? The short answer: most of us.
Nobody wakes up and decides to be the neighborhood parking villain. Instead, people rationalize their own behavior. Drivers often convince themselves that parking on the street is just for a quick second, or that their car is “barely touching” a driveway. What feels like a minor convenience to one person can look like complete disrespect to everyone else.
This mindset comes down to basic human psychology: territorial defense. When someone else eyes “our” spot, a defensive instinct kicks in.
#13 Entitled Short Man Thinks Okay To Park His Heep Where Someone In A Wheelchair Actively Needs To Go
Image source: LE867
#14 New Neighbor At My Complex. Been There For 4 Hours So Far
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#15 Note That Got Left On My Neighbors Car After He Parked Crooked And Hit The Car Next To Him
Image source: Dapper_John
This stubborn reaction is deeply rooted in human behavior, as proven by a Penn State University study published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology.
Researchers tracked how drivers behaved when leaving parking spaces under different levels of social pressure. When no one was waiting, drivers took an average of 32 seconds to pull out.
However, when another driver waited for the space, departing drivers took nearly 7 seconds longer to leave.
If the waiting driver grew impatient and honked, the departing drivers took almost 43 seconds — deliberately slowing down to defend their space.
Interestingly, the study also revealed that male drivers vacated their spots noticeably faster when a luxury car was waiting than when an older, cheaper model was waiting.
#16 Surprise
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#17 That’ll Teach Me To Park In My Neighbor’s Parking Spot
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#18 Bad Parking Flyer
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When parking disputes arise, neighbors usually resort to small, silent acts of retaliation — as this list shows.
The most common first step is the passive-aggressive windshield note. These notes range from sarcastic remarks about “learning how to color inside the lines” to furious, scribbled threats.
Drivers who receive them usually feel insulted rather than remorseful. They often park worse out of spite, and trigger an endless cycle of petty revenge.
#19 My Girlfriend Got An Upset Note Earlier Today Regarding Her Parking Job
Image source: imgur
#20 It Gives Me The Chance To Be A Movie Star
Some people also use physical barriers to claim public street space. They might block off curbs using cone setups, trash cans, or lawn chairs. Others intentionally double-park or park inches away from an enemy’s bumper, trapping their vehicle.
In extreme cases, this anger can even turn into active property damage and harassment.
There have been instances of frustrated neighbors keying doors, throwing eggs on the windows, or slashing tires. Some residents also resort to installing security cameras or leaving hateful messages on local community apps like Nextdoor.
#21 Neighbors Reserving Parking For Themselves
Image source: BopNowItsMine
#22 Neighbour Thinks I Should Be Ashamed And Embarassed Of Myself For Parking On The Street In Front Of Their Home
Ever since my mum left a note on my neighbour’s car (around 4 weeks ago) asking if they could move it back as it was blocking our driveway, I’ve since started to get notes on my windscreen about parking on the street in front of their home.
This is their 4th note, after I told them that I would continue to park based on availability as it is a public space.
There’s limited parking in my street so I sometimes need to park in front of their home. It all depends on availability and I’ve been doing it for well over 6 months..so I don’t know…
The aggressive double sided tape is what infuriates me the most. They’ve added more tape each time and the messages have gotten more passive aggressive (well now it’s more of a personal attack).
I’m already having a rough month from burnout at work and this was just the icing on the cake ahhhhhhhh.
Image source: aergiaaa
In most places, street parking on a public road is first-come, first-served. Unless a vehicle is physically blocking a private driveway, parked in a fire lane, or displaying expired registration tags, police officers generally cannot ticket or tow a car.
Authorities often label these standoffs as civil matters and advise neighbors to work it out themselves.
#23 My Neighbour Put Up A Sign Saying A Public Part Of Our Close Is Reserved For Her Car
Image source: sunny-beans
#24 Out For A Walk With My Son And Had To Go Around With The Stroller Because Of This Jerk
Image source: Jonas Zamora
If you ever find yourself stuck in a parking standoff, experts advise taking a step back.
When it’s just a case of bad etiquette on a public street, a simple, friendly conversation works far better than an angry note on a windshield.
“If your neighbour persists in blocking or parking in your designated parking space or driveway, you should first try to have a polite conversation explaining the situation, as it may be a simple misunderstanding,” said Nicholas Mantel, Head of Churchill Motor Insurance. “If this doesn’t work, there are additional steps you can take, such as making an antisocial behaviour complaint or getting legal advice to remedy the situation.”
#25 Entitled Homeowner Wants A Private Road
Image source: RiskyTurnip
#26 Blocks Cars Into Parking Spots
Image source: Amazing-Grade6827
At the end of the day, it’s not a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man who will step in to save you — it’s just a friendly neighbor.
And let’s be honest, good neighbors are hard to come by. You never know when you’ll need someone to hold onto a package, keep an eye on your house while you’re away, or help out during an emergency.
#27 Neighbor Parks Their Car Too Close To Mine
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#28 My Neighbors Just Really Don’t Know What Parking Lines Mean
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#29 My New Neighbor Parks Like This
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#30 New Neighbors Parked Like This For 4 Full Days At Our Apartment Complex. This Is Generally A Pretty Full Parking Area After 5 Pm
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#31 My Neighborhood- A Bad Parking Compilation
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#32 My Car’s Better Than Yours!
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#33 My Neighbor Kept Parking Taking Up Two Spaces, So I Made Sure She Had Her Own Parking Spot
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#34 Random Idiot Decided Not Only To Park In Front Of Both My Garage And My Neighbor’s, But Also To Invade The Sidewalk
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#35 No Idea If My Neighbor Was Drunk Or Forgot That Handbrakes Exist When He Came Home
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#36 Neighbor. Still Trying To Understand How
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#37 New Neighbors
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#38 Someone Decided To Have A Little Fun With A Badly Parked Car
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#39 Saw This On Someone’s Car Today
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#40 A Friend Came Over To Visit And Parked In One Of The Generally Empty Spots At My Building. She Came Back To Find This On Her Windshield
Image source: Anovan
#41 Someone Was Really Unhappy With My Parking Job This Last Night
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#42 Neighbors Double Park If Anyone Parks In Their “Usual Spot” In Front Of My House
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#43 Neighbours Using 2 Inch Nails To ‘Block’ Public Parking Lots Opposite Their Houses
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#44 Neighbor Blocking Me From Parking In My Own Garage
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#45 Our New Neighbor Has Parked Like This Every Day Since They Moved In
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#46 Neighbor Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Parallel To Him On Opposite(!) Side Of Street
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#47 Pretty Much The Norm At My Apartment Complex
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#48 My Mom Is In Town Taking Care Of Me After I Fractured My Spine In A Skiing Accident. We Only Have Street Parking. Neighbors Across The Street Left This Sweet Note On Her Windshield
I also deal with people parking in front of my house on trash day, because we have street parking. On a public street.
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#49 Blocking The Road With Their Giant Trucks
Image source: Wise-Lawyer-1991
#50 The Entitled Karon Neighbor Put This On My Car Last Night On My Car. How To React?
Neighbour lady uses a really long extension cord to charge her Prius prime often and hugs two parking spots on the street. The space is only enough for 2 cars to park (then the next neighbour’s driveway starts). It’s in front of a small apartment building. Last night parked my car first leaving enough space in front of me for her to park her car. How to react to this? She’s apparently very entitled. No idea what she means by management, not an assigned space.
Image source: Head_Satisfaction_62
#51 My Neighbor Parks Like This And When I Ask Him Not To, He Tells Me To Do Something About It
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#52 Petty Neighbors
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#53 Neighbors Are Having A Gathering And Someone Is Partially Blocking My Driveway
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#54 I’ve Already Asked My Neighbor Not To Do This
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#55 My Mom’s Neighbor Parks Like This Everyday
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#56 New Neighbors Yay!
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#57 Rude Neighbor Parked Almost All Of The Way Into My Boyfriend’s Assigned Spot (Closest To The Blue Car)
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#58 Neighbor Regularly Parks In A Fire Lane
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#59 Bad Neighbor In An Apartment
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#60 My Neighbors (And Their Parents In This Case) Really Enjoy Blocking My Front Door
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#61 Neighbor Parks His Truck Like This, What Should I Do?
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#62 Neighbor Backed Truck Up All The Way To The Sidewalk And Dropped The Tailgate
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#63 My Neighbor’s Camry And His Friend’s Prius !!!
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#64 Neighbor Parks Like This Daily, Comes Out Of His Car Wearing Nothing But A Robe, Drink In One Hand, Black And Mild In The Other
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#65 Neighbor Having Their Annual Christmas Party. I Get It’s Challenging To Park On The Corner, Why Risk Getting Tagged With Such An Expensive Car
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#66 Someone Put This On The Windshield Of Our Electric Car
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#67 New Neighbor Keeps Leaving Notes On Our Car
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#68 Neighbour Has Decided To Just Offer Up Our Parking Spaces To The Whole Street
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#69 New Neighbour Keep Putting Up Blocks To Stop People Parking In This Public Space
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#70 Neighbors Teenage Daughter Won’t Stop Parking On Our Side Of The Driveway
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#71 Our Neighbors Seem To Think It’s Ok For Their Friends To Park Wherever They Feel Like
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#72 My Neighbors Kid Has A Severe Phobia Of Curb Rash Apparently. At First I Thought He Might Be Still Inside But Nope It’s Just Parked 3ft From The Curb
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#73 I Hate My Town So Much. Not Only Did They Double Park They Parked In The Space My Elderly Neighbor Pays Extra For Because She Can’t Walk Very Far
Image source: supernava1
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