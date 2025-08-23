Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified

by

Kids can be a whirlwind. One second they’re right in front of you, and the next they’re off doing something wildly chaotic or even dangerous.

That’s exactly what happened to this Redditor, except she wasn’t the parent chasing after the little one. Instead, she found herself on the receiving end when her neighbor’s young son managed to sneak away from home and break into hers—not once, but several times. Inside, he played with her dogs, flipped on the TV, raided her fridge, and acted as if he lived there.

What made it worse was that his parents didn’t seem nearly as alarmed as she was. Frustrated and concerned, she turned to the internet for advice on how to handle a situation that was quickly becoming more than just an innocent game.

A neighbor’s little boy slipped into the woman’s home and made himself at ease as if it were his own

Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified

Image credits:

What stunned her most, though, was how his parents reacted

Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified

Image credits: bialasiewicz

Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified

Image credits:

Readers agreed she wasn’t overreacting and urged her to take the situation seriously

Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified

Image credits:

In a follow-up, the author addressed readers’ questions and explained what steps she plans to take moving forward

Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified

Image credits:

Commenters expressed understanding for her frustrations

Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified
Kid Wants To Play With Neighbor’s Dogs So Much He Crawls Through The Dog Door, The Owner Is Horrified

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Best TV Show Villains Of All Time
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2023
Why Chibs was the Best Character on Sons of Anarchy
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2021
R2-D2: Character Explained
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2023
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce Season 4 Gets Premiere Date
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2017
Heineken Pulls an Ad After Chance the Rapper Called It Racist
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know about “Ill Behaviour”
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.