Family Was Distressed After Son’s Toy Was Left Behind Until Hotel Staff Saved The Day

Plushies are the best friends to kids all over the world. That one special teddy or bunny helps little ones develop emotional intelligence, nurtures imagination and provides comfort during scary times. No wonder kids get so attached to their toys and get distressed if they accidentally lose them. When a 4-year-old boy lost his beloved stuffed toy, he was so sad until he learned that he had the best time at Holiday Inn Express hotel.
A family had a lovely holiday and enjoyed their stay at the hotel. And just like any other family, during the morning rush before checking out, they forgot something. This time it was their toddler’s stuffed toy puppy. The dad quickly realized it was left behind and contacted the company that owns the franchise.
He expected the hotel to find the toy and send it back. What he didn’t expect was a hilarious email, detailing the toy puppy’s fabulous adventures at the hotel.
“We are happy that he is headed home to you! It has been such a pleasure having him here!” wrote the hotel staff.
In the amazing picture story detailing the puppy’s adventures, there were hilarious photos attached and detailed descriptions of his shenanigans.
“To start his day, he spent some time with us at the front desk. He did an amazing job and all guests loved him. He was the star of the show and was always friendly and polite.
After his time at the desk, he was a little hungry so he went over to the market to get him a snack! He got some Chex Mix and orange juice. While he ate, he talked how much he couldn’t wait to get home to you!”
I bet he also shared many wonderful things about his beloved owner!
“He was so excited and even asked us for directions! He used the computers in the lobby to look up at directions how to get to you, but he got distracted by pictures of squirrels. Silly dog!
After his little break he went with us to get breakfast set up for tomorrow. He helped us stock up the bread and bagels and made sure to make them look pretty! Our breakfast lady was so happy to have his help and made sure he was able to sample food as well.
Once breakfast was set up, he went over to the laundry room. While he was there, he helped us load the washer and get all towels folded.”
“After laundry he asked us if he could go to the gym to work out a little bit to make sure he was strong so he could get home faster. He worked out on a bicycle and lifted some weights to ensure he could give you the tightest hug ever when he gets home.
All that work made him very sleepy so he took a nice long nap then was ready to make his way home to you!
P.S. While he was here, he met some new friends and he will be missed by all!”
What a fabulous adventure he had. Now it makes me wonder, perhaps he stayed behind intentionally so he could share all the fun stories with his owner?
The dad was so elated to receive this letter he decided to share it on X (former Twitter) so other people could enjoy the stuffie’s adventures. He revealed that his son was very sad to have lost his friend.
“He was really upset that it was missing as it’s one of his favorite toys.”
Yet, the small act of kindness completely turned the situation around. “The message changed his outlook on the situation. He was so happy to see how much fun his snuggle puppy was having and wanted me to read it over and over so everyone could hear.”
Perhaps his adventures could be turned into a story book?
The Holiday Inn team revealed that they wanted to help the little one – they understood how distressing it could be for a child, wondering if his favorite cuddle buddy is sad and lonely somewhere in a rubbish bin.
“Our team sprang into action once we learned there was a missing toy puppy left on property. We located the lost stuffed animal and arranged for it to be returned,” the hotel’s representative shared. “To help their son feel better about being without his friend, we had a little fun and shared photos of the adventure the toy pup had during its time with us.”
What do you think of the plushie’s fabulous adventures? Or maybe you have your own toy’s story to share?
