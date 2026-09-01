Noisy Neighbors Ignore Repeated Complaints, Person Finds A Creative Way To Make Them Regret It

Who among us hasn’t had a noisy neighbor test the limits of our patience? Whether it’s a dog that won’t stop barking, parties that last until sunrise, or the unmistakable sound of a drill going through the wall at the crack of dawn, they seem to find their way into everyone’s life sooner or later.
Usually, we try to work things out before things get too messy. But when one Redditor’s polite request to turn the music down only made their neighbors crank it up louder, they decided to get a little petty. Scroll down to see the revenge plan they came up with and how far the whole feud ended up going.
These noisy neighbors had no interest in keeping the music down
New Africa / magnific (not the actual photo)
So someone decided to give them a very petty taste of their own medicine
uxsj_ph / unsplash (not the actual photo)
amixstudio / magnific (not the actual photo)
Readers had plenty to say about the feud, with some weighing in with similar stories of their own
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