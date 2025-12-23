My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

My mom, Nancy, is a prolific needlepoint artist, and has made Christmas stockings for her three children and (13!) grand and great-grandchildren (except the newest great-grandchild)! She has been doing various kinds of needlework since her teenage years, and has made many, many amazing works!
Her birthday is December 21, 1949, so I wanted to post her Christmas stockings this year as a birthday surprise!
#1 Santa And Stars
#2 Sledding Snowmen
#3 Gardener’s Workshop
#4 Santa’s Workshop
#5 Santa’s Toolshop
#6 Santa And Toys
#7 Santa And Mrs. Claus
#8 Santa And Snowman
#9 Lion And Lamb
#10 Sugar And Spice
#11 City Of Angels
#12 Santa’s Toybag
#13 Christmas Shells
#14 Toys And Games
#15 Santa And Bells
#16 Santa’s Sleigh
#17 Festive Santa
