My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

by

My mom, Nancy, is a prolific needlepoint artist, and has made Christmas stockings for her three children and (13!) grand and great-grandchildren (except the newest great-grandchild)! She has been doing various kinds of needlework since her teenage years, and has made many, many amazing works!

Her birthday is December 21, 1949, so I wanted to post her Christmas stockings this year as a birthday surprise!

#1 Santa And Stars

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#2 Sledding Snowmen

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#3 Gardener’s Workshop

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#4 Santa’s Workshop

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#5 Santa’s Toolshop

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#6 Santa And Toys

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#7 Santa And Mrs. Claus

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#8 Santa And Snowman

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#9 Lion And Lamb

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#10 Sugar And Spice

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#11 City Of Angels

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#12 Santa’s Toybag

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#13 Christmas Shells

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#14 Toys And Games

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#15 Santa And Bells

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#16 Santa’s Sleigh

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

#17 Festive Santa

My Mom Has Been Making Needlepoint Christmas Stockings For Our Family For Decades, And Here Are Some Of Her Beautiful Works

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Repurposing My Illustration Skills To Toys
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “30 Rock?”
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2018
Why A Little Late with Lilly Singh is Being Canceled from NBC
3 min read
May, 8, 2021
You're the Worst
You’re the Worst Season 2 Episode 13 Review: “The Heart Is A Dumb Dumb”
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2015
Hey Pandas, Who Was The Rudest Celebrity You Ever Met? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
If You Can Score 25/28 On This Rotated Map Quiz, You’re Basically A Human Atlas
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2025