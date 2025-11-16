Hey Pandas, What’s Something That You Thought Was Illegal When You Were A Kid, But Know The Truth Now? (Closed)

Share something that you literally thought was illegal/wrong because of your parents/relatives/friends but found out was alright when you got older.
#1
Ok, but when I was younger I thought it was like the biggest crime in the world and everyone was going to die if I turned on the light in the cat whilst my parents were driving. Thanks a lot dad.
#2
I thought it was illegal to lie. Boy was I wrong…
#3
i thought stealing was illegal. but it turns out you just have to be white or rich to do so
#4
Driving barefoot.
#5
Leaving a store with nothing.
#6
I thought tabasco sauce was illegal because everyone told me that tobacco was bad 😹
#7
playing games on an xbox before being 15. Boy, was I wrong..
#8
From the ages of 2-7 I thought being a teen was illegal, but being a teenager was not. Where the logic came from I don’t know.
#9
I thought you couldn’t have kids until you were married. Then when I was 7 my parents went off to a wedding of two people who had kids that I knew. I couldn’t wrap my head around it.
#10
Breaking the rules. Like all of them.
