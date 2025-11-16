Hey Pandas, What’s Something That You Thought Was Illegal When You Were A Kid, But Know The Truth Now? (Closed)

by

Share something that you literally thought was illegal/wrong because of your parents/relatives/friends but found out was alright when you got older.

#1

Ok, but when I was younger I thought it was like the biggest crime in the world and everyone was going to die if I turned on the light in the cat whilst my parents were driving. Thanks a lot dad.

#2

I thought it was illegal to lie. Boy was I wrong…

#3

i thought stealing was illegal. but it turns out you just have to be white or rich to do so

#4

Driving barefoot.

#5

Leaving a store with nothing.

#6

I thought tabasco sauce was illegal because everyone told me that tobacco was bad 😹

#7

playing games on an xbox before being 15. Boy, was I wrong..

#8

From the ages of 2-7 I thought being a teen was illegal, but being a teenager was not. Where the logic came from I don’t know.

#9

I thought you couldn’t have kids until you were married. Then when I was 7 my parents went off to a wedding of two people who had kids that I knew. I couldn’t wrap my head around it.

#10

Breaking the rules. Like all of them.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
