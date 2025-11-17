From Discarded Dolls To Creepy Delights: 43 Creatures That I Brought To Life Through Needle Felting

I started needle felting around 2017 after a trip to Vancouver in Canada. I visited Granville Island Market where I met a needle felt artist – I was amazed by her work. I instantly knew it was something I wanted to try.

When I got back, I watched a bunch of YouTube tutorials and tried out a ton of different-sized needles and fibers until I found what worked for me. I mainly made pet portraits for friends and family in the beginning, both 2D and 3D. Then during lockdown, I was furloughed from work and found myself with lots of time to really experiment and have fun with it.

I take a lot of inspiration from my childhood, I’m a ’90s kid, so have a particular love of that era – it was a weird time full of creeps like Mr. Blobby, Barney, and the Teletubbies. I’m also a huge fan of artist Mark Ryden, and I take a lot of inspiration from his cute but slightly creepy paintings.

More info: Instagram | ifeltkitsch.com

#1 Teletubbie Apples

#2 Marshmallow Barbie

#3

#4 Cow Barbie

#5 Bigfoot Barbie

#6

#7 Barbie-Q Barbie

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13 Grapes

#14 Octo Troll

#15 Sindy Centaur

#16

#17 Giraffe Barbie

#18 Banana Troll

#19 Sweet Corn Barbie

#20

#21 3 Headed Barbie Dinosaur

#22 Cherries

#23 4 Scoop Barbie Ice Cream

#24 3 Headed Bear

#25

#26 Baby Apple

#27 Green Bigfoot Barbie

#28 Cow Slug

#29

#30

#31

#32 Octo-Barbie

#33 Pink Cloud Baby

#34 Grub

#35

#36

#37 Baby Grub

#38 Foot Baby

#39

#40

#41 Cloud Baby

#42 Hand Baby

#43 Worm Baby

Patrick Penrose
