From Discarded Dolls To Creepy Delights: 43 Creatures That I Brought To Life Through Needle Felting

I started needle felting around 2017 after a trip to Vancouver in Canada. I visited Granville Island Market where I met a needle felt artist – I was amazed by her work. I instantly knew it was something I wanted to try.
When I got back, I watched a bunch of YouTube tutorials and tried out a ton of different-sized needles and fibers until I found what worked for me. I mainly made pet portraits for friends and family in the beginning, both 2D and 3D. Then during lockdown, I was furloughed from work and found myself with lots of time to really experiment and have fun with it.
I take a lot of inspiration from my childhood, I’m a ’90s kid, so have a particular love of that era – it was a weird time full of creeps like Mr. Blobby, Barney, and the Teletubbies. I’m also a huge fan of artist Mark Ryden, and I take a lot of inspiration from his cute but slightly creepy paintings.
More info: Instagram | ifeltkitsch.com
#1 Teletubbie Apples
#2 Marshmallow Barbie
#3
#4 Cow Barbie
#5 Bigfoot Barbie
#6
#7 Barbie-Q Barbie
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13 Grapes
#14 Octo Troll
#15 Sindy Centaur
#16
#17 Giraffe Barbie
#18 Banana Troll
#19 Sweet Corn Barbie
#20
#21 3 Headed Barbie Dinosaur
#22 Cherries
#23 4 Scoop Barbie Ice Cream
#24 3 Headed Bear
#25
#26 Baby Apple
#27 Green Bigfoot Barbie
#28 Cow Slug
#29
#30
#31
#32 Octo-Barbie
#33 Pink Cloud Baby
#34 Grub
#35
#36
#37 Baby Grub
#38 Foot Baby
#39
#40
#41 Cloud Baby
#42 Hand Baby
#43 Worm Baby
