50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Family photos remain an important way of preserving our legacy for future generations. As time capsules of sorts, they gift our descendants the chance to connect with their roots and feel a sense of belonging. It was no different for Native American communities. Family photos from the late 19th and early 20th century served to capture their rich history during a time of profound cultural change. We’ve found 50 such images, giving you a front-row look into Native American family life. These vintage photos capture multiple generations, often dressed up in a mix of native and western attire. Rare and fascinating, they reveal how Native Americans held onto family, culture, and traditions, even while facing enormous difficulties.

#1 Samson Beaver, His Wife Leah, And Daughter Frances Louise, 1907

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Mary Schaffer Warren

#2 Inupiat Family From Noatak, Alaska, 1929

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Edward S. Curtis

#3 Coeur D'alene Man, Phillip Wildshoe And Family, In His Chalmers Automobile, 1916

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Frank Palmer

#4 Eskimo Mother And Child In Furs, Nome, Alaska, 1915

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  National Archives at College Park

#5 Apache Mother And Child, 1903

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Library of Congress

#6 Native Family At Their Home, Yukon Territory, Circa 1897

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Eric A. Hegg

#7 Mille Lacs Ojibwa Family, Minnesota, USA, 1920s

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  British Museum

#8 Makah Man And Woman With Canoe And Fish, Ca 1900

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  Anders Beer Wilse

#9 Navajo Riders In Canyon De Chelly, 1904

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Library of Congress

#10 Charging Thunder, Sioux & Wife, American Indians, 1900

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Library of Congress

#11 American Indian Couple With Baby, 1904-1918

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: SMU Libraries Digital Collections

#12 Chief Little Wound With Wife And Son, 1899

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Library of Congress

#13 Photograph Of Chief Medicine Man Of Chippewa Indians Axel Pasey With His Family, 1936

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: National Archives and Records Administration

#14 Apache Woman, At Base Of Tree, Holding Infant In Cradleboard In Her Lap, 1906

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Library of Congress

#15 Cabin Of Harriet Brooks, 1908

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Fred A. Olds

#16 Eskimo Men, Women And Children Wearing Native And Western Clothing, Alaska, Ca 1900

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Eric A. Hegg

#17 A Comanche Mother And Child, 1896-1927

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Edward S. Curtis

#18 Missionary Woman Visiting A Walapai Indian Family, Hackbury, Arizona, Ca.1900

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Pierce, C.C. (Charles C.)

#19 Apache Indian Grandmother Carrying Her Grandchild On Her Back And Three Others Sitting Nearby, Palomas Indian Reservation, 1903

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: James, George Wharton

#20 Woman And A Baby, Utes, 1899

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Library of Congress

#21 Stampede & Family "Sioux", 1910

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Library of Congress

#22 Utes, Chief Sevara And Family, 1885

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Detroit Publishing Co.

#23 Family Of Chief Nouh "Jimmy" Sluiskin, Yakima -Yakama- Indian Tribe, 1915

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Asahel Curtis

#24 Group Of Sioux And Apache Indians, 1904

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Miscellaneous Items in High Demand, PPOC, Library of Congress

#25 Photograph Of Knik Chief Nikaly And His Family Near Anchorage, Alaska

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  National Archives at College Park

#26 Hopi Mother And Daughter From A Wealthy Family At Mishongnovi (Mashongnavi), Arizona, Ca.1898

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: George Wharton James

#27 Indians Bannock, Idaho

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: wikimedia

#28 Indian Family, Marsden's

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  National Archives and Records Administration

#29 Native American Family In Photo, Taken Between 1898 And 1902

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  Brooklyn Museum

#30 Paloos/Colville Family Posing With Pony, Colville Indian Reservation, Washington, Ca. 1900-1910

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Latham, Edward H.

#31 Unidentified Indian Family

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  National Archives and Records Administration

#32 Blackfoot (Piegan) Family Group At Trans-Mississippi Exposition, 1898

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: F. A. Rinehart

#33 Navajo Chiefs Family, 1901

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: George Wharton James

#34 Sauk Indian Family, 1899

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Frank Rinehart

#35 Good Bear Family

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  Edward S. Curtis

#36 Group Of Kickapoo Indians, Standing Outside Tent, Dressed In Euro-American Clothing, 1909

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Library of Congress

#37 Choctaw Group

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: wikimedia

#38 Eskimo Woman And Two Infants, Nome Beach, Ca 1905

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Frank H. Nowell

#39 Kwakiutl Bridal Group, British Columbia, 1914

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  Edward S. Curtis

#40 Oswald Smith Family, Warm Springs Chiricahua Apache (New Mexico), Ca. 1908

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Smithsonian Institution

#41 A Ute Family Of A Wife, Husband, And Two Children In Traditional Dress, Between Circa 1870 And Circa 1875

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  Harold B. Lee Library

#42 Deaconess Bedell Visiting The Clay Family In The Everglades, 1945

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: State Library and Archives of Florida

#43 Piegan Indians In Camp, Probably Montana, Ca 1893

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  University of Washington

#44 Indian Family, Unidentified

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: National Archives and Records Administration

#45 Family In Front Of Their House, 1938

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  National Archives and Records Administration

#46 Henry Wilson & Wife, Mojave Apache, 1898

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: Rinehart, F. A. (Frank A.)

#47 Indian Family, Between Ca. 1856-1936

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: National Archives and Records Administration

#48 Indian Family

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  National Archives and Records Administration

#49 Group Of Laguna Indians At Paquate, New Mexico, Ca.1900

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source: George Wharton James

#50 Sitting Bull's Family, 1891

50 Vintage Native American Family Photos You’ve Never Seen

Image source:  David Francis Barry

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
