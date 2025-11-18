38 Fall Memes That Perfectly Capture The Cozy Vibes Of The Season

As soon as we feel that slight chill in the air and the first day the leaves turn to glorious shades of gold and amber, we know that fall is finally here, bringing countless magical moments.

Along with the pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and nature’s seasonal transformation, it’s also the perfect time to enjoy some fall memes. Autumn makes us want to cozy up inside with warm coffee drinks and some piping hot cider.

Fall memes uniquely capture the season’s essence and turn it into funny, relatable moments that we just have to share with you. Whether you’re a fan of scenic walks through crunchy leaves or are busy prepping your epic Halloween costume for 2024, these hilarious fall memes and November memes will remind you of why you fall for fall every year.

#1 Fall Meme “In The USA, We Call It Fall…”

#2 Soaking Up Those Last Rays

#3 Less Tragic Humpty

Image source: Rescued_Doggos

#4 “Autumn Armor”

Image source: usernumberseven

#5 “Rushing Into Fall Be Like…”

#6 “Ghostly Body”

#7 “When the Leaf Doesn’t Crunch”

#8 “Why Fall is #1”

#9 Pumpkin Spice Charm

#10 Whole September Is Halloween Eve

Image source: @the_pumpkin__queen

#11 Waiting for Fall Weather

Image source: @spooky_creepy_halloween

#12 “When We Drain Pumpkins of Their Spice”

#13 Halloween Spirit

Image source: @fall.lifestyle

#14 “Crunch Potential”

Image source: storm_rider360

#15 “Smelling the Crispy Fall Air”

Image source: @itsmorticia

#16 Two Types of Fall Fans

#17 Pumpkin Hair Comparison

Image source: @samvillahair

#18 “Witching” for Fall

Image source: @wittyidiot

#19 “I Relate to Pumpkins”

Image source: @omgskr

#20 “Fall Scents”

Image source: @romper

#21 Fall Season at Trader Joe’s

#22 “Perfect Weather”

Image source: @artbymoga

#23 “Hello Deranged Possum”

#24 Almost a Hoody Time

Image source: @mommymemejeans

#25 The Dark Autumn Days

Image source: pjarmala198110

#26 Spooky Season

#27 Fall by Month

Image source: Bishnick34

#28 Trees Blush in the Fall

Image source: @wawawiwacomics

#29 Water Leftovers

Image source: Disney Memes

#30 “Too Early for Fall Decorations”

Image source: @fall_worldwinter_world

#31 Screaming for Fall

Image source: @halloweenqueens

#32 The Starbucks Fall Temptation

Image source: @ynab.official

#33 Month-Long “Witching” Mood

#34 September’s Extremes

#35 Cute Little Miss Fall

#36 “Waiting for Summer to End”

Image source: @halloweenqueens

#37 Anticipation

#38 Sweater Weather

Image source: @supercrush

