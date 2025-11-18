38 Fall Memes That Perfectly Capture The Cozy Vibes Of The Season

As soon as we feel that slight chill in the air and the first day the leaves turn to glorious shades of gold and amber, we know that fall is finally here, bringing countless magical moments.
Along with the pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and nature’s seasonal transformation, it’s also the perfect time to enjoy some fall memes. Autumn makes us want to cozy up inside with warm coffee drinks and some piping hot cider.
Fall memes uniquely capture the season’s essence and turn it into funny, relatable moments that we just have to share with you. Whether you’re a fan of scenic walks through crunchy leaves or are busy prepping your epic Halloween costume for 2024, these hilarious fall memes and November memes will remind you of why you fall for fall every year.
#1 Fall Meme “In The USA, We Call It Fall…”
#2 Soaking Up Those Last Rays
#3 Less Tragic Humpty
#4 “Autumn Armor”
#5 “Rushing Into Fall Be Like…”
#6 “Ghostly Body”
#7 “When the Leaf Doesn’t Crunch”
#8 “Why Fall is #1”
#9 Pumpkin Spice Charm
#10 Whole September Is Halloween Eve
#11 Waiting for Fall Weather
#12 “When We Drain Pumpkins of Their Spice”
#13 Halloween Spirit
#14 “Crunch Potential”
#15 “Smelling the Crispy Fall Air”
#16 Two Types of Fall Fans
#17 Pumpkin Hair Comparison
#18 “Witching” for Fall
#19 “I Relate to Pumpkins”
#20 “Fall Scents”
#21 Fall Season at Trader Joe’s
#22 “Perfect Weather”
#23 “Hello Deranged Possum”
#24 Almost a Hoody Time
#25 The Dark Autumn Days
#26 Spooky Season
#27 Fall by Month
#28 Trees Blush in the Fall
#29 Water Leftovers
#30 “Too Early for Fall Decorations”
#31 Screaming for Fall
#32 The Starbucks Fall Temptation
#33 Month-Long “Witching” Mood
#34 September’s Extremes
#35 Cute Little Miss Fall
#36 “Waiting for Summer to End”
#37 Anticipation
#38 Sweater Weather
