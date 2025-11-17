Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Time Of The Year? (Closed)

I’ve got 2 favorite seasons, but my main favorite is definitely Summer, with the weather and staying light out till 9:00 at night, I love it. Fall is my second favorite, such comfortable weather and beautiful colors everywhere. If you guys get to experience the change of the seasons too where you live, what’s your favorite time of the year?
#1
fall. my birthday comes, and the temperature cools the f**k down, which is always nice :)
#2
Christmas it’s the happiest time of the year. 🎅🎄🎁
#3
Winter. The air smells better.
#4
autumn!!! i just love the whole color scheme and fall just makes me all warm and cozy inside.
#5
autumn, with the crunchy leaves and the overall cozy atmosphere, i just don’t understand how you CANT like it!
#6
Winter. No bugs. No sweat. No reason to go outside.
#7
SPRING! I love gardening and all the little critters coming around, the flowers and buds in the trees, the baby birds, amphibians, lepidoptera, and nocturnal animals! I love the warmer air and watching the rainstorms, with the thunder and lightning.
#8
Winter all the way. Winter holds a special place in my heart. Where I’m currently living right now, whenever it’s the chilly season the streets are devoid of human activity. I am content with the solitude of myself. So it’s a pleasure to saunter in the desolate town. The ground covered in a white blanket of freshly fallen snow. The hibernal air that’s all around, creates a certain reposeful ambience. It’s always cozy to stay inside as well. I personally find serenity in a cloud covered sky. Why did I mention a sky shrouded by clouds,well I noticed that this occurrence happens more during the winter time, where I am at least.
Imagine your in a vacant small town. All around you there’s snow. Snow on tops of cars, roofs of houses, the streets and sidewalks, the trees and shrubbery. A winter wonderland they call it. You have your headphones on. A playlist of soothing music playing as you roam about aimlessly. Snowfall gently surrounding you. A sense of ataraxia overtakes your mind.
#9
Anytime I’m not in work so I like bank holidays and Christmas shut down but I don’t like Christmas f#cking bar humbug
#10
Winter. Always winter. I hate summer and am currently miserable. If anyone has a time machine can I borrow it? I want to go to winter.
#11
In Malaysia there’s like two seasons- sun and rain. I love the rainy season.
