106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

by

With tattoo trends changing almost as often as the trends on social media, some tattoo styles still defy time, gaining immunity to any and all passing-by trends. Want to guess which tattoos we are talking about?

Yup, you’re absolutely right; it’s American traditional tattoos! To honor this never-dying trend, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful specimens done in recent days, and although these old-school tattoos did change during the period of their natural evolution, the core still stayed the same. 

Traditional American tattoos, also known as old-school tattoos, are a distinctive style of tattooing that originated in the United States in the late 19th century, gaining their full-on popularity in the early to mid-20th century and keeping it to this day, too. These tattoos are characterized by their bold and icon-like designs, vibrant, often primary colors, and thick black outlines. 

Now, these designs did not come out of nowhere and were heavily influenced by the maritime and military culture of the United States. Basically, it was the thing of all G.I. Joes and Marines.

Of course, most of these iconic tattoos were done by someone who couldn’t be called a full-fledged tattoo artist but rather someone with the apparatus and some basic ink. However, at the very same time, tattoo culture started forming, and in that time, two very prominent artists became well-known and helped tremendously in shaping the American tattoo style – Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins and Bert Grimm. 

And yeah, although these old-school tattoo designs might not look exactly like their predecessors nowadays, this style is still very important in shaping tattoo culture. It has spawned several new tattoo styles, like neo-traditional and new school, which use the same iconic designs and bold outlines but add more depth and shadowing to the designs.

Overall, traditional tattoos played a huge role in shaping tattoo history, and the style is still as popular as it used to be. And if you were looking for something bold and timeless, this list might be just it!

#1 American Traditional Flower Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: travstattoos

#2 American Traditional Bird Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: stefanpauli

#3 American Traditional Half-Sleeve Tattoo

“My American traditional half-sleeve! Done by Chris Fernandez at Kings Ave Tattoo in Manhattan, NY.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: trevora721

#4 American Traditional Bird Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: nikotattooartist

#5 American Traditional Sparrow Shoulder Tattoo

“Tim wanted a mirrored image of a sparrow he had on his other shoulder.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: travstattoos

#6 American Traditional Heart Stabbed With A Knife Belly Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: stoyjunx

#7 American Traditional Leg Sleeve Tattoo

“New banger for the American traditional leg sleeve from Matthew Luettger at Red Quill Tattoo in Lincoln, NE.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: mandarinorangesalads

#8 American Traditional Eagle Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: lurkdiggler

#9 American Traditional Gilmore Girls Inspired Tattoo

“American traditional Gilmore Girls tattoo long street collective, Columbus, Ohio, Gregory Lahm.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: sillysunshine317

#10 American Traditional Peacock Leg Tattoo

“American traditional peacock. Done by Tyler Caron at Electric Umbrella. Nanaimo, BC.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: sterburks

#11 American Traditional Film Roll Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: marc_christinat

#12 American Traditional Froggie Reaper Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: natpowertat

#13 American Traditional Surrealistic Horse Shoulder Tattoo

“One of my favourite J$ designs for Isla, thank you for the trust!”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: chalkstattooer

#14 American Traditional Rose Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: tattooalemao

#15 American Traditional Eagle & Rose Belly Tattoo

“American traditional eagle & rose by Dré Perales at Mothers Tattoo in Elsmere, KY.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: rustybenson4l

#16 American Traditional Butterfly Back Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: livleonardi_

#17 American Traditional Heart Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: alexduquettetattoos

#18 American Traditional Heart And Rose Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: corycraft

#19 American Traditional Woman Face Thigh Tattoo

“American traditional by Bobby (Red Dagger Tattoo Houston, TX) done in Georgetown.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: rusi150

#20 American Traditional ‘OK’ Hand Gesture Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: the_lambo_scoundrel

#21 American Traditional Heart With Birds Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: heatherdelbene

#22 American Traditional Tattoos For Mom And Dad

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: brandoche_tattoos

#23 American Traditional Skull Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: kucci_tattooer

#24 American Traditional Ship Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: sundancetattooparlor

#25 American Traditional Heart Shoulder Tattoo

“American traditional mom tattoo done by Johnny Baker at the Ink Elephant in Mcallen, TX.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: lgarz286

#26 American Traditional Sun And Moon Chest Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: marc_christinat

#27 American Traditional Lighthouse Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: oliviakuotattoo

#28 American Traditional Crying Heart Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: lurkdiggler

#29 American Traditional Moth Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: cheweymolina

#30 American Traditional Lighthouse Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: moccagatta_

#31 American Traditional Sun, Cloud And Lighting Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: ericcarranzatattoo

#32 American Traditional Toucan Arm Tattoo

“First tattoo – American traditional toucan by Jon Glessner at Key City Tattoo – Frederick, MD.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: rubberbandrider

#33 American Traditional Stormy Eye Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: jasonabma

#34 American Traditional Lighthouse Tattoo

“So stoked with how this turned out! Bright, bold and classic is what I love to do!”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: jasonabma

#35 American Traditional Birds Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: mikereedtattoo

#36 American Traditional Dagger/Flower Combo Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: nick.lazcano

#37 American Traditional Leg Tattoos

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: mugstattooer

#38 American Traditional Bat Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: tomvelingtattoo

#39 American Traditional Heart Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: stoyjunx

#40 American Traditional Skull Leg Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: cllhn_tattoo

#41 American Traditional Tiger Tattoo

“Tiger on the shin, thanks Tiffany for letting me add to your cool collection.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: hectorlopeztattoo

#42 American Traditional Lighthouse Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: gordoncombs

#43 American Traditional Ship Back Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: fergusontattoos

#44 American Traditional Master Sword Arm Tattoo

“American traditional master sword by Zack Hendlmyer at Tattoo Timmy’s, Turnersville, NJ.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: DanThePenguin

#45 American Traditional Grim Reaper Tattoo

“American traditional grim reaper by Travis at Inksmith & Rogers Jacksonville, FL.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: Codith96

#46 American Traditional Turtle And Flowers Arm Tattoo

“American traditional turtle done by Josh at True West Tattoo, San Luis Obispo, CA.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: Cookedhampster

#47 American Traditional Panther Tattoo

“My American traditional panther done by Kitt Kaufman at High Noon Tattoo in Phx, AZ.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: alecjbrandt

#48 American Traditional Eagle Ribs Tattoo

“American traditional eagle done by Jeffrey at Howdy Tattoo in St. Louis, MO.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: ElpacoDeltaco

#49 American Traditional Cobra Arm Tattoo

“American traditional cobra by Justin Martinez, Element Tattoo in San Antonio.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: Revblis

#50 American Traditional Spider Web Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: livleonardi_

#51 American Traditional Sweet And Sour Girlies Heart Leg Tattoos

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: livleonardi_

#52 American Traditional Monstera Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: alenaxmcdonald

#53 American Traditional Classic Dagger Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: marc_christinat

#54 American Traditional Under-Knee Flower Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: jstattooing

#55 Matching American Traditional Taylor Swift Tattoos

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: sav.hasty

#56 American Traditional Roses Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: goodlucksailortattoo

#57 American Traditional Butterfly Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: deepakmunsami

#58 American Traditional Candy Heart Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: brandoche_tattoos

#59 American Traditional Cobra Arm Tattoo

“One of the tats I made for the cancer benefit. Shop was packed all day long. We made a lot of tats, and raised a lot of money.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: travstattoos

#60 American Traditional Sacred Heart Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: cheweymolina

#61 American Traditional Fish Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: tonytrustworthy

#62 American Traditional Eagle Chest Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: cheweymolina

#63 American Traditional Woman Face Chest Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: cllhn_tattoo

#64 American Traditional Woman Face Leg Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: hectorlopeztattoo

#65 American Traditional Skull Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: ziziktattoos

#66 American Traditional Chili Peppers Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: mustyrattats

#67 American Traditional Dagger Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: vinnytattoos

#68 American Traditional Crying Heart Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: kelseyflegal

#69 American Traditional Ship Arm Tattoo

“American traditional ship by Jeremiah Wayne at Think Tank Tattoo in Denver.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: only_my_buisness

#70 American Traditional Eagle Tattoo

“American-traditional eagle piece by Jason Phillips at Ftw Tattoo in Oakland.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: stilsk

#71 American Traditional Ship Tattoo

“American traditional ship by Derek Sayeg at gGenuine Electric Tattoo in Van Nuys, CA.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: ghost_dodo

#72 American Traditional Dagger Tattoo

“American traditional dagger by Matt Stebly at Twisted Anchor Tattoo in Ocean Springs, MS.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: NIKRP0R0S

#73 American Traditional Rose Tattoo

“American traditional rose by Adam at Chapter One Tattoo in San Diego.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: Robalonches

#74 American Traditional Rose Tattoo

“American traditional rose by Andrew at Electric Souvenir (Chicago, IL)”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: _Anon_Amarth_

#75 American Traditional “Don’t Tread On Me” Adaptation Tattoo

“American traditional ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ adaptation done by Mauricio Pastor at West Texas Tattoos.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: CEREBRAL_BOR3

#76 American Traditional Skyrim Tattoo

“My merican traditional inspired Skyrim piece done by Lee at tooth and nail in Davenport, IA.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: elitefatninja

#77 American Traditional Clipper Ship Leg Tattoo

“My American traditional clipper ship, my Matt Wetmore at Distinkt Designs, Horton MI.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: RamonaFlowersWannabe

#78 American Traditional Boxer Arm Tattoo

“American traditional boxer. Done by Alex Duquette at Blue Blood Tattoo in Ottawa.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: crazed4sens

#79 American Traditional Scorpion Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: vangelis.tattoos

#80 American Traditional Snake Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: mikereedtattoo

#81 American Traditional Skull Arm Tattoo

“Hey guys, just wanted to know your opinion of my new tattoo… I currently serve as a combat medic and decided to get an American traditional style depiction.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: WhitePegasuss

#82 American Traditional Rose Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: jord.hershberger

#83 American Traditional Mermaid Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: ales_kbr

#84 American Traditional Panther With Hearts Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: hutch.tattoo

#85 American Traditional Heart Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: alexduquettetattoos

#86 American Traditional Dragon Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: daniel__strauss

#87 American Traditional Eagle Hand Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: gordoncombs

#88 American Traditional Tiger Back Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: aaroncaldow

#89 American Traditional Spider Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: corycraft

#90 American Traditional Armtattoos

“My two new American traditional style forearm pieces from Hugh Sheldon at Cloak And Dagger in London.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: csh_vrw

#91 American Traditional Owl Arm Tattoo

“American traditional owl – by Steve at Cobra Custom Tattoo Plymouth, MA.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: Bajfrost90

#92 American Traditional Arm Tattoos

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: jamiecraddock1

#93 American Traditional Black Panther Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: darius_cappelli

#94 American Traditional Gorilla Leg Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: vinnytattoos

#95 American Traditional Arm Tattoos

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: mountainviewtattooparlor

#96 American Traditional Spider Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: tat2eyes

#97 American Traditional Skull Pirate Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: doug_stern_tattoos

#98 American Traditional Bird Tattoo

“I had the pleasure of tattooing this tattoo on my brother in honor of our grandparents.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: tommy_wenzell_tattoos

#99 American Traditional Tiger And Dagger Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: deepakmunsami

#100 American Traditional Bear Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: thomashearntattoos

#101 American Traditional Circus Tent Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: jrlegardatattoos

#102 American Traditional Gator Head Tattoo

“American traditional gator head by Daniel from Black Torch in Baton Rouge.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: og_mr_d

#103 American Traditional Rose Tattoo On Hand

“American traditional rose by Emil Dz at order of the sacred crow in Woodbury, NJ.”

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: 6xltshirts

#104 American Traditional Elbow Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: sarapurr

#105 American Traditional Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: pottertatts

#106 American Traditional Berries Arm Tattoo

106 American Traditional Tattoo Designs That Are Real Statement Pieces

Image source: brandoche_tattoos

#107 Ompletely Healed And Lived In Chestpiece (One Year Old)

#108 My First American Traditional Piece Done By Evangelyn At Walkers Point Tattoo, Walkers Point, Wi

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Baby Squirrel Chose This Man Instead Of Wilderness After Being Rejected By Her Mother, And The Internet Is Here For It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Martin T. Utters Possibly the Two Dumbest Family Feud Answers in History
3 min read
May, 7, 2017
Hey Pandas, Tell Us A Story About The Most Homophobic Person That You Have Encountered (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
This Online Group Is Dedicated To The Dumbest Work Safety Examples, Here Are 40 Of The Worst (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Do Anything In Your Fantasy Life, What Would It Be?
3 min read
Sep, 8, 2025
Hey Pandas, Where Are You Reading This Right Now?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.