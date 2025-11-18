Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Rescue Pet And Tell Their Story

by

Find the cutest picture of your rescue pet,or a before and after, and share their story and how you got them.

#1 My 6 Month Old Mutt, Boone

#2 This Is Badger. His Mom Was Killed By Aggressive Dogs Leaving Him And His Two Siblings 😢

#3 This Is Badger. He Is A Hufflepuff

#4 Coco. Adopted 6 Months Ago. Likes Eating Belts. Lol

#5 My Dog Rocky, Who Is Being Part Wiggle Worm In This Pic

#6 This Is Lasarus. When We Found Him, He Was So Dirty, Sick And Tiny That We Thought He Will Not Survive. Today He Is A Healthy Big Cat, Much Loved By His Family

#7 Deebo Aka “Who Else Want Some? Who Else Want Some Of Deebo?”

#8 May I Introduce You Gribouille , The Ten Years Old Cat I Adopt From A Shelter In June 2022 , He Was Miserable, Skinny And Struggling With Anxiety And Skin Problems. He Did His Best To Recover Knowing That He Have A Forever Safe Place To Live And Two Years After He Is So Confident That He Is Not Afraid To Help Djokovic Win His Match By Catching The Tennis Ball. U Rock Gribouille !!!

