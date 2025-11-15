Hey Pandas, What Is The Movie Or A Book That Traumatized You As A Young Child? (Closed)

We all have something that scared us when we were young. Post it here, but make sure you only saw it under the age of seven, and please do not be racist or sexist or anything of that sort. remember to add a caption, and Your not the only one who is scared of teletubbies.
#1
Tremors. I remember going to the cinema with my parents to see Jurassic Park, the first film.
Back in those days (I’m 33…so it was in the 90’s) they would show two films, one that was popular and another that was not so popular.
So they showed Tremors first and it freaked me out. For months I was scared that a huge worm would just pop out of the ground.
#2
Probably the Chamber of Secrets movie. I was terrified of toilets for a while after that one.
#3
In Harry Potter when voldemort was drinking the unicorn’s blood.
#4
Halloween (1978)
I was eleven years old and watched it on my friends HBO at a sleepover. It took years to get some of that out of my head.
#5
hercules when hell gets angry at the end and releses his demons keep in mind i was five i started crying and i was so scred of the moment i hated it and i had nightmares for a weei
#6
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
So many entries and nobody mentioned the Child Catcher…hes the *only* thing I’ve seen on film that has given me actual nightmares!
It remains one of my favorite films, and that man continues to creep me out.
#7
i didnt really have a book or movie that traumatized me, but when i was very young, i kept seeing this HUGE white cat outside my window every night and i never could tell if it was real. When i moved i made sure to have a room on the second floor in case it followed me.
#8
when Dobby died I was 7 BTW do I was super sad 😭😭😭
#9
Coraline
#10
I watched I Am Legend a month ago and I can’t stop thinking about Sam now D’:
#11
Jaws! Especially because we lived near the beach… Still not a fan of open water!
#12
Bambi – Cute story, cute baby deer. Then, holy smokes! They just bumped off his mom!
#13
Definitely The Mummy! It was on TV most of the times. The wierd insects who crawled inside your skin until you’re dead made me think hard about my survival in case they show up!
#14
The Wizard of Oz.
#15
Definitely Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. When the old queen looked at herself in the mirror to ask, ”Who is the fairest…??” and the cackled maniacally, I dropped my celluloid doll on the movie theater’s cement floor and heard a loud cracking sound. My doll’s head was irreparably split.
#16
The Brave Little Toaster. The scene where the boiler or whatever it was exploded freaked me out and the entire movie was just sort of depressing.
#17
The Never-Ending Story
the first time I saw it I was about five, I was already pretty creeped out by all the weird creatures but when the kid meets the wolf creature… *shudders* I was already scared of dogs due to an incident earlier in my life but this sealed the deal, even now many, many years later that wolf still creeps me out.
#18
Coraline! This film was sooooo scary! I was 11yo when it was in the cinema … but I was so traumatized that I hardly slept at night and was scared of buttons for a long while. And the whole time I was afraid that my mom also would turn into such a creepy, wicked monster!
#19
The One And Only Ivan. My dad read it to me when I was really young. If you’ve read it, you remember the part about the bowl made out of a gorilla hand. I love the book now and I don’t regret reading it, but I was a bit young to read it the first time.
#20
I like giant monster movies. As a kid I wanted to watch Gamera vs Guiron. We didnt own it (now I have the entire Gamera collection). My Dad put on a Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode of it. The movie was good. The commentary ruined it.
#21
The movie “scary stories to tell in the dark” when all the spiders came out of her face, that 30 second clip made my Arachnophobia break out of its cage.
#22
Pirates of the Caribbean.i was going over to a friends house and when i got there she was watching it.i had nightmares for a week.it doesn’t scare me at all now tho
#23
Probably when I watched “The Conjuring” at a sleepover in sixth grade. I’d never seen anything remotely horror-adjacent, so I didn’t sleep through the night for 2 days….
#24
I watched Blood C when i was EIGHT because I thought it was about bunnies who come to live on earth. It built my gore tolerance though which is nice cause ive always been into horror movies.
#25
Does it has to be specific?
I remember watching a documentary about australian animals and at one point they talked about “native” cryptids, namely the Bunyip, which in this case was presented as a ginormous dromaius cyclops. They emphasized this as a “fact” by showing of the skull of this cyclopsed entity, which scared my witless! I couldn’t sleep for days, the skull following me whenever I closed my eyes!
#26
Wizard of Oz. If flying monkeys could just pick up Dorothy and carry her away then it could happen to me too!
#27
The Littlest Angel. Dead kid in Heaven. Live kid with nightmares.
#28
Halloween (1978) I watched it when I was 8 years old and to this day I don’t like dark hallways.
#29
The Exorcist. Seing Linda Blair’s head turn around, puking pea soup in the priest, master*ating with a crucifix. Scary stuff when you are a teen
#30
Alien… dad took me when I was about 9 or 10. Slept on my face for years and was always too scared to go to my folks room. Love the movies now that I’m ancient, but back then… No way!
#31
I watched X men and then I was convinced I was a Mutant!!!
#32
Several soviet era cartoons that were shown also to kids. Google Priit Pärn – yeah that crap was shown to 5 year olds as the only cartoon of the day. Still praised internationally. I could puke seeing it. Another author’s cartoon Red Vacuum Cleaner that sucked up the whole Earth – I was terrified of ours, it looked the same, but was blue. There were about 4-5 others. Yuck!
But the most traumatizing was this – my mom, a midwife, got a really expensive book about gynaecology. She was suuuuper excited about it. End of soviet times, this was a book from abroad, I don’t even remember if she could read it (if it was in English which she can’t read or our mother tongue). I as a curious kid of course wanted to see what she was so happy about. Thinking oh, it’s mama’s work book – so there must be cute baby pictures in it. Yeah right… Well it was a boring book with mostly words. Unfortunately one of the few pictures it had was a sketched illustration about abortion or stillbirth – only the baby’s decapitated head is shown inside the womb and the midwife or doctor manually pulling it out by sticking a finger in it’s mouth… Shudders.
#33
Definitely terrified by the witch in The Wizard of Oz…
#34
When I was about 5: brave little toaster and little nemo in slumberland.
A little older: Halloween (’78), and critters.
Used to have a recurring nightmare where Michael Meyers and critters teamed up to kill me. It was fantastic…
#35
Trilogy of Terror. That damn little (super racist) knife wielding doll scared the hell out of me at a time when I still very much believed that evil things lurked under my bed at night.
#36
I saw the cover for a Chucky movie at a video store, and after that I had nightmares for forever, and was scared to go anywhere alone in a room with any type of dolls in it. I was around 5 or 6 and I had a very conservative grandmother (I’m a girl) and so I had a lot of dolls. Fear. All, the, time.
