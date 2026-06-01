Beauty in Black Season 2 Ending: Lingering Uncertainties Raise the Stakes For Season 3

The explosive Beauty in Black season 2 ending didn’t just leave audiences in shock; it also set the stage for another exciting outing of the Tyler Perry drama television series. The second and concluding part of season 2 premiered on March 19, 2026, revealing the most unlikely alliance to fight common enemies. Although everyone expected her to die under the pressure of the chaotic Bellarie family, Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) survived and thrived. While things seemed to fall into place in the end, many loose ends need clarification. Thankfully, a third installment is underway.
Netflix greenlit a third and final season of Beauty in Black in December 2025, ahead of the final part of the second season’s premiere. As such, fans of the show look forward to getting answers to several lingering questions the second season failed to address. With Kimmie and Mallory’s (Crystle Stewart) alliance dangerously rattling the Bellarie family, only a third season can explain what the future holds by shedding light on these questions.
1. Will Malory and Kimmie Sustain their New Alliance?
It’s one thing to team up with a former rival and a whole different task to keep the alliance healthy and alive. Kimmy and Mallory desperately formed a coalition to oust the corrupt members of the Bellarie family in season 2 and succeeded. However, the season finale didn’t clarify whether their relationship will continue after winning the battle. After all, they used to be two sides of a coin, with Kimmie’s past as a struggling stripper compared to Mallory’s history as a successful businesswoman.
2. Who Will the FBI Arrest?
In the Beauty in Black season 2 finale, the FBI stormed the office during a board meeting attended by the whole Bellarie family – Horace (Ricco Ross), Kimmie, Mallory, Roy (Julian Horton), Charles (Steven G. Norfleet), Norman (Richard Lawson), and Olivia (Debbi Morgan). Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield) and Attorney Varney (Terrell Carter) were also present, to the former’s surprise. Earlier in the meeting, Kimmie highlighted the criminal businesses and substance abuse of the unfazed board members, and just when Roy thought he had clinched power, the FBI trooped in. Turns out Kimmie, Horace, and Mallory made the “checkmate” move, but the fate of the rest is left to imagination.
3. Who Will Run the Hair-care Empire?
With Horace back and healthy, there’s a chance he might want to take the lead in the company. Meanwhile, Mallory thinks she has earned her place to run the company, and Kimmy has done a great job maintaining her newfound power. Will this uncertainty revive their rivalry or make the alliance stronger?
4. What Happens to Officer Alex After Beauty in Black Season 2?
Before he stepped into the trap set in the boardroom meeting, Jules had big plans for Officer Alex (Bryan Tanaka) for betraying him. Now caught in the middle of a federal raid, Jules seems to have lost all his powers. However, his men are still out there with Officer Trackson (George Middlebrook) hunting for Alex. Regardless, Alex has always been one step ahead of them. Besides, Mallory’s interest in him might provide protection.
5. Does Horace’s Affection For Angel Still Stand?
It’s no secret to audiences that Horace has a soft spot for Angel (Xavier Smalls). Nevertheless, Angel has been a train wreck since he came into sudden wealth, splashing money on designer outfits and clubbing like he just won the lottery. The stripper in him couldn’t believe his luck, and he had to go viral with it, pissing Horace off in the process with his social media live stream at the club. Angel is still trying to get back in Horace’s good book before season 2 ended.
6. Attorney Varney’s Fate After Horace Learns His Secret in Beauty in Black Season 2
Now that the cat is out of the bag, will Horace keep working with Varney? Horace is gay and super-closeted, but he’s also very public about being homophobic. This forms the basis of his hatred for his younger son, Charles, who has been secretly sleeping with his lawyer, Varney. No thanks to his first son, Roy, Horace now knows Varney is gay, and it’s not clear what he would do about it.
7. How Does the Story End For Rain?
Rain (Amber Reign) has been through life-threatening situations and always comes out stronger. She’s finally living the good life and took a giant step when she bought Delinda’s club, but does she have what it takes to run a business? Let’s not forget she’s responsible for the death of Jule’s son, a secret that might come back to rock the steady life she’s enjoying at the moment. Beauty in Black season 3 is expected to be released late in 2026 or early 2027 to answer these questions.
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