Nap Bar In Dubai Lets You Take Breaks During Busy Days

Ever had one of those really busy days at work when all you want to do during your lunch hour is curl up and go to sleep? Well, if you happen to be in Dubai then you just might be in luck thanks to a recently installed a temporary Nap Bar. That’s right. A bar. That you can nap in. Officially.
The idea is the brainchild of Smarin, a France-based furniture studio. They’re well known for their nap spaces and this time they’ve come up with a totally dream idea. The Nap Bar is equipped with everything you’d expect to find in a place dedicated entirely to snoozing. Soft dune-shaped lounge-chairs, special nap pillows, access to herbal tea and essential oils and even the sound of lullabies to ease you into slumber. It’s the perfect place to unwind during an otherwise hectic day. But if you want to experience it for yourself then you better hurry, because the installation ends on March 31st. You snooze, you lose.
More info: Smarin (h/t: Inhabitat)
