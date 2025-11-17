My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

by

The coldest wave in a decade hit Japan.

Nagasaki Prefecture held its first Lantern Festival in three years. I was able to photograph the fantastic collaboration of snow and lantern lights.

Since it rarely snows in this part of the area, I succeeded in capturing a ruthlessly rare sight.

The Nagasaki Lantern Festival is an annual festival held from late January to early February, originating from the Chinese New Year celebration, the Chinese New Year Festival. More than one million visitors come from all over Japan.

The Nagasaki Lantern Festival was first held in 1987 in Nagasaki’s Shinchi Chinatown as the Shunsetsusai, an event for overseas Chinese living in Nagasaki to celebrate the Chinese New Year (Shunsetsusai). Since 1994, the Nagasaki Lantern Festival has become a major winter coloring event in Nagasaki.

More info: Instagram | yokoichi.jp | twitter.com Facebook

#1

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#2

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#3

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#4

The Megane-bashi Bridge is said to have been built in 1634 by a Zen priest of Kofuku-ji Temple.

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#5

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#6

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#7

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#8

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#9

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#10

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#11

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#12

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#13

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#14

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

#15

My 15 Images Of Nagasaki Lantern Festival In Snow, Which Is A Rare Occurrence

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Read At Your Own Risk”: 71 Wikipedia Pages That Are Shockingly Disturbing
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
This Phone Case Takes Your Senses On A Journey
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Fiancée Left Shocked After Guy Demands Her 4 Senior Cats Be Rehomed Before Wedding
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, AITA For Standing Up For My Niece And For My Baby, Or Am I Just Causing Drama?
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
The Wonderful World Of Fantasy And Feeling Of The Artist Marcel Van Luit
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Wynonna Earp executive producer Emily Andras Talks Character Development
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.